ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

More details released on the El Paso man seen openly carrying a rifle in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 has obtained the affidavit for the arrest of Mario Fernando Diaz, who was spotted openly carrying a rifle and dressed in tactical gear while walking down the Joe Battle Area in Far East El Paso. According to the affidavit, the El Paso County Sheriff's Department received 27 calls reporting Diaz, The post More details released on the El Paso man seen openly carrying a rifle in Far East El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

“Nobody was supposed to die:” 17-year-old girl involved in Mike Peake shooting speaks during police interview

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- ABC-7 has obtained video showing police interviewing the 17-year-old girl that’s being accused of luring NMSU basketball player Mike Peake to a UNM dorm room the night he was shot, and UNM student Brandon travis was killed. ABC-7 has chosen not to identify the 17-year-old girl or show her face due The post “Nobody was supposed to die:” 17-year-old girl involved in Mike Peake shooting speaks during police interview appeared first on KVIA.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman accused of murder pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anjanette Martinez, 29, accused of murder and involved in a SWAT standoff last month, was arraigned Friday. Martinez is accused of shooting and killing Miguel Sanchez at a motel near Menaul and I-25 in April. Martinez is accused of killing Sanchez after he tried to stop her and another man during a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

“That’s my only weapon:” New body camera video shows NMSU basketball player Mike Peake speaking with police from hospital bed

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Newly released lapel camera video, coming from New Mexico State Police, shows investigators talking with NMSU basketball player Mike Peake in a hospital room where he was recovering from injures he sustained in the November 19th shooting that left UNM student Brandon Travis dead. In the video obtained by our The post “That’s my only weapon:” New body camera video shows NMSU basketball player Mike Peake speaking with police from hospital bed appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman involved in deadly drunk driving crash pleads guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jennifer Munoz, accused in a fatal drunk driving crash in Albuquerque, has accepted a plea deal. Munoz is accused of running a red light, crashing into and killing Jannel Kateswiga in May 2021. According to court documents, Munoz admitted to drinking and officers found bottles of alcohol in her car. Friday, Munoz […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KFOX 14

Crash involving police unit reported in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving a Las Cruces Police Department unit was reported Thursday morning. The crash involved a Hyundai Elentra and the police unit. The incident happened at the intersection of Amador Avenue and Mesquite Street around 9:30 a.m. The officer was en route to...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Deming woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run

A Deming woman has been charged with a hit-and-run incident that killed a woman in November. Police said Halima Osman was hit on November 8 and died early the next day. A Deming woman has been charged with a hit-and-run incident that killed a woman in November. Police said Halima Osman was hit on November 8 and died early the next day.
DEMING, NM
KRQE News 13

What's New Mexico's favorite holiday song?

Now that Thanksgiving has passed, the holidays are in full effect, and there's Christmas music everywhere you go. Do you have a favorite Christmas song that you keep on repeat? Using Google Trends, FinanceBuzz found the most popular Christmas song per state. What’s New Mexico’s favorite holiday song?
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy