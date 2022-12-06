Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
Bills' Brandon Beane breaks down entire Von Miller timeline
Bills general manager Brandon Beane is typically the most candid person to get behind a microphone representing the organization. Following the Von Miller news, Beane provided an update from his end. In a surprise move, Miller was ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season. It had been discovered...
Video: Von Miller Sends Message To Bills Mafia After Undergoing Surgery
Von Miller and the Buffalo Bills received crushing news Wednesday, as a surgical procedure found the star linebacker to have an ACL tear. Head coach Sean McDermott promptly confirmed Miller's season was over. Demoralizing as the news is for Miller and Bills personnel, the news is crushing for fans ...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Bills will feel Von Miller’s absence, but they can still win Super Bowl 57
The Buffalo Bills signed Von Miller to a contract with $45 million guaranteed in the offseason because they believed he could take them over the top. As a pass rusher who will likely walk into the Hall of Fame one day, it wasn’t a bad bet that Miller would do for Buffalo what he already did for the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams in helping those franchises win respective championships.
Bills release WR Marquez Stevenson
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills have released wide receiver Marquez Stevenson, the team announced Tuesday. However, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that it is a procedural move that allows the team to sign him to the practice squad, given he clears waivers. Stevenson, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth […]
Bills BREAKING: Von Miller VIDEO - OUT for Year After Surgery
Buffalo Bills pass-rushing star Von Miller has undergone surgery for the torn ACL in his knee and is now done for the season.
iheart.com
Von Miller's Injury Status is Revealed
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller will miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season due to an ACL tear, head coach Sean McDermott confirmed during his Wednesday (December 7) morning press conference via the Athletic's Joe Buscaglia. "Bills HC Sean McDermott said DE Von Miller underwent surgery. It was exploratory,...
FOX Sports
Mike White's impact, Von Miller's void and more questions ahead of Jets vs. Bills
The AFC East is wide open. As good as the Buffalo Bills (9-3) have been, they only have a two-game lead on the New York Jets (7-5). If New York wins, it can sweep Buffalo. With those wins in hand, all the Jets would need to do to pass the Bills is have an equal record or better.
Yardbarker
Chiefs 2022 Opponent Overview: Denver Broncos
For the first time this season, the Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the division rival Denver Broncos. Despite coming off of a crushing loss, the Chiefs still have hope to win out and possibly still get the AFC’s number one seed. Meanwhile, it has been a depressing season for the Broncos. Denver currently sits at 3-9, last in the AFC West division. Additionally, the Chiefs enter Sunday with a current 13-game winning streak over these Broncos. The last time where Denver defeated Kansas City was in September 2015, when Peyton Manning and Alex Smith squared off.
Comments / 1