Statesboro Youth Chorale will perform holiday concert on December 12
The Statesboro Youth Chorale will perform their annual Holiday Concert at Pittman Park United Methodist Church on Monday, December 12, 2022. The concert will begin promptly at 6:00pm, and admission is free to the public!. The Holiday Concert will feature local youth singing various scores of music ranging from fall...
1,000 free boxes of food, gifts to be distributed to Savannah community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Active listeners, compassionate and selfless are words that some may use to describe those who are community-oriented leaders. Some may also use those words to describe Pastors Charles and Yolanda Roberson. Pastors of Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship in Savannah, the Robersons have led their congregation and community in hosting their Blessings […]
Rev. Jimmy Spivey
It is with profound sadness, we the family of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc., announce the passing of Rev. Jimmy Spivey, who entered into rest, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the St. Joseph’s Hospital, Savannah, Georgia. We offer to his family and friends our many prayers and condolences. At this...
2022 Statesboro Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises more than $20,000
On November 12th, the Alzheimer’s Association hosted the 2022 Statesboro Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Mill Creek Regional Park. The walk is an annual fundraiser in which all funds raised further the care, support, and research efforts of the Association. This year’s walk saw a total of 77...
blufftontoday.com
Mayor's Memo: Bluffton shows off its 'Hallmark movie' charm with holiday events
The 51st Bluffton Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade was a celebration of all that is good about Bluffton. An article from “Only in Your State,” hit the internet the day of the Tree Lighting and said Bluffton was “much like Hallmark Christmas movies,” and scenes from Bluffton were “Rockwellesque,” as in a Norman Rockwell painting. Town leaders and staff are super-proud of our first weekend in December each year when we convert a few of our parks into a winter wonderland.
connectsavannah.com
Enjoy tons of snow and lights aglow at Christmas Festival at Trustees’ Garden
Savannah is beautiful anytime of the year, but the Hostess City really shines during the holiday season. The historic district glitters with festive lights and businesses set up their holiday displays, making the Christmas spirit palpable. And on Saturday, Dec. 17, one of the most highly-anticipated holiday events is returning for its third year.
Statesboro police and fire departments hosting Christmas movie night
On Monday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m., the Statesboro Police Department (SPD) and the Statesboro Fire Department (SFD) will be hosting a Christmas movie night. The slate of holiday-favorite movies that are scheduled to be shown at the event are Peanuts: A Charlie Brown Christmas, Frosty The Snowman and Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer.
wtoc.com
Christmas on the River happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Musical performances, shopping a lighted parade, and free parking, will highlight a three-day holiday celebration on River Street this weekend. The Savannah Waterfront Association will hold its 30th Annual Christmas on the River event Friday through Sunday. Executive director Julie Ford Musselman joined us with a...
Families4Families ran 48 hours for foster care in 4x4x48
Families4Families hosted their 4x4x48 event from Friday, Nov. 25, to Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. This was an endurance race that began on Friday at 8am, with the final run at 4am on Sunday. Families4Families is a non-profit, faith-based private child placement agency for foster care families. This organization serves in...
James Franklin Edenfield
Mr. James Franklin Edenfield, age 74, died on Sunday, December 4th 2022 at Memorial Health in Savannah. More obituary information will follow. A memorial service will be held on Friday at 11:00am at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro with Rev. Sonia Clifton officiating. Friends may sign the online register book...
Love Tiffany Boutique opens in downtown Brooklet
Love Tiffany, a new boutique in downtown Brooklet, is now open and showcasing Bible handbags, study materials, and curated gifts. “I am always searching for unique gifts and special faith-based items that I can bring back to share,” said store owner Tiffany Guerrero. “There’s truly something for everyone and every occasion.”
Solomon “Bo Bo” Lee
Mr. Solomon Lee, age 59 passed into eternal rest suddenly on Sunday morning December 4, 2022 at Piedmont Henry Hospital. He was a native of Bulloch County where he attended Southeast Bulloch High School. He was owner and operator of Double Team Solutions, LLC. He is survived by his spouse,...
Broughton Street business owner assaulted by a homeless individual
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Some businesses on Broughton experienced less foot traffic and fewer sales due to construction in front of businesses. In the past couple of years—the majority of construction is completed. But now, businesses say they aren’t seeing the benefit. Instead, they’re seeing an influx of disruptive people in the homeless community. “We […]
Marvin Cassedy
Mr. Marvin Cassedy, age 75, passed away at East Georgia Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. Marvin was the son of the late Ben Cassedy and Myrtle Ackerman Cassedy. He lived in the Statesboro area all of his life except while he was serving his country in the United States Army.
Hollis Terry “Tet” Mainer, Sr.
Mr. Hollis Terry “TET” Mainer, age 66 made his transition to be with the Lord on Monday, December 5, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Center after a long illness. He was a native of Bulloch County, was baptized at an early age at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Register, GA. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and last employed by Georgia Southern University.
blufftonsun.com
Roasting Room music venue set to close at end of year
A shockwave hit the Lowcountry musical community on Nov. 13, as an email hit our inboxes to signal the end of an era. “Every great story has a beginning, a middle, and an end,” wrote Jordan Ross, co-founder of The Roasting Room, in announcing that the music venue would not be hosting live music events in 2023. “After years of providing high-quality musical performances out of the space above the Corner Perk Brunch Café in sunny Bluffton, the Roasting Room will be ceasing operations on Dec. 23, 2022.”
Tammy Rushing retires after 31 years of service to the City of Statesboro
Tammy Rushing, Administrative Assistant for The City of Statesboro Department of Public Works, is retiring after more than 30 years. Rushing will leave a lasting impact, which can be seen throughout her years of dedicated service to the City of Statesboro. The heart and soul which she has put into...
Hayden Carter Fields
Hayden Carter Fields, age 15, died on Wednesday evening, December 7th 2022 in Portal, GA. Hayden was born on February 24th 2007 in Statesboro, GA. He was a student at Portal High School who loved hunting, the outdoors, and spending time with his family. Hayden was preceded in death by his grandmother, Estelle Fields, and his great-grandparents, John “Buster” and Luree Fields, and Irving and Zona Moxley, as well as two nieces, Alaia Fields and Charlie Fields.
hotelnewsresource.com
112 Room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bluffton @ Hilton Head Area Sold
Banyan Investment Group (BIG) today announced the completed sale of the 112-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bluffton @ Hilton Head Area in S.C., to Trishul Hospitality for an undisclosed price. The transaction generated a 24% IRR and a 3.3x equity multiple. “We purchased the Bluffton Holiday Inn Express &...
Bulloch Career Workforce Summit takes place on Thursday, Dec. 8
Thursday, December 8, 2022; 7:30 a.m. for free breakfast followed by the program from 8 – 9 a.m. Nessmith Lane Conference Center, located at 847 Plant Drive, Statesboro, GA, on the campus of Georgia Southern University. Event Speakers:. Dr. Christopher Curtis, Vice Provost for Research and Scholarship, Georgia Southern...
