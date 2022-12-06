Read full article on original website
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Updated Timeline and Information in Moscow Quadruple Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - On Sunday, November 13 at 11:58 a.m., the Moscow Police Department responded to 1122 King Road in Moscow for the report of an unconscious person. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the slain bodies of four University of Idaho students. The four victims were later identified as...
Inmate Overdoses on Fentanyl While in Custody at Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON - A 28-year-old Lewiston woman has been charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) and Introduction of Contraband into a Corrections Facility, all felonies, after she allegedly overdosed while in custody for a previous offense at the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center. On the...
newsnationnow.com
Why was HVAC contractor at the crime scene?
(NewsNation) — A HVAC utility repair man was reportedly at the University of Idaho crime scene, and some are speculating that the technician might be helping with the investigation. Veteran investigator Mike King, who hosts the “Profiling Evil” podcast, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday that people should wait until...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 5, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Monday, December 5, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------------- comp is looking at camera view male outside his house in the street – wearing grey hoody, spinning in circles & screaming. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-L18582 Citizen Dispute. Incident Address: 1200 CEDAR AVE. Lewiston...
idahoednews.org
U of I homicide investigation: Update, 12.5.22
As the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students enters its third week, Moscow’s police chief dismissed the idea that the case could go cold. “I’m not even going to speculate on that, No. 1, because that’s not even in my mind,” James Fry said in an interview with Anthony Kuipers of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News last week. “We’re going to solve this. We’re going to continue to work until we solve it.”
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 5, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, December 5, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------ Sheriff’s Deputy responded to assist the Colfax Police Department. ------------------------------------------------------------ 22-S3437 Abandoned Vehicle. 04:59:56. Incident Address: SAND RD & JOHNSON RD; PULLMAN, WA 99163. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a reported...
koze.com
Moscow Man Booked Into Latah County Jail on Multiple Felonies
MOSCOW, ID – A 39-year-old Moscow man was arrested on multiple felony charges late last night after allegedly injuring two family members and cutting himself with a knife. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, James Curtis Leonard was charged with Domestic Battery with Traumatic Injury, Aggravated Assault, Attempted Strangulation, and Felony Injury to Child following the incident in the 600 block of Palouse River Drive.
koze.com
Off-Duty Whitman County Deputy Seriously Injured
COLFAX, WA – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy received serious injuries while assisting a driver who had slid off the roadway due to poor weather conditions last week. According to a Facebook post, Cory Alcantar was helping the driver when another car lost control, sliding backward into him and pinning him between the two cars on Wednesday.
koze.com
Prosecutor Files Felony Domestic & Aggravated Assault With a Firearm Charges
LEWISTON, ID – The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office today filed two felony charges against a 29-year-old Lewiston man who allegedly barricaded himself in his home following a domestic dispute with a family member in front of three children during which he reportedly fired a shot from a 9mm handgun. Dillon J. Watson was arrested Saturday night in the 3300 block of 8th Street F and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail.
Idaho angler sets new coho record
Congratulations to Jerry Smith of Lewiston on landing a 30-inch coho salmon. Smith hooked the fish while fishing the North Fork Clearwater River on Nov. 13. While Idaho's catch-and-release record program has been around since 2016, this is the first application for an ocean-run coho salmon, setting the stage for future records. The 2022 season for coho salmon is open from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, and more information can be found on the Coho Seasons & Rules page. In the fall, the Clearwater River is home to several ocean-run species migrating back to Idaho, including steelhead, fall-run Chinook salmon and coho salmon. Anglers should examine their catch carefully to distinguish the three species, as there are separate seasons and bag limits on each.
LISTEN: Moscow Police Chief James Fry With Latest on Moscow Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - Moscow Police Chief James Fry appeared on the morning news program on Newstalk for the Palouse Thursday morning. Hear the full interview with Pullman Radio's Evan Ellis below.
YAHOO!
Summerville woman arrested after car theft, chase
Dec. 7—SUMMERVILLE — A Summerville woman was arrested after endangering her child while fleeing from police in a stolen pickup, according to a press release from the Union County Sheriff's Office. Deputies and Oregon State Police responded to a report of a pickup stolen from a home in...
KIVI-TV
Investigators to remove victims' personal belongings from Moscow murder scene
On Wednesday, investigators will return to the King Road residence where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death last month. Chief James Fry says they'll collect victims' personal belongings that are no longer needed for the investigation, and will return items to the victims' families. "The items will...
Homeless 'Warming Fire' Likely Cause of Early Morning Semi Trailer Fire in North Lewiston
The Lewiston Fire Department responded to a report of a trailer on fire at 1914 5th Avenue North at approximately 2:29 a.m. Wednesday. According to a LFD release, first arriving crews found a semi tractor trailer with the roof area on fire. The trailer was located in a large parking area for freight trailers owned by several companies.
KLEWTV
Lewiston standoff ends in arrest after man allegedly fires gun in home
On December 3rd, 2022 at approximately 6:04pm, Lewiston Police responded to a report of a domestic in the 3300 block of 8th Street F. Information given was that a firearm was involved. Upon arrival, officers made contact with several occupants of the house, including children. Officers were informed that a male inside the house had been involved in a domestic with his spouse and a firearm had been discharged during the dispute but no one had been hit with the round that was fired. The female half of the domestic and the children were able to exit the house safely and then called police.
koze.com
Lewiston Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Murder of Her Father
A Lewiston woman pleaded not guilty during her arraignment this week to the first-degree murder of her father earlier this year. 54-year-old Kimberly Morrison is accused of suffocating and poisoning Kenneth Morrison in early January. Kimberly Morrison is charged along with her 81-year-old mother Kay Morrison, the ex-wife of Kenneth...
Moscow Police release new body camera footage from Nov. 13
MOSCOW, ID. – For the first time, Moscow detectives have released new body camera footage during the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 13. Police hope that the footage can provide new leads the case of the four University of Idaho students killed. In the video, police officers are seen on patrol in Moscow around the time investigators believe Xana...
KHQ Right Now
Light snow expected throughout parts of eastern Washington and north Idaho Sunday night
Light snow is expected across parts of eastern Washington and most of north Idaho Sunday night. An inch of accumulation or more is possible in Pullman and north Idaho, while less than an inch is expected Spokane.
40-Year-old Kamiah Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault, Burglary After Allegedly Trying to Break into Home in Stites, ID
STITES, ID - On Sunday, December 4, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office responded to an alleged burglary in progress in Stites, ID. The caller reportedly told the dispatcher that a male was outside trying to gain entry with an axe handle. After responding to the residence and...
