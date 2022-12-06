Read full article on original website
‘What the f–k happened’: Red Sox media, players react to Xander Bogearts leaving for Padres
Xander Bogearts spurned the Red Sox late Wednesday night to sign a monster 11-year, 280 million deal with the San Diego Padres despite Boston claiming it was a priority to re-sign their All-Star shortstop. It was a stunning twist for the franchise – and both Red Sox players and media let out their frustration on social media following the decision. Red Sox utilityman Enrique Hernandez posted an image to his Instagram Story of he and Bogearts walking together in what appeared to be a hotel lobby, with the song “Baby Come Back” playing over the image. In a second story, Hernandez...
Dansby Swanson’s asking price makes him attractive Cubs target
The latest information shows that Dansby Swanson is an even more viable shortstop target for the Chicago Cubs. The Chicago Cubs have been one of the more active teams at the MLB Winter Meetings this week. They were able to secure the services of former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder and 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger on a one-year deal, and agreed to terms with former New York Yankees starting pitcher Jameson Taillon to a four-year, $68 million contract. Their most pressing need is at shortstop, and they have been linked to every top free agent at that position.
The Steadying Presence of Kevin Long Propelled the Phillies to an NL Pennant
Kevin Long's first season with the Philadelphia Phillies couldn't be considered anything other than a massive success.
St. Louis Cardinals 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Willson Contreras
The St. Louis Cardinals agreed to terms on a five-year, $87.5 million with free agent catcher Willson Contreras Wednesday. After adding Contreras, here's a look at the Cardinals' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
MLB Insider: How do Dodgers respond after losing out on Turner, Verlander?
The Dodgers already missed out on two of the biggest free agents on the market this offseason. How will they respond next?. With Trea Turner signing an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, the Los Angeles Dodgers are back in the shortstop market. And they have no shortage...
Turner or Schwarber? Phillies' newest star talks preference in "fun" lineup
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- Bryce Harper lobbed Philadelphia's first recruiting pitch over the summer when the injured All-Star used a guest stint in the broadcast booth to advocate for the future free agent and his former Washington teammate."Trea Turner, he's my favorite player in the league," Harper said. "Not even close."Harper and Turner have been reunited by the National League champion Phillies for the upcoming season and well beyond. Turner's $300 million, 11-year contract with the Phillies was finalized Thursday, a deal that'll take the 29-year-old shortstop and 2021 NL batting champion into his 40s.A long-term risk, perhaps, for the Phillies, but...
Braves handing out $500+ million in contracts is one source for slow winter
Like many in Braves Country, I’m itching for some offseason news. While division rivals sign marquee free agents, Alex Anthopoulos has sat back quietly. The Phillies inked Trea Turner to a $300 million deal, and the Mets replaced Jacob deGrom with Justin Verlander to the tune of $40+ million per year. The Braves don’t have many holes to fill this offseason, and the only pressing need is shortstop. Still, the club could roll with a combination of Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia until the 2023 trade deadline and then re-evaluate the position. They’d still probably coast to the postseason; that’s how talented this roster is.
Phillies make Turner signing official, reveal jersey number
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Trea Turner is officially a Philadelphia Phillie for the next 11 years. The Phillies on Thursday morning announced Turner's 11-year, $300 million contract."We just pictured ourselves here. I pictured myself in this uniform. [My wife] pictured living here and having family come and visit. We pictured playing with Bryce [Harper] and [Kyle] Schwarber and a lot of those guys on the team now, Kevin Long," Turner said. "It just seemed like a lot of things added up and pointed us in this direction. We were excited about it."Turner will wear No. 7 with the Phillies.The 29-year-old wore...
Watch all 30 Winter Meetings manager media sessions
One of the keystones of the Winter Meetings is hearing from each MLB manager as their clubs make and execute their offseason plans. At the 2022 Meetings in San Diego, MLB.com carried livestreams of every manager media availability on Monday and Tuesday. Watch the archive of each session below. MONDAY.
