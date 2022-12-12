ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Westchester County Town To Replace Cracked Sewer Pipes To Prevent Pollution, Bacteria Exposure

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

A town in Westchester County is dedicating efforts to clean deteriorated sewer pipes to prevent pollutants from entering the environment and to protect residents from exposure to harmful waste.

To do this, the town of Harrison has entered into a contract with a company called Pipelogix to enlist their help in maintaining and replacing aging and leaking sewer laterals running from residences to the curb, according to an announcement from the law firm representing Pipelogix, Abrams Fensterman, from Monday, Dec. 5.

The goal of the program is to reduce pollution in Long Island Sound, much of which comes from deteriorated sewer infrastructure. This is because when stormwater enters cracked sewer pipes, this can cause the discharge of raw or partially treated sewage into the sound, officials from the law firm said.

Additionally, overflows or leaks of raw sewage can also expose people to harmful bacteria, pathogens, and viruses, according to Abrams Fensterman.

Any residents who wish to participate in the program and have their sewer laterals cleaned would be charged around $14.95 a month by Pipelogix, which will then clear any blockages and replace any broken pipes, Abrams Fensterman officials said.

Those who do not want to participate in the program can opt out during an annual opt-out period, according to the law firm.

In Long Island municipalities that participated in a similar program, 85% of residents took part in it, Abrams Fensterman officials said.

