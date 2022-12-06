Election Updates: Polls open for U.S. Senate runoff between Warnock and Walker

2:40 p.m.

Wait times are just one minute on average across the state, and Gabriel Sterling with the SOS’s office said he’s expecting more than 1 million to cast ballots in today’s runoff.

1:50 p.m.

Both candidates were doing last-minute campaigning this morning. Warnock was in Norcross and Walker was in Cherokee County.

12:55 p.m.

The wait time is still averaging 3 minutes statewide, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

11:24 a.m.

The Justice Department said in a press release that it plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in four counties in Georgia today: Cobb County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, and Macon-Bibb County. Monitors will include personnel from the Civil Rights Division and from the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices. Civil Rights Division personnel will be available to receive complaints from the public related to possible violations of federal voting rights laws by a complaint form on the department’s website https://civilrights.justice.gov/ or by telephone toll-free at 800-253-3931.

10:50 a.m.

Skyland Church in Brookhaven said two voting touchscreens weren’t working correctly this morning. “Due to a technical issue identified on two voting touchscreen machines at the Skyland Church voting location, polling officials reissued cards to voters who initially utilized the impacted machines and those voters were able to successfully cast ballots this election,” said DeKalb County elections spokesman Erik Burton. “The two impacted machines are being replaced.” Six other voting touchscreens at Skyland Church were fully operational, according to a report at the AJC .

9:50 a.m.

The Secretary of State’s office reports that an estimated quarter of a million votes have already been cast this morning. Average wait time across the state is just over one minute.

9:30 a.m.

About a dozen voters waited in line on a dreary, overcast morning at First Iconium Baptist Church on Moreland Drive in the DeKalb portion of Atlanta to vote in the U.S. Senate runoff. The wait was roughly 15 minutes to cast ballots. There were 266 ballots cast by 9:35 a.m. Fulton County is providing wait times at its precincts at this link , with most no waits. DeKalb County has an interactive map to find a voter’s precinct and the wait time at that precinct at this link.

8:50 a.m

Polls have been open for nearly two hours in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Gabriel Sterling, COO of the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, reports on social media that the average wait time across the state is only two minutes. Our staff members who have already voted this morning report no wait at Peachtree Middle School and three minutes at Morningside Baptist Church. The Dunwoody Library was reporting wait times of about 30 minutes. Approximately 75 people were in line around 8 a.m. but the lines hadn’t extended beyond the doors. More than 1.8 million Georgians cast ballots during early voting last week.

