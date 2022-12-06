Read full article on original website
How caregivers of people with dementia can navigate the holidays
Although the holiday season brings joy to many, it may mean added stress for families supporting a loved one with memory loss. Mary Catherine Lundquist, the program director of Care2Caregivers, a peer counseling helpline (800-424-2494) for caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer's Disease and related memory disorders operated by Rutgers Behavioral Health Care, discusses how families can make the most of the season.
The winter is not always easy, especially after a year like this one. Here's some ideas to cope this holiday season.
I remember exactly where I was when my grandfather died: right by his bedside, my head on his stomach as he took his last breaths. That day was the worst day of my life and still is even five years later. Before his death, I had never experienced such a...
A mom of four lets her kids shave their hair, drink coffee, eat whatever they want and says they don’t have to share — and insists it makes her a better parent. Mara Doemland, 29, has enrolled in the “free range family” school of parenting, which involves giving her children the option to do whatever they want to do.
One in four Americans are currently taking care of an aging loved one. Depression affects 20-40 percent of all caregivers. Some 85 percent of family caregivers do not receive respite. In 2021, 11 million people—more than 10 percent of the U.S. population—provided 16 billion hours of unpaid care for loved...
When I’m unable to get out of bed and can’t leave my house for weeks, I’d do anything to see a new face and hear new stories
Since the moment we heard the bitter news that baby Shternie Federman had lost her life and shlucha Henya Federman was holding on to hers with a thread, we sprung into action, each of us doing what we could. But there is more we can do to help. Message from...
Grandparents who spend time caring for their grandchildren feel less lonely than if they were caring for their spouses, a study has suggested.Researchers found that older adults who take care of grandchildren regularly were 60 per cent less likely to feel lonely than those who weren’t caregivers at all.But providing care to a partner or spouse was associated with higher levels of loneliness, particularly among caregivers looking after spouses with dementia.The study’s authors, from King’s College London, analysed 28 previous studies involving 191,652 adults over 50 in 21 countries, including the UK.They sought to understand if there was a...
The media and influencers often push the idea that we need certain (expensive) things to improve our children's lives. Child development research tells us that secure relationships, authoritative parenting, and opportunities to explore are important. Taking care of your own mental health can improve your child's health and development. I...
Taking care of a loved one can either be a break from loneliness or help to bring loneliness on, depending on your circumstances, new research shows.
Around this time of year, I always sit down to watch a few Christmas films with my three children who are 13, 10 and eight. One of our absolute favourites is a classic from my own childhood, Home Alone, where eight-year-old Kevin McAllister gets accidentally left home alone while his family jet off to Paris for the Christmas holidays.
Knowing the practical implications of entering the medical world as a patient can improve one’s quality of life immeasurably. Chronic illness entails nurturing a tolerance for waiting, choosing appropriate doctors, and building a network of nonmedical support. Achieving balance between managing one’s illness and enjoying other activities in life...
Q: My toddler is getting more curious about food and feeding himself. What are good things to give to him, and what should I avoid?. A: It’s great that your toddler is showing interest in what he eats and wants to be a part of choosing food. With your 2-year-old's blossoming language and social skills, he’s ready to become an active mealtime participant. He should no longer be drinking from a bottle, and he can now eat many of the same foods that the rest of the family is enjoying. His diet should include three healthy meals a day, plus one or two snacks.
It can be difficult to see death approaching for someone you love or care about. On this page, we explain how you can care for a loved one at the end of their life, how your role as a carer will change and the support that’s available to help you cope.
AlzAuthors Untangles Dementia with Difficult People. In this AlzAuthors Live! Virtual Q&A Dementia with Difficult People (November 8, 2022) you’ll meet four of our authors who either cared for a parent who had hurt them in the past, or dealt with siblings who made caregiving difficult, or both. A professional mediator is also on hand to offer advice on how to navigate a dementia journey with a difficult person.
It’s hard to know what to do when a loved one dies suddenly. The pain and confusion can be overwhelming. Grief is a natural reaction to loss, but it’s important to remember that there is life after death. In this blog post, we will discuss how to cope with the death of a loved one and begin the process of healing. We will also offer some helpful resources for those who are struggling with this difficult time.
Around the globe, memory cafes — virtual and in-person gatherings people who are living with dementia and their caregivers — are growing more popular. When people log in to join a Jewish Family & Children’s Service memory cafe online, they might hear from an Afro-Latin music expert about the percussive sounds that can be made with a talking drum. They might practice seated yoga poses in front of their computers, or make their own colorful sun catchers at home. No matter the activity, the goal is the same: getting together with other people affected by dementia for some fun.
