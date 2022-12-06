Read full article on original website
BFAIR Launches Heart of BFAIR Campaign
NORTH ADAMS — BFAIR launched its 2022 Heart of BFAIR Campaign as its annual appeal. With various day, residential, and community services, BFAIR is home for many while creating community access and advocating for the equality of people of all abilities. As a kickoff to the campaign, BFAIR participated...
Freedom Credit Union Hosting Cherish the Children Holiday Giving Campaign
SPRINGFIELD — Freedom Credit Union is again helping to make holiday wishes come true for area children through its Cherish the Children 2022 campaign, held in cooperation with the local Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF). Through Dec. 22, Freedom invites its members, staff, and the entire community to select a child’s wish from the tree inside each of its branches and return to place the requested gift under the tree.
Asnuntuck Open House Features Training for Careers in Under a Year
ENFIELD, Conn. — Asnuntuck Community College will hold its Licensure Careers Open House on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at its 170 Elm St., Enfield location. The event will showcase in-demand careers, live demonstrations, SNAP scholarship information, and the college’s expert instructors. No registration is...
Women of Impact Class of 2022 to Be Celebrated Tonight
SPRINGFIELD — Tonight, BusinessWest will host its fifth annual Women of Impact Gala at the Sheraton Springfield, located at One Monarch Place. BusinessWest has long recognized the contributions of women within the business community and created the Women of Impact awards in 2018 to further honor women who have the authority and power to move the needle in their business, are respected for accomplishments within their industries, give back to the community, and are sought out as respected advisors and mentors within their field of influence.
Children’s Advocacy Center Awarded Grant from Massachusetts Bankers Assoc.
GREENFIELD — The Massachusetts Bankers Assoc. (MBA) awarded the Children’s Advocacy Center of Franklin County and North Quabbin (CAC) a $5,000 grant, thanks to a nomination from Greenfield Cooperative Bank. The MBA Charitable Foundation awarded 52 grants, totaling $162,000, to nonprofits over eight geographic regions across the Commonwealth....
Physician Offers Advice for ‘Tripledemic’ Protection During Holiday Gatherings
WEST SPRINGFIELD — The start of the holiday season has long coincided with the start of cold and flu season in Massachusetts, and the past couple of years have also brought serious concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, conditions seem ripe for what many have coined a ‘tripledemic’ — a convergence of the flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The experts at American Family Care (AFC) in Springfield and West Springfield want residents to understand the risks and the steps they can take to protect themselves.
PVPC Business Survey Examines Remote-work Trends Since COVID-19
SPRINGFIELD — In August and September, the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission (PVPC) conducted a survey of businesses in the region to learn more about remote-work policies. The survey sought to understand trends in current remote-work trends in the region as well as how this has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and what employers’ expectations are for the future of these policies in the next year.
