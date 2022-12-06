Who gets to decide what’s on trend? Who controls what the hot, new aesthetic is? Who’s pulling the strings on what’s in vogue?. Now that we’ve officially entered the 2023 trend forecast season, we can’t help but zoom out to ask these questions. Artist, curator, and activist Stuart Semple is contemplating these considerations of power and control right there with us, just as he’s done for years in his relentless pursuit to take down the “Big Color” industry. You might remember Semple’s previous endeavors to liberate the rainbow, which include the release of an open-source acrylic paint called BLACK 2.0 as a rebuttal to Anish Kapoor’s exclusive Vantablack, and his creation of Tiff Blue acrylic paint in an attempt to free the famously copyrighted Tiffany Blue.

11 HOURS AGO