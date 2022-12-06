ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

First Gen Z Congressman Says ‘Bad’ Credit Killed His D.C. Rental App

Congressman-elect Maxwell Frost, the first Gen Z member of Congress, is shining a light on how difficult it is to find housing by sharing his own struggles with renting a place in D.C. “Just applied to an apartment in DC where I told the guy that my credit was really bad. He said I’d be fine. Got denied, lost the apartment, and the application fee,” he tweeted. The 25-year-old progressive Democrat was elected to serve as the representative for Florida’s 10th Congressional District in the 2022 midterms, breaking barriers as not only the first member of Gen Z, but the first Afro-Cuban to serve in Congress. As for his bad credit, he says that’s a result of that very campaign he ran. “I ran up a lot of debt running for Congress for a year and a half. Didn’t make enough money from Uber itself to pay for my living,” he said. “This ain’t meant for people who don’t already have money.”Read it at Twitter
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

Facebook message persuaded me to hand fraudsters my personal details

Today I was subjected to an attempted fraud. The fraudsters made contact using Facebook Messenger and the identity of one of my friends, a former colleague. They persuaded me to believe that I had been a winner in a Facebook lottery. I pulled out before giving any bank or card details, but did reveal more information than I would have liked – my name, home address, date of birth, email, mobile and occupation.
TMZ.com

First Gen Z Congressmember Denied D.C. Apartment Due to Bad Credit

12:35 PM PT -- Rep.-elect Maxwell Alejandro Frost is doubling down on the fact that he feels "the system" isn't created for folks who don't already have a ton of cash. We talked to him on "TMZ Live" after getting denied for his place in D.C. ... and he says he's left with no choice but to couch surf or look at options on Airbnb.
WASHINGTON, DC
Next Avenue

The Impact of the Holidays on People with Hoarding Disorder

Whether it's overspending, or being ashamed of inviting family into their homes, it's a challenging time of year — but help is available. There are many things we associate with the holiday season — snow, carols, time spent with family, beautiful light displays, and so on. But more and more, the holidays are synonymous with shopping. Immediately after Thanksgiving, Black Friday hits, and televisions, newspapers and phone screens fill with reminders to snag the best deals, buy the perfect gift and maybe even sneak in a few treats for yourself while the sales are still good.
drifttravel.com

Things You Must Do Before Relocating to a Different State

Are you considering a move to a different state? Whether you’re looking for a change of pace or want to be closer to family, there are a few things you should do before packing your bags. Here are six tips to get you started on your out-of-state move. 1....

