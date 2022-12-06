Read full article on original website
More details released on the El Paso man seen openly carrying a rifle in Far East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 has obtained the affidavit for the arrest of Mario Fernando Diaz, who was spotted openly carrying a rifle and dressed in tactical gear while walking down the Joe Battle Area in Far East El Paso. According to the affidavit, the El Paso County Sheriff's Department received 27 calls reporting Diaz, The post More details released on the El Paso man seen openly carrying a rifle in Far East El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces attorney comments on how NMSU officials responded to deadly UNM shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces attorney shared her perspective on how New Mexico State University officials responded to a deadly shootout and the events that followed at the University of New Mexico. Attorney Amy Orlando with The Justice Legal Team spoke about the team leaving their...
ABQ police say speed played role in deadly rollover
It's unknown if alcohol was involved.
NMSU athletic officials called NMSU police chief while state police was trying to gather evidence
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State athletic officials called the police to tell them the whereabouts of Aggie forward Michael Peake's gun, tablet and phone following a deadly self-defense shooting that occurred last month on the UNM Campus. But, school administrators didn't call the detectives actually investigating the killing....
“Nobody was supposed to die:” 17-year-old girl involved in Mike Peake shooting speaks during police interview
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- ABC-7 has obtained video showing police interviewing the 17-year-old girl that’s being accused of luring NMSU basketball player Mike Peake to a UNM dorm room the night he was shot, and UNM student Brandon travis was killed. ABC-7 has chosen not to identify the 17-year-old girl or show her face due The post “Nobody was supposed to die:” 17-year-old girl involved in Mike Peake shooting speaks during police interview appeared first on KVIA.
Police: 2 dead in SE Albuquerque rollover
The area was closed while authorities investigate.
Rio Rancho police find suspect after school threatened
Authorities said they've identified their suspect in the case.
Albuquerque woman accused of murder pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anjanette Martinez, 29, accused of murder and involved in a SWAT standoff last month, was arraigned Friday. Martinez is accused of shooting and killing Miguel Sanchez at a motel near Menaul and I-25 in April. Martinez is accused of killing Sanchez after he tried to stop her and another man during a […]
“That’s my only weapon:” New body camera video shows NMSU basketball player Mike Peake speaking with police from hospital bed
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Newly released lapel camera video, coming from New Mexico State Police, shows investigators talking with NMSU basketball player Mike Peake in a hospital room where he was recovering from injures he sustained in the November 19th shooting that left UNM student Brandon Travis dead. In the video obtained by our The post “That’s my only weapon:” New body camera video shows NMSU basketball player Mike Peake speaking with police from hospital bed appeared first on KVIA.
Authorities: Missing man found dead in Santa Fe County
Deputies said the man had been reported missing in November.
Fight at NMSU that was precursor to deadly UNM shooting was over a girl, student says
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An Oct. 15 fight at a University of New Mexico versus New Mexico State University football game in Las Cruces was over a girl, UNM student Eli'sha Upshaw told police during an interrogation. The fight at Aggie Memorial Stadium was a precursor to a...
UNMH at full capacity in emergency department, wait times nearly a day long
“We have had to get really creative in trying to treat patients. We have gone through on a day-to-day basis and looked for space to literally house patients.”
Woman involved in deadly drunk driving crash pleads guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jennifer Munoz, accused in a fatal drunk driving crash in Albuquerque, has accepted a plea deal. Munoz is accused of running a red light, crashing into and killing Jannel Kateswiga in May 2021. According to court documents, Munoz admitted to drinking and officers found bottles of alcohol in her car. Friday, Munoz […]
Crash involving police unit reported in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving a Las Cruces Police Department unit was reported Thursday morning. The crash involved a Hyundai Elentra and the police unit. The incident happened at the intersection of Amador Avenue and Mesquite Street around 9:30 a.m. The officer was en route to...
Deming woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run
A Deming woman has been charged with a hit-and-run incident that killed a woman in November. Police said Halima Osman was hit on November 8 and died early the next day. A Deming woman has been charged with a hit-and-run incident that killed a woman in November. Police said Halima Osman was hit on November 8 and died early the next day.
Albuquerque police: 1 dead after crash at Central intersection
A person has died after a crash.
Flights from Las Cruces to Albuquerque to begin January 2023
According to a feasibility study done in 2019, on an annual basis, there were thousands of trips between Las Cruces and Albuquerque.
What's New Mexico's favorite holiday song?
Now that Thanksgiving has passed, the holidays are in full effect, and there's Christmas music everywhere you go. Do you have a favorite Christmas song that you keep on repeat? Using Google Trends, FinanceBuzz found the most popular Christmas song per state. What’s New Mexico’s favorite holiday song?
Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office footage: Man argues he didn’t steal enough to be arrested
Fabian Arrey was arrested for taking items from a southwest store last month.
NMSU admits curfew statement was not clear, 3 players who broke rule suspended
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- NMSU officials now say a response to a question about the deadly Nov. 19 shooting on the UNM campus involving men's basketball player Mike Peake "should have been more clearly written." The university published on Nov. 21 a list of answers to questions it received...
