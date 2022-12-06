ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Therapist shares how to manage mental health, guns

By Joel Lopez
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UBlcZ_0jZ5yYNz00

Psychotherapist Kristen Bomas is reacting to the news of a Martin County man who deputies say killed his neighbors over a dispute that started with a laundry room door.

"That's a pretty intense reaction to what we perceive is a pretty mild accusation, but to him it wasn't mild. To him it was completely offsetting," Bomas said.

Bomas has her own practice based out of Boca Raton, specializing in trauma, abuse and aggression.

She said a key in this investigation will be if the shooter had a history of mental or anger issues

"Guns handy to someone who has impulsive rage bursts is not a good combination," Bomas said.

She said people need to prioritize mental health and be honest if someone is having thoughts of harming another.

"If those thoughts are scaring you, then you absolutely must talk with someone, because you're right on that edge of finding yourself in that impulsive situation where you could act on thoughts without your heart being involved," Bomas said.

Bomas said for her clients, it's important to set up a safety plan.

"Do you have a safe? Are the guns in the safe? What does it take to get to your guns? Do you carry them on you like this gentleman did or do you keep them locked up?" Bomas asked. "If they're locked up, who knows they're there? Who else can help you so that if you're angry you don't go to the safe?"

Bomas said a close friend or partner can play a role in identifying a possible mental episode and can call police before it's too late.

"Dive into their thoughts, explore where their anger is coming from, explore what their hurt means to them so that the hurt doesn't turn to rage, turn to murder, and in a case like this, had that happened, we could've saved two lives," Bomas said.

Bomas hopes people prioritize their mental health as much as their physical one and talk to a therapist — even just once a year — to make sure they have the right mindset.

Comments / 0

Related
veronews.com

New COVID-19 infections locally surge last week

The number of new COVID-19 infections locally surged last week, rising 54 percent to 97 cases here, according to the Florida Department of Health. Statewide, cases rose by the same percentage, jumping from 12,155 to 18,761. The number of local people hospitalized here with covid doubled, according to Cleveland Clinic...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Palm Beach County School District set to change LGBTQ policies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County School District was in hot water with the state of Florida over its LGBTQ policies. In a meeting Wednesday, the school discussed its action plan after receiving a letter from the state board of education last month that says they are in violation of the parent's bill of rights. The seven members made changes to their "equity statement" to become compliant with Florida law.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Treasure Cove residence ideal for family life by the water

Little did Matthew and Annie O’Connor know when they moved here 18 years ago with their three young boys just how well things would turn out for them on Vero’s idyllic barrier island. “At the time, we didn’t know anyone in Vero, and it felt like a risk;...
VERO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

RODENT DROPPINGS AT ANTHONY’S COAL FIRED PIZZA LEADS TO FORCED CLOSURE

STATE HEALTH INSPECTOR ORDERED RESTAURANT ON POWERLINE ROAD IN BOCA RATON TO CLOSE. IT’S NOW OPEN, CLEARED… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An inspector with Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation found at least 50 rodent droppings in Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza at […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy