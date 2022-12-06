Read full article on original website
Related
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
cryptoslate.com
Metagood raises over $5M in pre-seed funding round for NFT ecosystem
Metagood, a company that specializes in creating decentralized non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystems, has raised more than $5 million in a recent pre-seed funding round. Metagood is a Web3 company that aims to empower communities to take positive action. The company’s recent funding round was joined by investors from the crypto, blockchain, art, entertainment, and sports industries. These investors included Animoca Brands, Mark Yusko, Freddie Andrewes, Jason Fang, Liquid 2 Ventures, Don Ho, ACTAI Ventures, Sangha Capital, Pranav Sharma, Gigi Brisson, and Net Jacobsson.
crowdfundinsider.com
Bill Payment, Restaurant Management Platform MarginEdge Secures $45M via Series C
MarginEdge, the restaurant management and bill payment platform, announced it has raised a $45 million Series C investment “led by Ten Coves Capital with participation from Fiserv, Derive Ventures, and all previous institutional investors.”. This funding, “which more than doubles funding to date to over $70 million, not only...
salestechstar.com
neonVest Closes Seed Round Led by 7BC Venture Capital for Their SaaS-Based Startup Scaling Platform
NeonVest announced today that it closed a seed financing round led by 7BC Venture Capital and an elite group of founders and VCs. Andrew Romans, General Partner of 7BC Venture Capital, has previously backed numerous early-stage tech startups that have gone on to surpass $500m and unicorn-level valuations, including Superhuman, NexHealth, Daily Harvest and Nylas.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Why Living in the Digital Era is Exciting From the Business Perspective
The digital era has made doing business more exciting than ever. With technology continuing to evolve, opportunities for entrepreneurs have exploded. Customers can access information about products and services instantly, giving businesses the chance to stand out from others. Companies can find employees from all corners of the globe, and their new hires can work from home without having to spend a fortune to relocate.
Singapore Reveals $3.6 Million Virtual Production Innovation Fund, Partnerships with U.K.’s NFTS, Epic Games
Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is launching an SGD5 million ($3.6 million) Virtual Production Innovation Fund. The fund was announced by Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, Tan Kiat How, at the opening of the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) and Screen Singapore on Wednesday. It is designed to support the local media industry to develop capabilities needed to harness virtual production technology. The technology uses LED screens to display realistic background environments for TV or film scenes, powered by a video game engine, so that the camera is able to capture actors and visual effects...
nftevening.com
Free Mint Zora NFTs ‘Rainbow Zorbs’ Sell Out At Art Basel
Zora and Rainbow, the Ethereum wallet, collaborated and sold out of their free NFT mint, titled Rainbow Zorbs. By minting the special edition NFT during Art Basel, users unlocked a unique Rainbow wallet icon. In just three days, both teams created one of the most active NFT collections on the Ethereum blockchain, according to Etherscan.
assetservicingtimes.com
Vanguard launches blockchain platform in Australia
Vanguard launches blockchain platform in Australia. Investment company Vanguard Australia (Vanguard) has adopted technology firm GROW’s distributed ledger technology application (DLTA) platform. Held on R3’s Corda blockchain platform, DLTA provides a single, integrated, back-office solution for global assets. It includes a shared system of record for all fund and...
World Screen News
Banijay Options CJ ENM’s The Genius Game
Banijay has inked an option deal for CJ ENM’s survival game-show format The Genius Game for adaptation in the U.K., Denmark and Norway. Players in The Genius Game are chosen based on their social IQ, charisma, charm and intelligence to challenge their analytical reasoning, attention to detail, memory and loyalty in battles of intelligence and manipulation. Remarkable Entertainment, Mastiff TV Denmark and Mastiff TV Norway are attached to produce the U.K., Denmark and Norway versions, respectively.
cryptoslate.com
Step App is revolutionizing the fitness industry with blockchain technology.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. Step App is a pioneering Web3 company encouraging healthier, wealthier, and happier lives for people globally. In early 2022, Step App entered the first stages of development and within 8 months...
CoinTelegraph
More than 90% of consumers are curious about the Metaverse: Capgemini
Despite turbulent market conditions over the last year, the metaverse and its potential utility remain steady in the minds of consumers. According to data from a new survey by Capgemini, a business and technology strategy advisor, over three-quarters of consumers expect their interactions with brands and individuals to be impacted by the metaverse.
TechCrunch
Computer vision technology startup Brodmann17 has shut down
Brodmann17’s co-founder and CEO Adi Pinhas posted a message on LinkedIn announcing the move, stating that while the company would not be able to bring its products to the mass market as hoped, “we do get comfort that our innovation will hopefully influence the market thinking and others will proceed in the mission of creating safer mobility to everyone.”
moderncampground.com
Silva Sweden Acquires Camping Brand Primus
Outdoor lighting and accessories experts Silva Sweden AB has agreed to purchase its fellow Swedish company Primus AB, a specialist in camping stoves and other outdoor gear by Fenix Outdoor. The deal is expected to be signed on April 28, 2023. It will bring together two brands with an established...
TechCrunch
Expeto, a startup selling tools to manage private cellular networks, raises $12M
A number of major vendors provide private cellular network services, including AT&T and T-Mobile, as do some startups, including Celona, Anterix and Airspan Networks. (Recently, asset management giant BlackRock announced that it’ll deploy a private network at its new headquarters in partnership with Verizon.) But that hasn’t stopped new ventures from cropping up to challenge the incumbents. See Expeto, which is developing a platform that allows corporate customers to extend their private networks via virtually any type of cellular connectivity.
NEWSBTC
Web3 Platform Globally United Embraces Global Citizenship to Create a Safe & Sustainable World for All
The digital nomad lifestyle has become increasingly popular in recent years. After all, with the advent of technology, more and more people can work remotely, which allows them to break free from the traditional 9-5 grind and the freedom to travel and live wherever they want. The beauty of this...
bitcoinist.com
BudBlockz (BLUNT) is Bringing Spectacular Innovation to The Cannabis Industry
Only projects that have devised solutions to real-world issues will bounce back from the prolonged cryptocurrency sell-off. Unfortunately, the implosion, which shows no signs of slowing down, has already had casualties, with the latest being the FTT token. BudBlockz is one project that seeks to stand out from the crowd by solving a unique problem that has affected growth in the cannabis sector.
Red Club x Cartier Announces Grant For Young Entrepreneurs
Aspiring entrepreneurs and founders, now's your time to shine. Cartier is officially accepting applications for its 2023 Young Leader Award, which will spotlight entrepreneurs ages 20 to 40 who are working to provide more accessible, inclusive, and effective healthcare solutions for underrepresented communities. "It is both Cartier's responsibility and privilege...
Comments / 0