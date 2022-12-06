Read full article on original website
When a School Board Member / Former Chair Gets Schooled
Tonight’s School Board Meeting was telling, they were talking about Elementary School playground. Former Chair Susan Horn (cousin in law to Rep. Jason Zachary) was talking about providing a playground for the Northwest Elementary School. Board Member Daniel Watson asked Horn would she support playgrounds for Adrian Burnett and...
NOW about those Playgrounds…. I Have a Solution and a Thought or Three
At Monday nights Knox County School Board work session much discussion was had about Knox County Elementary School Playgrounds. Also at tonights Board Meeting discussion was had about playgrounds. NOW, as far as the previous School System Superintendent Bob Thomas and the former Facilities Director that decided to tear down...
East Sevier County Utility District Board should be ousted, state watchdog says
A state review board has approved a recommendation to oust the entire East Sevier Utility District Board and to seat a new one.
KCS seeks change on new state third-grade retention law, mother of student shares concerns
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Board of Education met Wednesday to vote on a resolution asking the state legislature to reconsider a new law that could hold third graders back if they don't perform well on state tests. The resolution passed. The state law says that if a...
Congratulations to Jackie Raley, Knox County Chief Deputy Property Assessor
At the meeting of TN Association of Assessing Officials this week. Knox County’s own Jackie Raley was recognized and awarded Chief Deputy Assessor of the Year 2022. Of course Raley is Chief Deputy to Property Assessor John Whitehead. A well deserved honor for all the hard work they both have performed to right the Property Assessors office from the past Assessor administration.
New ‘town’ in Powell approved by Knox County Planning Commission
A huge housing development project with lots of homes in Powell has been approved by the Knox County Planning Commission on Thursday.
Tennessee Comptroller's Office suggests East Sevier Co. Utility Board step down
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The President of the East Sevier County Utility District said he will resign at the water board's meeting on Thursday, Dec. 8, after the Tennessee Comptroller suggested the entire board be replaced. "They asked me to drop down," said Roy Ivey, the president of the...
“Child welfare is in a state of crisis” Tennessee-based nonprofit feels strain of long DCS wait times
The struggles that the Tennessee Department of Children's Services have been facing are taking a toll on both the children in the system and their staff.
Authorities looking for missing high school student
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for a missing high school student. Mariah Murray is not wanted for anything, but the 16-year-old, who attends Austin East High School is missing. Murray was last seen leaving the Department of Child Services on Western Avenue in Knoxville on Dec. 6, 2022. Now, officials believe she may be in the Hardin Valley area.
TSSAA clears way for high school athletes to capitalize on NIL deals
The organization that oversees Tennessee high school sports cleared the way Thursday morning for young athletes to get paid for endorsement deals. The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association's Legislative Council met in Murfreesboro to review various proposed bylaw changes. Joining a growing trend across the country, it agreed to amend...
Lawyer: Take prosecutor off case of man accused of murdering pizza server
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The lawyer for a Knoxville man accused of murdering a Barley's food server wants the state prosecutor to be disqualified, arguing she's previously been reprimanded for improper conduct while handling the case. Gregory P. Isaacs' motion is one of several filed this week as Micah Johnson...
Student arrested after threatening Knoxville School District with firearms
KNOXVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A male juvenile in Knox County was arrested Monday after threatening students in the Knoxville School District within firearms. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of harassment and threats to a school and subsequently learned that the subject, who attends school in another district, was sending pictures of himself with firearms and threatening students.
Christmas Arrived in Karns and Powell
This past Saturday December 4, 2022 the Karns and Powell communities of Knox County, TN ushered in the Christmas season with parades. Here is a short video of Powell, Halls and Heiskell area Commissioner Rhonda Lee pitching out candy in Powell. Commission Vice Chair Terry Hill, at Large Seat 11...
Cocke County fugitive captured after hours-long search
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a fugitive who authorities had been searching for Friday has been captured in Cocke County
Body found on the road in Campbell County
A body of a man was found on the road near LaFollette.
Family seeks missing Knoxville woman they haven’t heard from since Nov. 25
An East Tennessee family is asking for the public's help in finding a family member.
Anderson County Animal Shelter investigation report released by comptroller
The Tennessee Comptroller has completed its investigation into the Anderson County Animal Care and Control Department which manages the county's animal shelter.
University of Tennessee students create unique pavilion inspired by a Tennessee flower
University of Tennessee architecture students finished a unique project that will now serve as a landmark for UT's Research Park at Cherokee Farms.
'There was no empathy': Knoxville man sentenced to life as a teen fights for his freedom
Knoxville's Almeer Nance is in his 26th year of serving a 51-year prison sentence. Nance was 16 when he was given a mandatory sentence of 51 years – plus an additional 25 years – for participating in a 1996 armed robbery that resulted in the murder of Knoxville Radio Shack employee Joseph Ridings. Nance wasn't the one who pulled the trigger, but his presence was enough to put him away for essentially the rest of his life.
