Farmers' Almanac's extended winter forecast predicts freezing rain, storm tracks and severe cold - pass the hot chocolate!
According to the Farmers’ Almanac, winter-like temperatures are going to hit the United States much sooner than expected - and last a very long time
Weather in West will be active, bringing snow and rain
Active weather will impact the West over the next few days, bringing rounds of mountain snow and rainfall. Record warmth will impact the South and the East Coast.
Trend to colder weather may bring snow chance to Midwest, Northeast
Reprinted from Accuweather AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on back-to-back storms, and the second one of the duo may have some wintry tricks up its sleeves. AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring the weather pattern, which has the potential to turn quite wintry by the middle of December. A pair of storms will slide across the Midwest to the Northeast next week, and the second of the duo will be...
natureworldnews.com
Blast of Cold Air to Bring Snow in Mid-December; What to Expect This Winter in the United States
As the winter becomes noticeable with the arrival of Meteorological winter on December 1, 2020, it is expected that the blast of cold air could bring snow in mid-December in portions of the United States. According to forecasts, rain and snow could unload this winter in the country. The Meteorological...
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for season's first snowfall
Alert: Yellow Alert late today into early tomorrow for periods of rain (immediate NW suburbs, NYC, S&E) and snow/mixing (N&W). A light snowfall is expected well N&W before the changeover.Advisory: Winter Weather Advisories N&W tonight for snow/sleet/freezing rain.Forecast: Today we'll see increasing clouds with a little rain and even snow well N&W late in the afternoon, mainly after 5/6 PM. Rain (snow/mix N&W) overspreads the area this evening and may be heavy at times through the first half of the overnight hours with some lighter showers/drizzle the remainder of the night. Snowfall-wise, a trace - 3" is expected, but mainly across our distant northwest suburbs. Elsewhere, rainfall amounts will range from .5-1.0" with locally higher amounts possible, but no flooding is expected. For the morning commute tomorrow, much of the area will just be damp with some showers/drizzle and wet roads, but there may be some slick/slushy spots across our distant northern/northwest suburbs. As for the remainder of the day tomorrow, we'll see leftover AM showers/drizzle with some clearing in the afternoon and highs in the 40s.Looking Ahead: Thursday will be mostly to partly sunny, chilly and breezy with highs in the 40s. Friday will remain chilly with highs in the 40s.
Snow, rain and ice expected in Western US before storm heads to Midwest
The West will get hit with heavy snow, rain and ice this week before the storm heads to the Midwest, while other parts of the U.S. are facing a thunderstorm risk.
natureworldnews.com
Snow, Strong Winds, and Subzero Temperatures Are Forecast for Christmas in the United Kingdom by the Met Office
According to Met Office data, the UK would need a near-record cold December to avoid 2022 being the warmest year on record. The announcement comes as preliminary Met Office data show that Autumn 2022 (September, October, and November) was the third warmest on record for the UK, with an average mean temperature of 11.1C, trailing only 2011 and 2006's Autumn figures in a series dating back to 1884.
The 11 Best Heated Gloves To Keep Your Hands From Freezing This Winter
It wasn't until I moved to New York City two and half years ago that I realized what mind-numbing cold is. As someone born and raised in Los Angeles, I never had to think about covering up my body with a parka or putting on snow boots to run to the store, let alone wear heated gloves. But now that I live in a place where the temps drop below freezing and I walk to get my groceries, a pair of heated gloves has become an essential part of my wardrobe.
natureworldnews.com
Wintry Weather to Expect in Upper Midwest Bringing Rain and Snow to First Week of December
As December begins bringing colder air for the coming winter season, the latest weather forecast showed that residents in the Upper Midwest could expect wintry weather. It could bring rain and snow. People living in the said areas should prepare for colder weather and always keep an umbrella and raincoat...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert Wednesday for strong winds and rain
NEW YORK - The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Here's what to expect: There's no worries in the early part of the morning. It'll be rainy late Wednesday morning through the middle-to-late afternoon hours, with pockets of heavy rain around the area. A wind advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Winds pick up through midday, peaking late Wednesday afternoon, with gusts 40-50 mph. Temperatures will be milder Wednesday than they were Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday night, there will be early showers east. Winds will still be gusty, and turning colder. Lows will be in the 30s, with 20s inland, and wind chills in the 20s, with teens inland. Thursday will be sunny, brisk and blustery. Highs will be in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s.
Coast-to-coast cold as US plunges into winter this week
Despite the calendar saying it's mid-November, winter has arrived across the Lower 48 and could stick around through Thanksgiving next week.
natureworldnews.com
Freeze Alerts Issued as Cold Weather Expected This Coming Week in Most Parts of the United States
Freeze alerts have been issued by US weather authorities as a cold weather is set to hit most parts of the United States next week. In particular, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a freeze warning and a freeze watch since it has projected that temperatures will be below-average during the upcoming week from Monday, November 14.
Record high of 74 for Thursday, showers and storms at night
The record high for Thursday currently stands at 74 degrees. An intense cold front brings big changes to our weather starting with showers and storms Thursday night.
Western US residents warned against traveling as a winter storm is expected to bring feet of snow
More than 10 million people across at least nine western states are under winter storm alerts, including cities such as Seattle and Salt Lake City. The storm will bring up to 30 inches of welcome snow to the drought-plagued Sierras, but will make travel "difficult to impossible."
Snowstorm with frigid temperatures impacting about 20 states this week, winter weather forecast says
Icy roads could be a problem as some of the first snowflakes of the season fall across a large swath of the country.
AOL Corp
Train of storms to bring disruptive weather for the West into December
AccuWeather forecasters say a train of storms will continue to roll across the northwestern United States through much of this week, ushering in heavy snow to the region's mountains and a mixture of rain and snow near sea level. The latest in a long line of disruptive storms pushed inland...
BBC
Weather: Ice forecast for Northern Ireland as arctic airs move south
Ice has been forecast for some parts of Northern Ireland as arctic airs moves south across the UK and Ireland. A warning has been issued by the Met Office from 17:00 GMT on Wednesday until 18:00 on Thursday for some treacherous conditions. The organisation said scattered wintry showers would fall...
natureworldnews.com
New Developing Storm Could Unleash Rain, Snow in Pacific Northwest, Causing Significant Travel Delays and Wet Roads
The latest forecast showed that a developing storm could unload this week in Pacific Northwest, causing significant delays and wet roads. The forecast added that cold and snowy weather could emerge. Residents and motorists traveling outdoors should stay updated with the weather as it could cause slick roads and poor...
natureworldnews.com
Wet Weather Mixed With Snow and Rain Expected in Northeast Until Weekend, Forecast Says
As Thanksgiving ends and travelers are thinking of returning to their homes, the latest weather forecast showed that wet weather could unleash in portions of the Northeast this coming weekend, causing a mix of snow and rain. The arrival of Thanksgiving might have been chaotic for many travelers as the...
natureworldnews.com
Late Fall Season Storms to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains; Heavy Rain and Snowfall Possible
Late fall season storms will affect multiple regions across the United States this week, including the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains, according to US weather authorities. The storms could bring heavy rain and snowfall, as well as strong winds and thunderstorms in the affected areas. Powerful precipitation could also affect travel during the holiday weekend after Thanksgiving Day.
