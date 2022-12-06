Q: My toddler is getting more curious about food and feeding himself. What are good things to give to him, and what should I avoid?. A: It’s great that your toddler is showing interest in what he eats and wants to be a part of choosing food. With your 2-year-old's blossoming language and social skills, he’s ready to become an active mealtime participant. He should no longer be drinking from a bottle, and he can now eat many of the same foods that the rest of the family is enjoying. His diet should include three healthy meals a day, plus one or two snacks.

25 DAYS AGO