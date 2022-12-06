Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Bellevue Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyBellevue, WA
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
knkx.org
Bellevue High School sextet performs with Thomas Marriott
After a four year absence from the KNKX School of Jazz, Bellevue High School's jazz band returned to the KNKX studios with an eager sextet blowing through four great tunes with their mentor, trumpeter Thomas Marriott. The band's director, Edd George explained that he and his colleague Will Harvey continued...
knkx.org
Pearl Django
Tuesday, January 3 at 7:30 p.m. With a performance history spanning over two decades and over 120 shows at Jazz Alley, Pearl Django endures as one of the most highly regarded Hot Club style groups working today. Although the band’s roots are firmly in the music made famous by Django Reinhardt and Stephan Grappelli, its extensive repertoire includes traditional jazz classics and original compositions. Pearl Django has performed at festivals, dances and nightspots throughout the U.S. and abroad. They have played at the prestigious Festival Django Reinhardt in Samois sur Seine and have been featured on NPR’s “All Things Considered.” The band’s signature style is marked by pristine and dexterous string work, colors of Bal Musette, the steady pulse of rhythm guitar and an unmistakable swing that delights audiences of all musical sensibilities. Throughout the years, Pearl Django has cultivated a devoted and enthusiastic following and they continue to play to packed houses wherever they perform.
seattlerefined.com
Seattle's Queen Mary Tea Room is royally delightful
With the holidays afoot, now is the perfect time to connect with loved ones and the perfect place to meet is at Seattle's Queen Mary Tea Room, with plenty of holiday teas, of course. Queen Mary is proud to be one of the oldest tea rooms in America, renowned among...
anemeraldcitylife.com
Things to do in Seattle in December
So maybe it’s now 5 days into December and I’m finally figuring out what to do this month. And maybe it’s okay to not do it all this year. So many events in this area happen year after year and while we overachiever Seattleites might try to fit them all in maybe there is also holiday goodness in knowing we can turn an unforeseen snow/ice/fire/apocalypse into something magical or a sick day into a restful day our bodies’ need. We shut down for two-ish years, and the world didn’t end so I’m all for savoring this time and taking things slow this year.
KING-5
An 80s movie completely changed the life of a man who grew up in Seattle
ASTORIA, Ore. — In 1987 when Richard Bates was a six year old with a face full of freckles, he first saw a movie that would have life-altering consequences. It's name is "Short Circuit." "Me and my sister must've watched it a thousand times," Bates said. "Short Circuit" is...
Tri-City Herald
Eight WA state locales recognized in list of top 400 U.S. college towns and cities
Personal finance website WalletHub has included eight Washington state universities in the 2023 edition of its “Best College Towns & Cities in America” list, which aims to rank 400 cities nationwide based on academic and economic factors. Seattle received 18th place overall and 5th for social environment, while...
KING-5
'The Bom' dessert makes a splash in South Sound culinary scene
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Making dessert is one of the joyful memories of Jesse Hill's childhood. Now, he does it for a living with a dish he invented. It's called "The Bom." "The first time someone tasted it, they said, 'That's the bomb' and I said, 'That's the name,'" Hill explained. "The Bom is similar to a cheesecake, but it's not a cheesecake. It has a cream cheese nougat."
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Seattle, WA
Seattle is known as one of the best foodie cities in the United States. And, although Seattle is well known for its impeccable seafood, the city has an abundance of other cuisines that are outstanding. This article delves into the 20 Best Restaurants in Seattle, Washington. The history of each...
Seattle in the Winter: 17 Unique And Fun Things To Do
Many people talk about Seattle being a dreary and rainy place, but I, for one, can vouch that that’s not always the case. Seattle has its fair share of nice days, and I mean REALLY nice days.
Seattle meteorologist distraught after learning WSU was invited to the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
In case you still don’t believe it after last season’s game, the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl is real and it’s fabulous. According to rankings from Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports, this year’s Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl featuring the Washington State Cougars and Fresno State Bulldogs is the eighth-best game of the college football bowl season. Read more... The post Seattle meteorologist distraught after learning WSU was invited to the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl appeared first on Awful Announcing.
KIRO 7 morning team’s antics highlighted on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ as WSU, UW head into bowl season
SEATTLE — Our KIRO 7 News in the Morning team is known for a lot of things, including Michelle Millman and Nick Allard’s passion for their beloved Huskies and Cougars, respectively. The duo are now looking forward to the quickly approaching bowl season, and their banter was even...
Here's The Best Pastry Spot In Washington
Yelp found the best place to grab pastries in every state, and one under-the-radar Florida cafe made the list.
anniewrightinkwell.org
What’s So Wrong with a Rainbow?
On September 14th, 2022, the Annie Wright volleyball team wore rainbow pride shirts to the game against Life Christian Academy (LCA), with the slogan ‘Love Wins’ written across the front as a protest against policies stated in the LCA’s Handbook. Beforehand, the team had learned that the LCA handbook contained a passage stating that “All students must agree to and abide by this statement on marriage, gender and sexuality. Students who violate the policy will be subject todiscipline, up to and including expulsion.”
seattlemag.com
First Paris Baguette in Washington set to open in 2023
This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. Washington state’s first Paris Baguette quick-service restaurant is set to open in early 2023, courtesy of a local businessman and restaurateur hoping to recapture some of his past. Paul Liu, who immigrated to the Seattle area with...
thetacomaledger.com
Loss of vital businesses on Pacific Avenue may explain enrollment numbers
Stopping at Granola’s for frozen yogurt, grabbing a pair of oddly-shaped ‘70s sunglasses at UXC, getting a haircut at London’s On The Ave, buying a Tacoma beanie at Bleach, seeing a show at The Swiss – watching bustling groups of students laughing and running to catch the Link – this is a vision of Downtown Tacoma that is long gone. All of these businesses are now closed.
MyNorthwest.com
Suits: Is blaring music outside an encampment unfair?
A Seattle business that got tired of having a homeless encampment nearby started blasting classical music to get people to leave. The encampment is on N 128th Street and Stone Avenue N in Bitter Lake, where a Comcast Service Center has been playing loud music from a surveillance system with a speaker.
kirklandreporter.com
Kirkland legend Bill Woods dies
Former Kirkland mayor and longtime community champion Bill Woods died Dec. 7, 2022. He was 97. Woods, a World War II veteran, worked as a pharmacist for about 40 years. He moved to Kirkland in 1953 when the city had about 5,000 residents, and in 1962, he opened the Lakeshore Pharmacy.
This Is Washington's Best Bakery
Taste of Home has the scoop on the most wonderful bakery in every state.
constructiondive.com
Turner hits milestone at $160M Seattle Aquarium expansion
Turner Construction reached a milestone in November on the $160 million Ocean Pavilion expansion at the Seattle Aquarium by completing a more than 23-hour concrete pour on the facility’s new main tank, according to an email update shared with Construction Dive. The tank’s structure includes a 2-foot-thick curved concrete...
KING-5
BREAKING: Fiery crash in Seattle
One person is dead after a fiery crash in Seattle near Lumen Field. Police believe alcohol was a factor.
