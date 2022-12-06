Read full article on original website
WCAX
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a high-profile prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years. The deal, the second in...
Biden tries to reboot US brand in Africa amid China, Russia inroads
When Barack Obama welcomed African leaders to Washington in 2014, many viewed the summit as historic, not just due to the US president's background but for the pledges to make the partnership deeper and such events routine. Mvemba Phezo Dizolele, director of the Africa program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the United States was entering the summit with a "trust deficit" from Africans due to the long wait since 2014.
Ex-coup leaders face off in tight Fiji election
Fijians go to the polls on Wednesday after a bitter and close election race between two ex-coup leaders that could test the Pacific nation's fledgling democracy. Yet holding power since 2006 could be both a "curse and a blessing" for him at the polls, according to Suva-based political commentator Shailendra Singh from the University of the South Pacific.
Activists warn a toothless UN nature pact will fail
The world's next global pact for nature is doomed without clear mechanisms for implementing targets, conservation groups said Saturday on the sidelines of UN talks, as hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Montreal demanding greater action. Implementation mechanisms are at the heart of the Paris agreement on the fight against global warming, in the form of "nationally determined contributions."
