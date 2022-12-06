ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

knkx.org

Bellevue High School sextet performs with Thomas Marriott

After a four year absence from the KNKX School of Jazz, Bellevue High School's jazz band returned to the KNKX studios with an eager sextet blowing through four great tunes with their mentor, trumpeter Thomas Marriott. The band's director, Edd George explained that he and his colleague Will Harvey continued...
BELLEVUE, WA
knkx.org

Pearl Django

Tuesday, January 3 at 7:30 p.m. With a performance history spanning over two decades and over 120 shows at Jazz Alley, Pearl Django endures as one of the most highly regarded Hot Club style groups working today. Although the band’s roots are firmly in the music made famous by Django Reinhardt and Stephan Grappelli, its extensive repertoire includes traditional jazz classics and original compositions. Pearl Django has performed at festivals, dances and nightspots throughout the U.S. and abroad. They have played at the prestigious Festival Django Reinhardt in Samois sur Seine and have been featured on NPR’s “All Things Considered.” The band’s signature style is marked by pristine and dexterous string work, colors of Bal Musette, the steady pulse of rhythm guitar and an unmistakable swing that delights audiences of all musical sensibilities. Throughout the years, Pearl Django has cultivated a devoted and enthusiastic following and they continue to play to packed houses wherever they perform.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Seattle's Queen Mary Tea Room is royally delightful

With the holidays afoot, now is the perfect time to connect with loved ones and the perfect place to meet is at Seattle's Queen Mary Tea Room, with plenty of holiday teas, of course. Queen Mary is proud to be one of the oldest tea rooms in America, renowned among...
SEATTLE, WA
anemeraldcitylife.com

Things to do in Seattle in December

So maybe it’s now 5 days into December and I’m finally figuring out what to do this month. And maybe it’s okay to not do it all this year. So many events in this area happen year after year and while we overachiever Seattleites might try to fit them all in maybe there is also holiday goodness in knowing we can turn an unforeseen snow/ice/fire/apocalypse into something magical or a sick day into a restful day our bodies’ need. We shut down for two-ish years, and the world didn’t end so I’m all for savoring this time and taking things slow this year.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

'The Bom' dessert makes a splash in South Sound culinary scene

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Making dessert is one of the joyful memories of Jesse Hill's childhood. Now, he does it for a living with a dish he invented. It's called "The Bom." "The first time someone tasted it, they said, 'That's the bomb' and I said, 'That's the name,'" Hill explained. "The Bom is similar to a cheesecake, but it's not a cheesecake. It has a cream cheese nougat."
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Seattle, WA

Seattle is known as one of the best foodie cities in the United States. And, although Seattle is well known for its impeccable seafood, the city has an abundance of other cuisines that are outstanding. This article delves into the 20 Best Restaurants in Seattle, Washington. The history of each...
SEATTLE, WA
Awful Announcing

Seattle meteorologist distraught after learning WSU was invited to the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

In case you still don’t believe it after last season’s game, the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl is real and it’s fabulous. According to rankings from Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports, this year’s Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl featuring the Washington State Cougars and Fresno State Bulldogs is the eighth-best game of the college football bowl season. Read more... The post Seattle meteorologist distraught after learning WSU was invited to the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl appeared first on Awful Announcing.
PULLMAN, WA
anniewrightinkwell.org

What’s So Wrong with a Rainbow?

On September 14th, 2022, the Annie Wright volleyball team wore rainbow pride shirts to the game against Life Christian Academy (LCA), with the slogan ‘Love Wins’ written across the front as a protest against policies stated in the LCA’s Handbook. Beforehand, the team had learned that the LCA handbook contained a passage stating that “All students must agree to and abide by this statement on marriage, gender and sexuality. Students who violate the policy will be subject todiscipline, up to and including expulsion.”
TACOMA, WA
seattlemag.com

First Paris Baguette in Washington set to open in 2023

This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. Washington state’s first Paris Baguette quick-service restaurant is set to open in early 2023, courtesy of a local businessman and restaurateur hoping to recapture some of his past. Paul Liu, who immigrated to the Seattle area with...
SEATTLE, WA
thetacomaledger.com

Loss of vital businesses on Pacific Avenue may explain enrollment numbers

Stopping at Granola’s for frozen yogurt, grabbing a pair of oddly-shaped ‘70s sunglasses at UXC, getting a haircut at London’s On The Ave, buying a Tacoma beanie at Bleach, seeing a show at The Swiss – watching bustling groups of students laughing and running to catch the Link – this is a vision of Downtown Tacoma that is long gone. All of these businesses are now closed.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Suits: Is blaring music outside an encampment unfair?

A Seattle business that got tired of having a homeless encampment nearby started blasting classical music to get people to leave. The encampment is on N 128th Street and Stone Avenue N in Bitter Lake, where a Comcast Service Center has been playing loud music from a surveillance system with a speaker.
SEATTLE, WA
kirklandreporter.com

Kirkland legend Bill Woods dies

Former Kirkland mayor and longtime community champion Bill Woods died Dec. 7, 2022. He was 97. Woods, a World War II veteran, worked as a pharmacist for about 40 years. He moved to Kirkland in 1953 when the city had about 5,000 residents, and in 1962, he opened the Lakeshore Pharmacy.
KIRKLAND, WA
constructiondive.com

Turner hits milestone at $160M Seattle Aquarium expansion

Turner Construction reached a milestone in November on the $160 million Ocean Pavilion expansion at the Seattle Aquarium by completing a more than 23-hour concrete pour on the facility’s new main tank, according to an email update shared with Construction Dive. The tank’s structure includes a 2-foot-thick curved concrete...
SEATTLE, WA

