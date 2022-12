WEST SPRINGFIELD — The start of the holiday season has long coincided with the start of cold and flu season in Massachusetts, and the past couple of years have also brought serious concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, conditions seem ripe for what many have coined a ‘tripledemic’ — a convergence of the flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The experts at American Family Care (AFC) in Springfield and West Springfield want residents to understand the risks and the steps they can take to protect themselves.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO