96.9 WOUR

KOCO

Are Oklahoma’s new proposed turnpikes legal?

OKLAHOMA CITY — Are Oklahoma’s new proposed turnpikes legal?. That’s the question our state’s Supreme Court is looking to answer, calling both sides back in for more arguments on Monday. The Supreme Court is responsible for the validation of the routes and the bonds to build the roads.
OKLAHOMA STATE
PBS NewsHour

U.S. judge rules in favor of tough Oregon gun law, giving initial victory

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge in Portland delivered an initial victory Tuesday to proponents of a sweeping gun-control measure approved by Oregon voters, allowing a ban on the sale and transfer of new high-capacity magazines to take effect this week while giving law enforcement more time to set up a system for permits that will now be required to buy or transfer a gun.
OREGON STATE
findingfarina.com

A Brief Guide to US Gun Law in New York

Did you know that, in 2019, there were 821,182 aggravated assaults committed which involved a firearm?. The US has one of the most merciful gun laws in the world, second only to the Philippines. However, some states apply stricter regulations than others, which is the case with New York. Are...
NEW YORK STATE
qcnews.com

Crucial N.C. case goes before Supreme Court Wednesday

North Carolina takes center stage at the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday in a high-stakes election hearing. The case, called “Moore v. Harper,” is a result for state Republicans thinking State Supreme Court overstepped its bounds. They asked the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in. Crucial N.C. case goes...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Texas becomes latest US state to partially ban TikTok

Texas governor Greg Abbott has banned state agencies from using TikTok on government-issued devices, becoming the latest state to prohibit the use of the Chinese social media platform.On Wednesday, Maryland banned its agencies from using TikTok and other Chinese and Russian platforms following reports alleging that China’s state-backed hackers stole millions of Covid relief funds in the US.“TikTok harvests vast amounts of data from its users’ devices – including when, where, and how they conduct internet activity – and offers this trove of potentially sensitive information to the Chinese government,” Mr Abbott said in a letter sent to Lt...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

North Carolina Power Grid Allegedly Targeted

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has joined the investigation into the weekend destruction of electrical substations in North Carolina that has resulted in power outages for about 40,000 customers. The alleged sabotage of the substations has been billed as “intentional” and “targeted” by investigators thus far, although there is...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
NY1

Hochul urged to approve regulations for immigration bond industry

Advocates are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday to approve new regulations for the immigration bond industry and lay down new oversight rules. The bill sitting on Hochul's desk addresses the for-profit bond industry for immigration, a system that can draw in tens of thousands of immigrants across the country. In New York, hundreds of immigrant residents can be detained at 76 different locations.
