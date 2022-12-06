ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

‘What the f–k happened’: Red Sox media, players react to Xander Bogearts leaving for Padres

Xander Bogearts spurned the Red Sox late Wednesday night to sign a monster 11-year, 280 million deal with the San Diego Padres despite Boston claiming it was a priority to re-sign their All-Star shortstop. It was a stunning twist for the franchise – and both Red Sox players and media let out their frustration on social media following the decision. Red Sox utilityman Enrique Hernandez posted an image to his Instagram Story of he and Bogearts walking together in what appeared to be a hotel lobby, with the song “Baby Come Back” playing over the image. In a second story, Hernandez...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Dansby Swanson’s asking price makes him attractive Cubs target

The latest information shows that Dansby Swanson is an even more viable shortstop target for the Chicago Cubs. The Chicago Cubs have been one of the more active teams at the MLB Winter Meetings this week. They were able to secure the services of former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder and 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger on a one-year deal, and agreed to terms with former New York Yankees starting pitcher Jameson Taillon to a four-year, $68 million contract. Their most pressing need is at shortstop, and they have been linked to every top free agent at that position.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Turner or Schwarber? Phillies' newest star talks preference in "fun" lineup

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- Bryce Harper lobbed Philadelphia's first recruiting pitch over the summer when the injured All-Star used a guest stint in the broadcast booth to advocate for the future free agent and his former Washington teammate."Trea Turner, he's my favorite player in the league," Harper said. "Not even close."Harper and Turner have been reunited by the National League champion Phillies for the upcoming season and well beyond. Turner's $300 million, 11-year contract with the Phillies was finalized Thursday, a deal that'll take the 29-year-old shortstop and 2021 NL batting champion into his 40s.A long-term risk, perhaps, for the Phillies, but...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Braves handing out $500+ million in contracts is one source for slow winter

Like many in Braves Country, I’m itching for some offseason news. While division rivals sign marquee free agents, Alex Anthopoulos has sat back quietly. The Phillies inked Trea Turner to a $300 million deal, and the Mets replaced Jacob deGrom with Justin Verlander to the tune of $40+ million per year. The Braves don’t have many holes to fill this offseason, and the only pressing need is shortstop. Still, the club could roll with a combination of Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia until the 2023 trade deadline and then re-evaluate the position. They’d still probably coast to the postseason; that’s how talented this roster is.
CBS Philly

Phillies make Turner signing official, reveal jersey number

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Trea Turner is officially a Philadelphia Phillie for the next 11 years. The Phillies on Thursday morning announced Turner's 11-year, $300 million contract."We just pictured ourselves here. I pictured myself in this uniform. [My wife] pictured living here and having family come and visit. We pictured playing with Bryce [Harper] and [Kyle] Schwarber and a lot of those guys on the team now, Kevin Long," Turner said. "It just seemed like a lot of things added up and pointed us in this direction. We were excited about it."Turner will wear No. 7 with the Phillies.The 29-year-old wore...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Watch all 30 Winter Meetings manager media sessions

One of the keystones of the Winter Meetings is hearing from each MLB manager as their clubs make and execute their offseason plans. At the 2022 Meetings in San Diego, MLB.com carried livestreams of every manager media availability on Monday and Tuesday. Watch the archive of each session below. MONDAY.

