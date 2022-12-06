The latest information shows that Dansby Swanson is an even more viable shortstop target for the Chicago Cubs. The Chicago Cubs have been one of the more active teams at the MLB Winter Meetings this week. They were able to secure the services of former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder and 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger on a one-year deal, and agreed to terms with former New York Yankees starting pitcher Jameson Taillon to a four-year, $68 million contract. Their most pressing need is at shortstop, and they have been linked to every top free agent at that position.

