Weekender: December 9-11
Eat some cheesy chicken flautas, El Paraiso, noon to 3 p.m., $11.25. Make it a Flauta Friday and chow down on these amazing flautas at El Paraiso in Downtown Urbana. These three flautas are perfectly crispy and served piping hot with a cheesy chicken filling, plus sides of rice, beans, and pico de gallo. If you can't make it for lunch, the restaurant opens back for dinner at 4 p.m. and stays open until 8 p.m. (AB)
Filippo’s of Mahomet: Old school kitch and outstanding Italian food
If you live in Mahomet like I do, the phrase, “Wanna get Filippo’s?” will always be met with a resounding “Yes.” If you’re a regular customer, you also know that due to the popularity of this family owned small business, delivery can take upwards of two hours on any given night. Last year, I was thrilled to learn that Filippo’s pizza can be purchased un-baked to be enjoyed at your convenience. They will even deliver said take-and-bake pie. This is an excellent option for anyone with a crazy schedule, and no time to have a sit-down meal. My family and I decided to avoid the wait and dine-in at Filippo’s for the very first time in our 10-year residence in Mahomet.
Champaign’s tree collection will happen January 9th
If you are a real Christmas tree person who lives in Champaign, put January 9th on your calendar. The City of Champaign will be collecting trees for free that day. This won't be by zone like yard waste pickup. All trees need to be on the curb by 6 a.m. on the 9th. Collected trees will be chipped and made into mulch.
The IMC has a new stage and is celebrating on Saturday
Urbana's Independent Media Center — with the help of the Twin City Theatre Company and the U of I Department of Theatre — has built a new stage and is hosting a celebration this Saturday. Starting at 4:30 p.m., performers will take the stage providing everything from music...
The Urbana Bike Project’s kids bike giveaway is December 17th
The Urbana Bike Project is giving away bikes for kids on Saturday, December 17th. You’ll need to bring your kid along so they can pick out their bike; bikes are free. It’s first come, first served, so get there early. Only one bike per kid, and bikes are probably sized for kids ages 1-10.
There’s an International Poetry Night on December 8th
Head over to Main Library 321 on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. to create and listen to poetry. The session will be led by Sociology Professor Dr. Reuban A. Buford May, aka Stuckey, and there will be creating and performing time. Participants are invited to share poetry in their...
C-U Monthly Weather Review: November 2022
November is often a dynamic weather month in the Midwest, falling right in the peak of our seasonal transition from summer to winter. It's that special time of year where we can still flirt with 80-degrees but are also likely to see our first snowflakes of the season. November 2022 was no different offering early warmth, followed by a cold snap big enough that I thought it was certain to pull the entire month colder-than-average. Still, a late-month rally pulled us back to the warm side of average overall.
Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
Just Yolkin’ is joining the breakfast scene in Champaign
A new breakfast restaurant named Just Yolkin' will move into the space formerly occupied by Legacy Pizzeria right beside Jupiter's at The Crossing. Just Yolkin' does not yet have a website. Check out this teaser photo that Jupiter's shared on Facebook:. Just Yolkin'. 2501 Village Green Place. Champaign. Top image...
Urbana Arts Grants applications open on January 2nd
The City of Urbana's Arts & Culture Program recently announced the opening of its 2023 arts grant cycle. Grants will be accepted from January 2nd through 11:59 p.m. on January 31st. Learn more on the Arts Grants website. Top photo from the Urbana Arts & Culture Program Facebook page.
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
Shark makes holiday waves in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston is nowhere near an ocean, but that hasn’t stopped one shark from making big waves. One day in 2011, Pat Goodwin wanted to create something unique, so he built a 16-foot-tall shark out of paper mache and other materials near his home on N. County Road 1200 East. The shark […]
Another staffing shake-up for Vermilion Regional Airport
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s another staffing shake-up for the Vermilion Regional Airport in Danville. The office manager resigned on Friday. In October, we reported about the airport manager who quit during a board meeting after being accused of drinking and driving on the runway. In that same...
Our 2023 C-U wishlist
As a concept, community and city planning or engineering have always been about the people — how to make workers' lives easier, how to make a family's life easier, or how to encourage an individual's desire to engage with their community. Though much has been done and improved on,...
Danville woman celebrates 100th birthday
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday with a special gift: 100 letters from people she knows. Betty Meismer grew up milking cows on a farm east of Peoria in Benson. She graduated from Illinois State University with a teaching certificate and taught in a country school for four […]
Champaign, Urbana Fire Departments respond to fire at Abbott Power Plant
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign and Urbana Fire Departments responded to a tank fire inside Abbott Power Plant on Wednesday. Fire crews reported a small, smoldering fire inside a tank undergoing removal at the 1100 block of S. Oak St. at around 9:30 a.m. They quickly extinguished the fire with a single hose. The […]
Generals Stay Undefeated As They Roll Past Rockets
Rochester and Decatur MacArthur faced off Tuesday night and the Generals stayed on top from the beginning as they rolled to a 71-44 victory at home. We’ve got first half highlights from the game.
Geological project takes flight in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in the rural areas of Champaign County recently got a glimpse of something unusual flying in the sky. That something is a helicopter with a large apparatus hanging beneath it. As previously reported, the helicopter’s flights are part of an underground mapping project by the Illinois State Geological Survey […]
The Breakfast Buffet: Illinois is an extremely difficult team to prepare for, Duke’s interior defense, Andre Jackson
Here’s today’s installment of “The Breakfast Buffet”, a daily column that can be found here every single morning getting you caught up to date on everything that’s happened from the day/night before and everything that’s going to happen in the next 24 hours. Mangia!
