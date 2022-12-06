Read full article on original website
Gary Stephen Leggitt
Gary Stephen Leggitt passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at his residence in Ponchatoula, Louisiana at the age of 72. He was born on Tuesday, October 31, 1950, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Gary was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Crystal Suzanne Scafidel Leggitt; parents, Earl Edward Leggitt...
Milton "Sammy" Samuel Hutchinson
Sammy, age 67, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was a resident of Holden, LA. Sammy was an avid gardener, he loved tending to his cows with Branden and Freddie Joe. Several of his favorite past times were canning his vegetables, having crawfish boils, and watching the fireworks. Sammy worked hard his entire life to acquire all he had for his family. Spending time with his family and grandkids was the highest priority in Sammy’s life. His father, Sonny, along with his family members were just a few people of great impact on his life. A handful of the best memories were spent around the crawfish pot surrounded by friends and family. Sammy was such a loving person who always made others smile. He will be forever missed.
Pamela McKinney Cunningham
Pamela, age 47, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022. She was a resident of Tickfaw, LA. Pamela was a member of Woodhaven Baptist Church. She dedicated her life to teaching and taught English at several different middle schools. Pamela was an enormously loved teacher and left an impact on so many students. She was extremely smart and very determined. If she decided she was going to do something, she gave it her all and would come out the best at it. Pamela’s greatest pride and joy in life were her four children. She constantly went above and beyond to make sure they always had what they needed and considered herself lucky to have four best friends. Pamela was so full of life and could always be found singing and dancing. Her strength and determination were admirable, and she never let any challenges she faced get her down. Pamela always took the opportunity to lift others’ spirits and she always left you with a smile. She was a wonderful mother, loving daughter and sister, and truly amazing person. Pamela will never be forgotten.
Mary Sharp
Mary Sharp passed away on December 4, 2022 at the age of 79. She was born on November 14, 1943 in Collins, MS to William Townsend and Velma Carter Townsend. She resided in Bush, LA with her family. Mary leaves behind three children, Kimberly Crockett (James), Robert Crockett (Tonia), and...
Vicki Lynn Cutrer Saragusa
A resident of Independence, LA, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 8:21AM at St. Tammany Parish Hospital in Covington, LA. She was born September 8, 1948 in Sanford, FL and was 74 years of age. She is survived by her husband, John Saragusa; 1 daughter, Bella Giuliano and husband, Antonio; 2 sons, Brett Saragusa and wife, Germaine and John Saragusa, III; grandchildren, Christian Saragusa, Joey Saragusa, and Kayleigh Sara Sciortino; sister, Julie Wall and Rhonda Rateliff; brother, Robert Gerard Hartman; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 5:00PM until 9:00PM on Friday and from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Services conducted by Pastor Scotty Smith . Interment Loranger Community Cemetery, Loranger, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Anthony "Buddy" Stephen Orlando
Anthony "Buddy" Stephen Orlando, of Tickfaw, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the age of 100. He was born on October 18, 1922, in Independence, Louisiana, the son of the late Salvadore "Sam" Orlando and Katherine LaMarca Orlando. Buddy was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army serving during WWII as a tank driver in the Normandy Theater.
Bruce Raymond Hart, Sr.
Bruce Raymond Hart, Sr., of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away at his home on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the age of 88. He was born on January 13, 1934, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the son of the late Henry Harry Hart and Anna LaCoste Hart. Bruce was a proud veteran of the US Navy and retired member of Local 60 Union.
Rufus Warren, Jr.
Rufus Warren, Jr., was born on May 18, 1942, to the late Mazie B. Warren and Rufus Warren Sr. Rufus was married to the late Sylvia Coleman. He was a construction worker and a brick mason. Preceding Rufus in death is his mother, Mazie Warren; father, Rufus Warren Sr.; his...
Betty Carroll Everett Demarest
Betty Carroll Everett Demarest went to her Heavenly home on Sunday, December 4, 2022, with her loving family by her side at Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington, Louisiana, at the age of 67. She was born on Tuesday, October 25, 1955, in Texas and resided in Albany, Louisiana. Betty...
Naomi "Ms. Lou" Kemp
Naomi “Ms. Lou” Kemp, 89, a native and resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022. She is survived by three sons, Mike Kemp (Becky) of Bogalusa, LA, John Kemp of Shreveport, LA and Wade Kemp of Bogalusa, LA; two daughters, Tori (Tommy) Stogner of Sandy Hook, MS and Cherie Kemp of Bogalusa, LA; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and her special puppy, Beau.
D-Bat Northshore Batting Academy breaks ground on $1.5M operation for youth sports
COVINGTON, LA – On Wednesday, St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper, St. Tammany Corporation CEO Chris Masingill, and D-Bat Sports owners Ryan Davis and Dr. Ruth Nichols are pleased to announce the groundbreaking and forthcoming opening of D-Bat Northshore Batting Academy in Covington, LA. Located at 805 Winward Drive, the site will become home to a $1.5 million indoor training facility that will provide youth athletes with experiential learning and coaching in baseball and softball.
Lions overwhelm Blazers on Caldwell’s career night
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team got a career performance out of Nick Caldwell, who set a new personal best for points in a game while picking up his first double-double in almost two years as the Lions blew past the Belhaven Blazers 107-71 Wednesday night at the University Center.
FOOTBALL: Dunlap announced as FCS Punter of the Year Semifinalist
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University junior punter Austin Dunlap is one of 10 semifinalists for the FCS Punter of the Year Award, the Augusta Sports Council announced Monday. Dunlap, a native of Slidell, Louisiana, will be among the candidates for the award, which will be announced Dec. 13....
MBB: Lions welcome Belhaven for mid-week match-up
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men's basketball team comes home on Wednesday night for its final game before Southland Conference play arrives with the Lions welcome the Belhaven Blazers to the University Center with a postgame autograph signing taking place right after the final buzzer. Southeastern (4-5)...
Making the Most of Opportunity: SLU Baseball excels despite vast difference in opponent budgets
HAMMOND, La. – Finding a way to provide its student-athletes with a well-rounded college experience despite the budgetary constraints that come with being outside the Power 5 has been a source of pride for the Southeastern Louisiana University Department of Athletics under current Athletic Director Jay Artigues. Several of...
Denham Springs pedestrian dies in East Feliciana crash
CLINTON---On December 7, 2022, shortly after 8:30 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on LA 63 north of LA 37 in East Feliciana Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 44-year-old Carly Kennison of Denham Springs. The initial investigation...
Greensburg man dies in house fire
ST. HELENA PARISH - State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue investigating a deadly house fire in Greensburg that claimed the life of an elderly male resident. Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, St. Helena Parish Fire Department #4 responded to a report of a house fire located in the 200 block of Louise Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters located a male victim in a bedroom with indications he was attempting to limit his exposure to smoke from the fire.
Troopers investigate double fatality crash in Loranger
LORANGER---Shortly after 4 p.m. on December 06, 2022, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 40 near LA Hwy 445 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the lives of 67-year-old John Bitter of Covington and 64-year-old Janice Pellegrin of Covington.
Kentwood man will be charged with second-degree murder in Abita-area homicide case
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives have obtained a warrant for the arrest of a Kentwood man in connection with the May 2 homicide which occurred on Pansy Street in the Abita Nursery Subdivision. Tyrus Brock, 27, is currently being held in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on unrelated charges....
