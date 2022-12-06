ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When a School Board Member / Former Chair Gets Schooled

Tonight’s School Board Meeting was telling, they were talking about Elementary School playground. Former Chair Susan Horn (cousin in law to Rep. Jason Zachary) was talking about providing a playground for the Northwest Elementary School. Board Member Daniel Watson asked Horn would she support playgrounds for Adrian Burnett and...
NOW about those Playgrounds…. I Have a Solution and a Thought or Three

At Monday nights Knox County School Board work session much discussion was had about Knox County Elementary School Playgrounds. Also at tonights Board Meeting discussion was had about playgrounds. NOW, as far as the previous School System Superintendent Bob Thomas and the former Facilities Director that decided to tear down...
Congratulations to Jackie Raley, Knox County Chief Deputy Property Assessor

At the meeting of TN Association of Assessing Officials this week. Knox County’s own Jackie Raley was recognized and awarded Chief Deputy Assessor of the Year 2022. Of course Raley is Chief Deputy to Property Assessor John Whitehead. A well deserved honor for all the hard work they both have performed to right the Property Assessors office from the past Assessor administration.
Authorities looking for missing high school student

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for a missing high school student. Mariah Murray is not wanted for anything, but the 16-year-old, who attends Austin East High School is missing. Murray was last seen leaving the Department of Child Services on Western Avenue in Knoxville on Dec. 6, 2022. Now, officials believe she may be in the Hardin Valley area.
TSSAA clears way for high school athletes to capitalize on NIL deals

The organization that oversees Tennessee high school sports cleared the way Thursday morning for young athletes to get paid for endorsement deals. The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association's Legislative Council met in Murfreesboro to review various proposed bylaw changes. Joining a growing trend across the country, it agreed to amend...
Student arrested after threatening Knoxville School District with firearms

KNOXVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A male juvenile in Knox County was arrested Monday after threatening students in the Knoxville School District within firearms. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of harassment and threats to a school and subsequently learned that the subject, who attends school in another district, was sending pictures of himself with firearms and threatening students.
Christmas Arrived in Karns and Powell

This past Saturday December 4, 2022 the Karns and Powell communities of Knox County, TN ushered in the Christmas season with parades. Here is a short video of Powell, Halls and Heiskell area Commissioner Rhonda Lee pitching out candy in Powell. Commission Vice Chair Terry Hill, at Large Seat 11...
'There was no empathy': Knoxville man sentenced to life as a teen fights for his freedom

Knoxville's Almeer Nance is in his 26th year of serving a 51-year prison sentence. Nance was 16 when he was given a mandatory sentence of 51 years – plus an additional 25 years – for participating in a 1996 armed robbery that resulted in the murder of Knoxville Radio Shack employee Joseph Ridings. Nance wasn't the one who pulled the trigger, but his presence was enough to put him away for essentially the rest of his life.
