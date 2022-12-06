Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Unsung heroes help Belle Vernon to state championship game
Alonzo Wade always has three words in the back of his mind, whether he is lining up wide for a pass route or posturing to make a play at outside linebacker. “Always be ready,” the Belle Vernon sophomore football player said. That mantra has rung true across the roster...
wdadradio.com
BOYS & GIRLS BASKETBALL, WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS
Conemaugh Valley nipped Marion Center, 54-53. Dakota Bracken scored 14 for the Stingers. Kamden Rozier and Evan Risnger each had 13. West Shamokin topped Apollo Ridge 44-32 as Devin Hatch-Cousins scored 16, Sean McCullough 15, and Brayden Rogers 13 for the Wolves. Jacob Mull scored 16 for the Vikings. GIRLS...
Pitt at Vanderbilt Takeaways: Panthers Arrive too Late
The Pitt Panthers came up with too little too late against Vanderbilt.
wdadradio.com
UNITED BOYS, MARION CENTER GIRLS PICK UP WINS; INDIANA HOCKEY FALLS TO NORWIN
The United Lions picked up a 64-48 win over Punxsutawney last night in Armagh. Leading the way for United was Tyler Robertson, who had 17 points. Brad Felix and Dylan Dishong each posted 14. United went ahead for good with a 25-point third quarter. The Lions also held Punxsy to...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Die-Hards: WPIAL Basketball Recruiting Board Update – Dec. 2022
UPDATES (9) Penn Hills’ Daemarr Kelly committed to and signed with D1 Quinnipiac. This content is for PSN Die-Hard members only. You can sign-up for $3.99 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $38.00!
WTOL-TV
Fresh off state championship, Central Catholic football players transition to basketball
With the Fighting Irish's success on the football field comes challenges on the hardwood. The basketball team practiced in full for the first time this week.
wtae.com
Aliquippa football team gets special sendoff ahead of state championship game
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The excitement around high school football is building as the PIAA state championship games are set to begin Thursday. Aliquippa High School is one of the teams headed to the finals in Mechanicsburg, and Pittsburgh's Action News 4 was there for the big sendoff Wednesday. “I...
wdadradio.com
TORTORELLA: ‘WE NEED LINEMEN’
On last night’s final episode of Hawk Talk, IUP football coach Paul Tortorella addressed a number of questions ranging from the disappointing end to the season — the loss to Shepherd — to a look at next year’s team. One question regarded the NCAA transfer portal,...
Pitt RB Target Keyjuan Brown Decommits From Purdue
A Pitt Panthers target is back on the market.
Local high school transfer able to play basketball after PIAA overturns WPIAL ruling
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The parents of Robert “RJ” Sledge Jr. moved their son from Bishop Canevin in East Carnegie to Imani Christian Academy in East Hills for multiple reasons, including discrimination, finances and lack of inclusion — but basketball was not a factor in their decision process.
Pitt Offers Pair of Linemen Teammates from Florida
See which high school recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
cardiachill.com
The Portal Prowl: Updates on who Pitt has offered in the transfer portal
In today’s college football world, the transfer portal is an important tool to build out your program. Everyone has their individual feelings on if the portal is good for college football or not, but it is something that everyone has had a close eye on since expanding the transfer rules. With that, we bring you the Portal Prowl, an eye on who the Pittsburgh Panthers are offering in the portal.
Pitt AD Heather Lyke Calls for Uniform Laws Around NIL
Pitt Panthers athletic director Heather Lyke warned against the danger of "chasing finances" with NIL.
WJAC TV
'I was like, what?' Local student receives full scholarship to Ivy League college
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Christmas came early for a Richland Township high school student last week. Sierra Rodgers got the news of a lifetime when she found out she's been accepted to Dartmouth College and will be getting a full ride to the Ivy League institution. The news...
wdadradio.com
NAOMI (LEWIS) RODGERS, 91
Naomi J. (Lewis) Rodgers, 91 of Northern Cambria, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana, PA. She was the daughter of William and Agnes (Parkin) Lewis, born March 10, 1931, in Colver, PA. Naomi was an avid bowler and sports fan, especially of the...
wdadradio.com
PENNS MANOR SCHOOL BOARD TO GIVE UPDATE ON FINANCIAL STATUS TONIGHT
The Penns Manor School Board will meet tonight for both their reorganization and committee meetings. The board will hold its reorganization meeting first with the election of officers. Following that will be the committee meeting. On the proposed agenda for tonight’s committee meeting is an update on the financial status for the school district in preparation for the 2023-24 budget, which will be given by Jennifer Sleppy, the district’s Business Manager.
wdadradio.com
IUP COUNCIL OF TRUSTEES AUTHORIZE EXPLORATION OF POSSIBLE OSTEOPATHIC SCHOOL
The IUP council of trustees authorized the University to begin exploration of the possible development of a new school of osteopathic medicine. If all goes well with the research into the program, it could take 3 to 5 years before the first class of students could be enrolled. In other...
wdadradio.com
MARY (DAMERON) WEINELL, 99
Mary Kathleen “Kitty” (Dameron) Weinell, 99, of Blairsville, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, in St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana, PA. The daughter of Alver R. and Eula M. (Graves) Dameron, was born on August 18, 1923 in Council Bluffs, IA. Kitty was a past member of...
wtae.com
Ask Kelly: The mystery of Pittsburgh's 'fourth river'
PITTSBURGH — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we're tackling a long-standing Pittsburgh rumor. Lisa asked: "I have heard we have a fourth river under the three. Is that true? Also, does one of the rivers flow the opposite way?" The rumor that Pittsburgh has a fourth...
wdadradio.com
BETTY MARY JANE NORMAND, 93
Betty May Jane (Lightcap) Normand, 93, of Indiana, PA passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her home. The daughter of France E. and Mary E. (Frain) Lightcap, she was born May 26, 1929, in Wyano, PA. Ms. Normand enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid...
