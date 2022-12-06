ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Unsung heroes help Belle Vernon to state championship game

Alonzo Wade always has three words in the back of his mind, whether he is lining up wide for a pass route or posturing to make a play at outside linebacker. “Always be ready,” the Belle Vernon sophomore football player said. That mantra has rung true across the roster...
BELLE VERNON, PA
wdadradio.com

BOYS & GIRLS BASKETBALL, WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS

Conemaugh Valley nipped Marion Center, 54-53. Dakota Bracken scored 14 for the Stingers. Kamden Rozier and Evan Risnger each had 13. West Shamokin topped Apollo Ridge 44-32 as Devin Hatch-Cousins scored 16, Sean McCullough 15, and Brayden Rogers 13 for the Wolves. Jacob Mull scored 16 for the Vikings. GIRLS...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wdadradio.com

TORTORELLA: ‘WE NEED LINEMEN’

On last night’s final episode of Hawk Talk, IUP football coach Paul Tortorella addressed a number of questions ranging from the disappointing end to the season — the loss to Shepherd — to a look at next year’s team. One question regarded the NCAA transfer portal,...
cardiachill.com

The Portal Prowl: Updates on who Pitt has offered in the transfer portal

In today’s college football world, the transfer portal is an important tool to build out your program. Everyone has their individual feelings on if the portal is good for college football or not, but it is something that everyone has had a close eye on since expanding the transfer rules. With that, we bring you the Portal Prowl, an eye on who the Pittsburgh Panthers are offering in the portal.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wdadradio.com

NAOMI (LEWIS) RODGERS, 91

Naomi J. (Lewis) Rodgers, 91 of Northern Cambria, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana, PA. She was the daughter of William and Agnes (Parkin) Lewis, born March 10, 1931, in Colver, PA. Naomi was an avid bowler and sports fan, especially of the...
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA
wdadradio.com

PENNS MANOR SCHOOL BOARD TO GIVE UPDATE ON FINANCIAL STATUS TONIGHT

The Penns Manor School Board will meet tonight for both their reorganization and committee meetings. The board will hold its reorganization meeting first with the election of officers. Following that will be the committee meeting. On the proposed agenda for tonight’s committee meeting is an update on the financial status for the school district in preparation for the 2023-24 budget, which will be given by Jennifer Sleppy, the district’s Business Manager.
wdadradio.com

IUP COUNCIL OF TRUSTEES AUTHORIZE EXPLORATION OF POSSIBLE OSTEOPATHIC SCHOOL

The IUP council of trustees authorized the University to begin exploration of the possible development of a new school of osteopathic medicine. If all goes well with the research into the program, it could take 3 to 5 years before the first class of students could be enrolled. In other...
wdadradio.com

MARY (DAMERON) WEINELL, 99

Mary Kathleen “Kitty” (Dameron) Weinell, 99, of Blairsville, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, in St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana, PA. The daughter of Alver R. and Eula M. (Graves) Dameron, was born on August 18, 1923 in Council Bluffs, IA. Kitty was a past member of...
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: The mystery of Pittsburgh's 'fourth river'

PITTSBURGH — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we're tackling a long-standing Pittsburgh rumor. Lisa asked: "I have heard we have a fourth river under the three. Is that true? Also, does one of the rivers flow the opposite way?" The rumor that Pittsburgh has a fourth...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wdadradio.com

BETTY MARY JANE NORMAND, 93

Betty May Jane (Lightcap) Normand, 93, of Indiana, PA passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her home. The daughter of France E. and Mary E. (Frain) Lightcap, she was born May 26, 1929, in Wyano, PA. Ms. Normand enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid...
INDIANA, PA

