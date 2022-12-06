Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
In the U.S., You Can Legally ‘Be Fired for Any Reason Or No Reason at All' — Here's Why
Tech companies have been making headlines lately for laying off hundreds and even thousands of employees. Twitter was the first, cutting hundreds of staff members overnight on November 3, and Meta followed suit, announcing it would cut more than 11,000. At the end of November, DoorDash announced it would lay off 1,250.
Federal judge ruling on NY gun law is playing the hand Supreme Court dealt (Your Letters)
Regarding “Can you bring a gun to the zoo? On a bus? Syracuse judge eagerly rewrites NY firearms law” (Dec. 1, 2022):. It’s obvious that Syracuse.com and reporter Doug Dowty don’t understand how the U.S. justice system operates. U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby is obligated to...
Judge blocks New York limits on carrying guns on private property
Nov 22 (Reuters) - A federal judge has blocked New York from restricting the carrying of guns on private property under a Democratic-backed law adopted following the U.S. Supreme Court's June ruling that struck down the state's strict gun permitting regime.
Legal Texas immigrants at risk of deportation if Senate doesn’t pass bill
Imagine calling a place home for your entire life, then having to make the decision to leave it behind because of a broken immigration system.
KOCO
Are Oklahoma’s new proposed turnpikes legal?
OKLAHOMA CITY — Are Oklahoma’s new proposed turnpikes legal?. That’s the question our state’s Supreme Court is looking to answer, calling both sides back in for more arguments on Monday. The Supreme Court is responsible for the validation of the routes and the bonds to build the roads.
Gizmodo
Indiana AG Sues TikTok Twice as Texas Joins the Call to Ban App From State-Issued Devices
TikTok is facing growing scrutiny from various U.S. political officials. Amidst an ongoing call from state leaders to ban the app from state government devices, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has announced that the state has filed two lawsuits against the social media platform. Rokita announced the lawsuits in a...
U.S. judge rules in favor of tough Oregon gun law, giving initial victory
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge in Portland delivered an initial victory Tuesday to proponents of a sweeping gun-control measure approved by Oregon voters, allowing a ban on the sale and transfer of new high-capacity magazines to take effect this week while giving law enforcement more time to set up a system for permits that will now be required to buy or transfer a gun.
KOCO
Oklahomans have more time to become Real ID compliant following DHS deadline extension
WASHINGTON — Oklahomans needing to become Real ID compliant will have extra time to do so after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended the full enforcement deadline to 2025. DHS officials announced Monday that the department extended the Real ID full enforcement date from May 3, 2023, to...
TikTok banned for Maryland's executive branch by state's governor
The Republican governor announced the decision on Tuesday, citing an unacceptable cybersecurity risk to the state.
findingfarina.com
A Brief Guide to US Gun Law in New York
Did you know that, in 2019, there were 821,182 aggravated assaults committed which involved a firearm?. The US has one of the most merciful gun laws in the world, second only to the Philippines. However, some states apply stricter regulations than others, which is the case with New York. Are...
NY Senate committee considers bills that would end ‘death by incarceration’
Albany, N.Y. — Robert Lind’s testimony, stamped in fading, typewritten letters, came in late November from the maximum-security Sullivan Correctional Facility in Fallsburg. Lind, 76, was convicted of attempted murder in 1982 at the age of 35, he wrote. As of Dec. 16, he will have spent 40...
qcnews.com
Crucial N.C. case goes before Supreme Court Wednesday
North Carolina takes center stage at the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday in a high-stakes election hearing. The case, called “Moore v. Harper,” is a result for state Republicans thinking State Supreme Court overstepped its bounds. They asked the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in. Crucial N.C. case goes...
Texas becomes latest US state to partially ban TikTok
Texas governor Greg Abbott has banned state agencies from using TikTok on government-issued devices, becoming the latest state to prohibit the use of the Chinese social media platform.On Wednesday, Maryland banned its agencies from using TikTok and other Chinese and Russian platforms following reports alleging that China’s state-backed hackers stole millions of Covid relief funds in the US.“TikTok harvests vast amounts of data from its users’ devices – including when, where, and how they conduct internet activity – and offers this trove of potentially sensitive information to the Chinese government,” Mr Abbott said in a letter sent to Lt...
US News and World Report
U.S. Seeks More Information on Reuters Report Over Nigerian Military Secret Abortion Program
(Reuters) - A Reuters report that the Nigerian military ran a secret mass abortion program in its war on Boko Haram is "harrowing" and the United States is seeking more information, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday. "My reaction to it in the first instance was a personal...
dallasexpress.com
North Carolina Power Grid Allegedly Targeted
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has joined the investigation into the weekend destruction of electrical substations in North Carolina that has resulted in power outages for about 40,000 customers. The alleged sabotage of the substations has been billed as “intentional” and “targeted” by investigators thus far, although there is...
NY1
Hochul urged to approve regulations for immigration bond industry
Advocates are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday to approve new regulations for the immigration bond industry and lay down new oversight rules. The bill sitting on Hochul's desk addresses the for-profit bond industry for immigration, a system that can draw in tens of thousands of immigrants across the country. In New York, hundreds of immigrant residents can be detained at 76 different locations.
