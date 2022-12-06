ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NorthcentralPA.com

Trend to colder weather may bring snow chance to Midwest, Northeast

Reprinted from Accuweather AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on back-to-back storms, and the second one of the duo may have some wintry tricks up its sleeves. AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring the weather pattern, which has the potential to turn quite wintry by the middle of December. A pair of storms will slide across the Midwest to the Northeast next week, and the second of the duo will be...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for season's first snowfall

Alert: Yellow Alert late today into early tomorrow for periods of rain (immediate NW suburbs, NYC, S&E) and snow/mixing (N&W). A light snowfall is expected well N&W before the changeover.Advisory: Winter Weather Advisories N&W tonight for snow/sleet/freezing rain.Forecast: Today we'll see increasing clouds with a little rain and even snow well N&W late in the afternoon, mainly after 5/6 PM. Rain (snow/mix N&W) overspreads the area this evening and may be heavy at times through the first half of the overnight hours with some lighter showers/drizzle the remainder of the night. Snowfall-wise, a trace - 3" is expected, but mainly across our distant northwest suburbs. Elsewhere, rainfall amounts will range from .5-1.0" with locally higher amounts possible, but no flooding is expected. For the morning commute tomorrow, much of the area will just be damp with some showers/drizzle and wet roads, but there may be some slick/slushy spots across our distant northern/northwest suburbs. As for the remainder of the day tomorrow, we'll see leftover AM showers/drizzle with some clearing in the afternoon and highs in the 40s.Looking Ahead: Thursday will be mostly to partly sunny, chilly and breezy with highs in the 40s. Friday will remain chilly with highs in the 40s.
natureworldnews.com

Snow, Strong Winds, and Subzero Temperatures Are Forecast for Christmas in the United Kingdom by the Met Office

According to Met Office data, the UK would need a near-record cold December to avoid 2022 being the warmest year on record. The announcement comes as preliminary Met Office data show that Autumn 2022 (September, October, and November) was the third warmest on record for the UK, with an average mean temperature of 11.1C, trailing only 2011 and 2006's Autumn figures in a series dating back to 1884.
Well+Good

The 11 Best Heated Gloves To Keep Your Hands From Freezing This Winter

It wasn't until I moved to New York City two and half years ago that I realized what mind-numbing cold is. As someone born and raised in Los Angeles, I never had to think about covering up my body with a parka or putting on snow boots to run to the store, let alone wear heated gloves. But now that I live in a place where the temps drop below freezing and I walk to get my groceries, a pair of heated gloves has become an essential part of my wardrobe.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert Wednesday for strong winds and rain

NEW YORK - The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Here's what to expect: There's no worries in the early part of the morning. It'll be rainy late Wednesday morning through the middle-to-late afternoon hours, with pockets of heavy rain around the area. A wind advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Winds pick up through midday, peaking late Wednesday afternoon, with gusts 40-50 mph. Temperatures will be milder Wednesday than they were Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday night, there will be early showers east. Winds will still be gusty, and turning colder. Lows will be in the 30s, with 20s inland, and wind chills in the 20s, with teens inland. Thursday will be sunny, brisk and blustery. Highs will be in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s. 
BBC

Weather: Ice forecast for Northern Ireland as arctic airs move south

Ice has been forecast for some parts of Northern Ireland as arctic airs moves south across the UK and Ireland. A warning has been issued by the Met Office from 17:00 GMT on Wednesday until 18:00 on Thursday for some treacherous conditions. The organisation said scattered wintry showers would fall...
natureworldnews.com

Late Fall Season Storms to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains; Heavy Rain and Snowfall Possible

Late fall season storms will affect multiple regions across the United States this week, including the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains, according to US weather authorities. The storms could bring heavy rain and snowfall, as well as strong winds and thunderstorms in the affected areas. Powerful precipitation could also affect travel during the holiday weekend after Thanksgiving Day.
