Newport Beach, CA

Yakira Chambers, ‘Insecure’ Actress & ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Story Editor Dies After Collapsing Outside Mall

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
 2 days ago
Iconic Comedian Dies

Iconic comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. Gallagher reportedly died due to organ failure, his family stated to NBC News. He had reportedly been unwell after suffering multiple heart attacks recently, passing while in hospice care in Palm Springs, California.
Anne Heche's Son Homer Laffoon Denies His Late Mom Was Worth Millions, Court Docs Show

As the battle over late actress Anne Heche’s estate rages on between her eldest child, Homer Laffoon, and her ex-boyfriend James Tupper, Heche’s 20-year-old son is firing back at claims his mother was worth millions. According to newly obtained court documents, Laffoon alleged that his mother, who passed away in August after sustaining injuries from a fiery car crash, held just a few “modest bank accounts” as well as some items worth a “modest value.”Alongside royalty payments, Heche’s son claimed the actress had a few sources of income, including a company used to garner payments from her on-screen roles and...
'Emily in Paris' Star Ashley Park Recalls Her Battle With Cancer as a Teenager

Ashley Park is sharing her story of challenge and triumph that motivated her to chase her dreams. The Emily in Paris star recently opened up to Shape magazine for their Motivation Issue, and explained how her battle with cancer as a teenager fueled her drive to become an actress. "Once...

