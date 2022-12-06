ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills will feel Von Miller’s absence, but they can still win Super Bowl 57

The Buffalo Bills signed Von Miller to a contract with $45 million guaranteed in the offseason because they believed he could take them over the top. As a pass rusher who will likely walk into the Hall of Fame one day, it wasn’t a bad bet that Miller would do for Buffalo what he already did for the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams in helping those franchises win respective championships.
Bills release WR Marquez Stevenson

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills have released wide receiver Marquez Stevenson, the team announced Tuesday. However, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that it is a procedural move that allows the team to sign him to the practice squad, given he clears waivers. Stevenson, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth […]
Von Miller's Injury Status is Revealed

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller will miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season due to an ACL tear, head coach Sean McDermott confirmed during his Wednesday (December 7) morning press conference via the Athletic's Joe Buscaglia. "Bills HC Sean McDermott said DE Von Miller underwent surgery. It was exploratory,...
Chiefs 2022 Opponent Overview: Denver Broncos

For the first time this season, the Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the division rival Denver Broncos. Despite coming off of a crushing loss, the Chiefs still have hope to win out and possibly still get the AFC’s number one seed. Meanwhile, it has been a depressing season for the Broncos. Denver currently sits at 3-9, last in the AFC West division. Additionally, the Chiefs enter Sunday with a current 13-game winning streak over these Broncos. The last time where Denver defeated Kansas City was in September 2015, when Peyton Manning and Alex Smith squared off.
