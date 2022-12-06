Read full article on original website
housebeautiful.com
Midcentury Modern Christmas Decor Is Taking Over the Holidays This Year
Midcentury modern is a popular design style, that first emerged in Europe and eventually in the U.S. after World War II. 80 years later, the minimalist look that took the design community by storm still reigns. In fact, it’s permeated into nearly every facet of the house—from exterior architecture to small decor. The latest much-welcomed infiltration? The holidays. That’s right, midcentury modern Christmas decor is here in all the right ways.
Hypebae
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
Hypebae
Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates
Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
Vogue
From Vintage To Recycled Sequins, Stars Sent A Sustainable Message At The Fashion Awards
We’ve seen a more conscious approach to red-carpet dressing over the past 12 months, from vintage to repeat looks and even rental fashion, as shown by the Princess of Wales in Boston on Friday. Over at the Fashion Awards in London, a series of stars also flew the flag...
cohaitungchi.com
Winter 2022 Nail Trends: French Pearl, Extreme Minimalism, and More
Now that we’ve formally entered a brand new season (and a brand new yr!), it’s excessive time to start out in search of the brand new nail inspiration that can carry us via to spring. Although we’ll seemingly spend a very good portion of the winter with our palms tucked into gloves and pockets, we additionally know that nothing raises our spirits fairly like a contemporary mani. And through the darkish winter months, we’ll take all of the TLC we get.
These 3 Timeless Shoes Look the Chicest With Every Denim Style
Jeans are arguably one of the most versatile wardrobe staples. As a result, a variety of pieces pair flawlessly with that ideal denim cut. For the purpose of this story, I thought I'd focus on a few shoe silhouettes that I think look particularly chic with any jeans style, from wide- to straight-leg silhouettes.
Clothes women wanted to wear: a new exhibition explores how Carla Zampatti saw her designs as a tracker of feminism
The late Carla Zampatti is celebrated in a splendid retrospective Zampatti Powerhouse at the Powerhouse Museum. Planned well before the fashion designer’s untimely death last year, the unveiling of her legacy will be bittersweet to her many fans. Zampatti is often referred to as “Carla” by friends and those...
sneakernews.com
New Balance’s MADE in UK Classics Put Together A Gentleman’s Pack Reminiscent Collection
Ostensibly made for New Balance’s more mature audience, the “Gentleman’s Pack” likens the design of the brand’s MADE in UK icons to that of oxfords, loafers, and other sartorial footwear. And following its last appearance in 2020, the collection is about to see a spiritual successor in these upcoming colorways of the 991, 1500, and 730.
The North Face's Neon Collection is bold, and not just for the sake of it
The latest chapter in the 'It's More Than a Jacket' campaign, the new collection features bold colours, so you can be seen easier
Harper's Bazaar
Marni's Uniqlo Collab Is the 'Antidote' to Boring Winter Outfits
There's a tendency as days get shorter and temperatures get lower to dial back how we dress. Slightly dressy knitwear by day; unapologetically swaddling sweatpants by night; all in oatmeal neutrals and drab greys, and topped with a black puffer coat. Marni creative director Francesco Risso is all too familiar with this particular fashion cycle, but he thinks we can break it this year.
RideApart
Italian Brand Stylmartin Introduces New Vertigo Riding Shoes
Like most things in life, we all have our own preferences when it comes to riding shoes. Some of us prefer maximum protection without really paying too much attention to style. Meanwhile, on the other end of the spectrum, some urban riders prefer lightweight, breathable riding sneakers that provide just the right amount of protection, but with the look and feel of regular shoes.
Print Magazine
The Daily Heller: A Newer New Typography
Paul McNeil and Hamish Muir founded the London-based MuirMcNeil to explore the application of systematic and algorithmic methods in type design, graphic design and moving image. You may know them for the unprecedented run of 8,000 unique covers they designed for Eye magazine in 2017. They have just produced a book of typographic wizardry, System Process Form (Unit Editions/Volume Editions), a robust survey of their Two Type System, “an extensive collection of geometric alphabets in which every stroke, shape, letterform and word is designed to correspond and collaborate in close harmony.”
Print Magazine
Stuart Semple Releases a Color Diss Track Targeting Pantone’s 2023 Color of the Year
Who gets to decide what’s on trend? Who controls what the hot, new aesthetic is? Who’s pulling the strings on what’s in vogue?. Now that we’ve officially entered the 2023 trend forecast season, we can’t help but zoom out to ask these questions. Artist, curator, and activist Stuart Semple is contemplating these considerations of power and control right there with us, just as he’s done for years in his relentless pursuit to take down the “Big Color” industry. You might remember Semple’s previous endeavors to liberate the rainbow, which include the release of an open-source acrylic paint called BLACK 2.0 as a rebuttal to Anish Kapoor’s exclusive Vantablack, and his creation of Tiff Blue acrylic paint in an attempt to free the famously copyrighted Tiffany Blue.
Inside Celine’s New Paris Boutique
PARIS — Celine has unveiled its new boutique on Rue Saint-Honoré. Hedi Slimane’s brutalist vision is brought to life with sleek brass and slick marble, a wall of mirrors and art installations. Located at 384 Rue Saint-Honoré, the shop is devoted to accessories, fragrance, leather goods and high jewelry, sitting catty corner from its ready-to-wear boutique on Rue Duphot.
A New Book Documents How Designer Ken Scott Championed Freedom with Florals and Flying Colors
Serving as a reminder that the American Heartland has been, and continues to be, a place where fashion talent is incubated is a just-released coffee table book on the designer Ken Scott. “He’s the designer of some of the most colorful clothes in the world today,” crowed Vogue in 1966, calling him, “the boy who started way back in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and made it as Mr. Famous International in Milan.” Fifty-five years later, Alessandro Michele was responsible for reviving Scott’s notoriety through the Ken Scott x Gucci Epilogue capsule launched for resort 2021.
papermag.com
When Black Designers and Basquiat's Legacy Collide
The Basquiat estate has been working with fashion brands for years now, with everyone from Coach to Saint Laurent drawn to the late artist's iconography. But its latest fashion link-up is a first, and arguably its most significant: Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure, the exhibit currently running until January 1, 2023 at the Starrett-Lehigh building in New York, commissioned nine of the most exciting New York-based Black designers to create a collection based off of the exhibit's artwork.
sneakernews.com
The New Balance 550 Harkens Its Basketball Roots With A “Vintage Indigo” Offering
Following a quick hiatus from its time in the spotlight, the New Balance 550 is returning in vintage-hued propositions harkening its 1989 birth year and subsequent on-court composition iconized throughout the 90’s. Exploring a color palette eerily reminiscent to the UNC Tarheels, aged beige hues envelop the dominant premium...
hypebeast.com
Snuggle Up With Aabe x OBEY’s Blanket Collaboration
With fall and winter’s cool temperatures, sometimes one might want more than just a coat or hat. Responding to this desire, OBEY has reunited with Dutch blanket maker Aabe for a new seasonal offering. By uniting with the heritage brand that has been producing blankets since 1811, OBEY’s new...
Chanel Invests in Key Italian Denim Maker
Fashionart, a luxury jeans design and production consultancy in Italy, has sold a majority ownership stake to one of its best and oldest clients, Chanel. The legendary French fashion house acquired a 60 percent in the company for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition marks Chanel’s 42nd investment in a fashion crafter—and tenth in an Italian one—but its first in one that is denim-centric. Its previous specialist Italian acquisitions include three shoemakers, two leather goods manufacturers, two tanneries, a fabric and yarn mill and a hosiery supplier. Fashionart was born 15 years ago when Karl Lagerfeld challenged its founder, Andrea Rambaldi, to create and...
furninfo.com
Ultrafabrics Collaborates with PANTONE Color of the Year
The world’s finest performance fabric collaborates with the global leader in color trends and development. Ultrafabrics, the world’s leading producer of high quality performance fabrics, announces its collaboration with color expert PANTONE to inspire the use of the new Pantone Color of the Year 2023, PANTONE 18-750 Viva Magenta.
