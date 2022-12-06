Read full article on original website
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
DP3 Architects Wins AIA South Carolina Award
DP3 Architects won a Design Award at the American Institute of Architects South Carolina (AIA SC)’s annual awards presented on December 02, 2022. DP3 Architects received a Merit Award in Interior Architecture for the design of a retail space located in Greenville, SC. AIA SC’s Design Awards recognizes individuals,...
Behind this bank’s $50M Greenville HQ relocation
When United Community Bank chairman and CEO Lynn Harton and his wife moved to Greenville in 2007, they both quickly fell in love with the city. So much so that Harton decided to relocate the company’s headquarters to Greenville. Its welcoming vibe, great amenities that make it feel small...
Hotel Hartness to Hold Additional Career Fair Receptions on December 12 and December 20
Hotel Hartness, a luxury boutique hotel situated within the award-winning Hartness community and set to open this winter 2023, is pleased to announce two additional Career Fair Receptions ahead of its debut. The property will offer an idyllic retreat in proximity to downtown and GSP Airport and boast the fine-dining restaurant Patterson Kitchen + Bar, the intimate Captain bar, the full-service Spa H, and over 16,000 square feet of dedicated space for meetings and events. Managed by Hay Creek Hotels, Hotel Hartness’ opening will bring over 100 jobs to Greenville.
New Leadership Prepares FUEL For A High Growth Future
Greenville, S.C. – FUEL, one of Greenville’s leading marketing and branding agencies, announced today the acquisition of the company by Mary Church Cornette, the agency’s vice president and creative director. Warren Griffith, who has led the company since 2011 serving as CEO, is pursuing a new career opportunity in the real estate marketing industry leading to the decision to step down from FUEL.
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”
Two SC cities were named the "Friendliest Cities in the U.S."Photo byTime Out. There has been a big debate going on for years - which city is the most friendly? There are a plethora of friendly cities in the U.S. and many of them have a case to be named "#1". However, one major national publication in the travel industry did some research and they think they have the answer to this question! South Carolinians will be proud to know that not one but two SC cities made the list - one of them came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the other cities that made the cut.
Small earthquake shakes western North Carolina
The epicenter is about 22 miles south of Asheville and was about 4 miles deep.
'Original pogo stick company' to open $8M distribution center in Greenwood
Flybar Inc., a New Jersey-baded sporting toy company that is one of the largest manufacturers of pogo sticks, is investing $8 million to open new distribution operations in Greenwood County that will create 36 jobs. Founded in 1918 as the “original pogo stick company,” Flybar, Inc. manufactures an assortment of...
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS welcomes Ashley Hayes to the Company’s Spartanburg Office
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS is pleased to announce that Ashley Hayes has joined the company’s Spartanburg office as a sales associate. Ashley is blessed to share that she was born and raised in the Upstate. Her love of real estate goes far beyond the homes. Ashley values relationships; she enjoys meeting new people and learning about their interests and goals. Ashley has the tools to help her clients find the perfect home that meets their needs. When Ashley is not hard at work, you can find her hanging out on the lake with her husband and three kids, cheering on the Clemson Tigers, or online shopping.
Greenville Library Board buying vacant Bi-Lo property for $6 million
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Christmas trees for childhood cancer.
Cowboy Up Rebrands as The Foundry at Judson Mill
Greenville, South Carolina – Cowboy Up, Greenville’s newest music venue located in the historic Judson Mill District, announced today it is rebranding as The Foundry at Judson Mill to better reflect a broad range of musical genres and bigger named artists. The venue is closed starting this Saturday...
BunCo Detention Officer Fired, Earthquake in Laurel Park, WCU Hikes Tuition
Federal Grant To Help Asheville Airport Terminal Expansion. (Asheville, NC) -- A federal grant is going to help the Asheville Regional Airport expand. Senator Thom Tillis announced Wednesday that the airport authority will receive four-point-three-million-dollars from the FAA to support a terminal expansion and improvement. Groundbreaking is set for this spring, with a completion date expected in four-to-five years. The vice president for marketing at the airport says they're seeing record growth again this year.
Spinx founder Stewart Spinks receives Order of the Palmetto
Stewart Spinks, founder of the Spinx Company, received the Order of the Palmetto on Friday, Dec. 2 at Fluor Field in a surprise announcement during the company’s 50th anniversary celebration. Presented by Gov. Henry McMaster, the award is the state’s highest civilian honor and recognizes individuals who have served...
The History of Greenville, South Carolina
The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
Sisters of Charity Foundation Grants $20,000 to Greenville Homeless Alliance
The Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina awarded a $20,000 Systems Level Change Grant to the Greenville Homeless Alliance (GHA) to support the coalition’s ongoing efforts to ignite systemic change, impact policies, and create initiatives that will make housing more accessible for every Greenville resident. GHA was one of 100 nonprofit organizations throughout the Palmetto State awarded grants totaling $837,000 by The Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina.
Power restored for over 1K in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said almost 1,300 customers were experiencing a power outage Wednesday morning in Laurens County. The outage was first reported around 10:10 a.m. The company said the outage was caused by an object coming into contact with the power lines. The estimated time of restoration was 2:15 p.m. according […]
First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Christmas trees for childhood cancer. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. In the spirit of giving, the owner of a local dance studio and former...
Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
Hot Properties: Greer property sells for $4.6M
Edward Wilson of Wilson Kibler represented the buyer in the off-market purchase of 1521 S. Buncombe Road, a recently redeveloped 39,393-square-foot flex facility on a 10-year sale leaseback at $4,600,000. Spencer/Hines Properties has fully leased a 6,000-square-foot retail/office building at 658 Fairview Road, Simpsonville. Suites A and B were taken...
Greenville bars and restaurants bring in crowds with holiday pop-up decorations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re looking for a way to get into the holiday spirit , a good option could be your favorite local bar!. Some upstate bars and restaurants have transformed into a holiday wonderland. Themed pop-up bars are becoming more common. There are two in Greenville this year. Both owners say it’s not only bringing in holiday cheer it’s also bringing in larger crowds.
Greenville power providers share new precautions after North Carolina power outages
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Monday afternoon, 36,000 people were still without power after law enforcement said someone targeted and broke into two North Carolina electrical substations Saturday and shot at equipment. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, the shots at both substations in Moore County appeared to target specific...
