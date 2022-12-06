Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Holocaust survivor Henry Slucki to talk at Los Angeles museum about retracing route taken to flee Nazi-controlled FranceD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Spending Christmas Time In Los AngelesNick DaviesLos Angeles, CA
Xander Bogaerts gets brutally honest on Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr.
Xander Bogaerts was officially introduced as a member of the San Diego Padres on Friday. The former Boston Red Sox shortstop discussed a number of topics, including his decision to sign in San Diego and Fernando Tatis Jr., per Allison Edmonds. “San Diego was my first All-Star game, back in...
Dodgers: Walker Buehler Gives Trea Turner a Hard Time on Social Media
The Dodgers pitcher shares a message to now-Phillies shortstop following his move.
Carlos Correa attracting interest from surprise team?
Carlos Correa is among the best free agents left on the market, though the rumors about where he might land have been relatively scarce. A report on Friday raised speculation that a surprising team may be a factor in his market. ESPN’s Buster Olney, in an appearance on 95.7 The...
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Showing Interest in Team’s Offseason
He likes to know what moves are being made for his club.
Yardbarker
Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon
When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
Yardbarker
Yankees appear to be favorites to sign All-Star pitcher
The New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to the richest free-agent contract in MLB history this week, but they may not be done spending big. Carlos Rodón has been repeatedly linked to the Yankees in recent days. Mark Feinsand of MLB Network said Wednesday that the Bronx Bombers are “highly interested” in signing Rodón, who is considered the top starting pitcher available on the market now that Jacob deGrom signed with the Texas Rangers.
Dodgers Rumors: NL West Team Enters Justin Turner Sweepstakes
The Dodgers have a few competitors for their longtime third baseman.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Reacts to the Cody Bellinger News
Cody Bellinger has found his new home in Chicago
Yardbarker
The Yankees are in an interesting spot with Gleyber Torres for 2023
Back in October, it would have been considered a no-brainer to trade Gleyber Torres and save some money to allocate to another position on the team. The Yankees have an abundance on infielders, and perhaps $9 million for Gleyber Torres just isn’t worth it. You could spend it other ways, and you can get good value in return. What reason would there possibly be to keep Torres?
Dodgers News: Veteran Free Agent Not Planning on Pitching in 2023
Reports speculate the Dodgers pitcher will retire soon.
Dodgers: Baseball Scout Knows Miguel Vargas is Big League Ready with the Bat
Dodgers prospect Miguel Vargas is ready for the big leagues at the plate; the only question is where he'll play on defense.
Dodgers Rumors: Free Agent Outfield Target Off the Board
Another one of the Dodgers free agent targets is off the board
Dodgers News: LA Fans Ambivalent Over Jason Heyward Signing
Veteran outfielder Jason Heyward signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers on Thursday, and fans are somewhere between "meh" and pitchforks.
New York Yankees reportedly working on massive splash in MLB free agency
The New York Yankees made one of the biggest splashes of MLB free agency, re-signing reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge
Chris Bassitt Posts Instagram Story in Philadelphia, Draws Speculation
Chris Bassitt posted an Instagram story Friday afternoon, in which he appeared to be in the city of Philadelphia.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Vedrana Kocovic, L.A. Dodgers Jason Heyward’s Wife
Jason Heyward signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the Chicago Cubs released him in 2022. Heyward, who has a tattoo of Chi-Town’s skyline, has expressed his affection for the city for reasons not limited to the Cubs. His biggest connection to the Windy City is his other half. Jason Heyward’s wife, Vedrana Kocovic, has become a constant presence at the outfielder’s games and a fashion inspiration online. We reveal more about this MLB WAG in this Vedrana Kocovic wiki.
Latest Carlos Correa rumor is trying to break the SF Giants hearts
An ESPN baseball expert thinks the Yankees are poised to do something big, and that something is to snatch Carlos Correa away from the SF Giants.
New York Mets' 2023 Projected Lineup After Re-Signing Brandon Nimmo
The New York Mets re-signed Brandon Nimmo, agreeing to terms with the outfielder on an eight-year, $162 million contract. With Nimmo returning to the club, here's a look at the Mets' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Angels News: LA’s New Additions Will Fit in Perfectly, Says Nevin and Minasian
They think the new Angels will perfectly fill the needs of the team.
Report: Carlos Correa pursued by at least 3 teams
The market for free agent shortstop Carlos Correa appears to be heating up, and three teams appear to have the best chance of signing the 28-year-old. The San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago Cubs are three teams linked most closely to Correa, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman adds that the three teams are “among” those looking at Correa, suggesting that others are at least somewhat interested.
