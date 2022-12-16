ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

VOTE: KX Christmas Tournament

By Nick Jachim
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kYD8e_0jZ5ysqP00

( KXNET ) — It’s officially the Christmas season and we here at KX want to know what YOUR favorite holiday traditions are! We’ve narrowed down roughly the top 16 Christmas activities, shuffled them up into matchups, and want to see which will come out on top!

Each week the winners will move up until only one is left standing!

All we need you to do is vote below!

10 things to do in the winter in North Dakota
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HL4Kg_0jZ5ysqP00
Official KX Christmas Bracket (KXNET)

Semi-Finals: Driving Around Looking at Christmas Lights vs Opening Presents

Take Our Poll
What’s North Dakota’s favorite Christmas movie?

Semi-Finals: Spending Time with Family vs Christmas Cookies

Take Our Poll
Related
KX News

North Dakota/Canada border getting ready for holiday season

ANTLER, ND (KXNET) — According to Canadian Border Agents, a lot more Canadians drove across the border than Americans this weekend after the winter storm, but all that may change this holiday week. The road leading up to the Antler, ND border crossing was plowed and clear, especially leading up to Canada.The border near Antler […]
ANTLER, ND
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 12/12-12/18 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The closer we get to the holidays, the more stories seem to spring up — both hopeful and heartbreaking. And just because there’s a snowstorm doesn’t mean that this trend dies down. The week was full of events in and around North Dakota, even after the storm came to town. Here […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Study says North Dakota’s Christmas Spirit went up in 2022- way up

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Following a previous study stating that North Dakota’s Christmas spirit was low during and after the COVID-19 Pandemic, more recent findings have revealed that not only has out Christmas spirit seemed to return to a high standing, but that we’re even more festive than ever. A study of Google search results […]
TEXAS STATE
KX News

Farmer’s Union goes whole hog on Great Plains Food Bank

JAMESTOWN, ND (KXNET) — During the holidays, many of those in need won’t be able to afford a proper holiday dinner for their loved ones and may turn to food banks to get the supplies that they need to feed their families. Thankfully, a generous whole-hog donation from the North Dakota Farmer’s Union (NDFU) will […]
FARGO, ND
KX News

The impact of nutrition on menstruation

Many of us just want to reach for comfort food, like cookies or a bowl of ice cream, but Rachel Iverson, the dietician, explains how certain foods can help better support us and help us to feel better during the different stages of menstruation.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

North Dakota is the 2nd deadliest state for holiday driving

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Over the Christmas season this year, over 100 million Americans are expected to hit the road in order to head towards their holiday destinations — whether that means heading home to family, meeting up with friends, or just down to the airport or ship port for your vacation. Unfortunately, an increase […]
ALABAMA STATE
KX News

Beware of deer on North Dakota roads

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you are driving on rural roads in North Dakota over the next week, beware of white-tailed deer.According to U.S. Customs near Antler, North Dakota, there have been hundreds of deer seen in the area.Even KX News saw dozens of deer along Highway 83 while driving back from the border today.This […]
ANTLER, ND
KX News

The impact blizzards have on the disabled

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Being stuck in a blizzard can make it hard to go to the grocery stores and get essentials, and it takes an even greater toll on those with disabilities. People with disabilities around North Dakota often find themselves in a rough situation having to navigate during blizzards. Although getting around in […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

North Dakota is the state with the 6th most school counselors

STACKER — Schools across the country were short about 300,000 teachers and staff when the 2022-2023 school year began, according to National Education Association President Becky Pringle. This massive dearth has forced an unfortunate series of developments in schools across the country. Principals are performing janitorial duties, schools are implementing four-day school weeks to entice […]
COLORADO STATE
KX News

Avast! North Dakota ranks high in Porch Piracy rates

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With online shipping at an all-time high, many of us may be concerned about the existence of ‘Porch Pirates’ — people who steal packages left for delivery outside doors and in mail rooms before their rightful recipients can reach them. Across the nation, 49 million Americans have had at least one […]
GEORGIA STATE
