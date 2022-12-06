Read full article on original website
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jeremy demands what he believes Diane stole from himCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
New Evidence Shows T. Rex May Have Been 70% Bigger Than What Fossils SuggestPrateek DasguptaKenosha, WI
Village of Hoffman Estates recognizes Sewa Diwali Food Drive in City Council Board MeetingJignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using HeimlichMuhammad Junaid MustafaRacine, WI
Daniel has an ulterior motive on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Ham & Egg Croissant
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Anna’s on the Lake, 5159 6th Ave., is a brand new neighborhood cafe located in the iconic...
These are the winners of the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade
The 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade winners were announced by the City of Waukesha Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.
Burlington teen born with brittle bone disease wins big at dancing competition
Eve Dahl was diagnosed with osteogenesis imperfecta, also known as brittle bone disease. Slowly over time, she's lost most mobility in her legs.
Hanukkah takeover at Glencoe home is a must-see
Gary Hazan doesn’t get it. Hanukkah is the Festival of Lights, but where are the lights? For the past four years, Hazan and his family have provided that answer and then some in the 700 block of Valley Road in Glencoe. “Ironically it’s the festival of lights but we don’t decorate,” he said of Hanukkah […] The post Hanukkah takeover at Glencoe home is a must-see appeared first on The Record.
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train To Make Final Stop in Chicago Area Thursday
After making stops in Bensenville and Pingree Grove earlier this month, the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train's 2022 tour will make one more stop in the Chicago area Thursday evening. The 2022 tour kicked off in cities across Maine on Nov. 23, featuring a colorfully decorated train alongside live music,...
hotelnewsresource.com
SpringHill Suites by Marriott Chicago Waukegan/Gurnee Sold
NexGen Hotels, a hotel development and management company based in Itasca, Illinois, today announced the acquisition of the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Chicago Waukegan/Gurnee. Located at 4101 Fountain Square Place, the 120-suite hotel offers guests convenient access to Naval Station Great Lakes, Six Flags Great America & Hurricane Harbor, Gurnee Mills Mall, Waukegan Municipal Beach and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Brewbound.com
Alpine Beer Village Launches at Buffalo Creek Brewing in Illinois
LONG GROVE, Illinois – Buffalo Creek Brewing in historic downtown Long Grove (35 miles NW of Chicago) has transformed its two acres of picturesque grounds into a winter biergarten retreat – an authentic German concept that owner Mike Marr proudly emulates at his authentic German brewery. This year,...
kenosha.com
Remembering Carl: Kenosha’s unofficial mascot brought joy to many
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. A wild turkey that not only survived Thanksgiving but became an inspirational folk hero ultimately met his fate one...
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
Under new ordinance, first chickens move in to Glencoe
Meet Glencoe’s newest residents: Tina, Rosie, Dolly and Rainbow. The feathered friends have settled into a custom-built, two-story coop that includes plenty of yard space and a personal cleaning service. The four hens are the first chickens to reside in Glencoe under the town’s new ordinance passed in March and belong to the Martin family […] The post Under new ordinance, first chickens move in to Glencoe appeared first on The Record.
Illinois Residents, Beware of This Sketchy Man Going Door to Door Selling Solar Panels
An Illinois woman is warning residents about a weird experience she had with a man going door to door in her neighborhood "selling" solar panels. Here's one thing about me; if I don't know you or already know that you are coming to my house, (even if I do know you), there's a dang good chance I will NOT be answering my door when you ring the bell.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha parade memorial; Generac, Meijer donate thousands
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The city of Waukesha received two corporate donations Tuesday morning, Dec. 6 for its permanent parade memorial. Generac donated $15,000 while Meijer wrote a check for $5,000. A city spokesman said Meijer employees voted for the memorial as the project they wanted to support this year. Fundraising...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Oconomowoc business owner reinvents herself after pandemic
OCONOMOWOC — A business owner in Oconomowoc found herself losing her longtime business due to the pandemic. After taking some time to reflect she reemerged with a new business. Molly Johnson has owned Canine Comfort, which provided a therapy dog program development paired with comprehensive volunteer and staff training for health care organizations across the country. She launched the business in 2007 and closed it in 2022.
CBS 58
Watching for wet snow on Friday
All eyes are on Friday as a storm system moves in from the southwest. Our computer models we use are starting to line up with a track; however, that hasn't fully been established. A storm track is important to nail down snowfall totals. Here's what we know right now. Rain...
Loyola football coach John Holecek steps down in wake of third state championship
A Loyola Academy legend is going out on top. John Holecek announced his resignation as head coach of Ramblers football during a banquet on Monday, Dec. 5, celebrating the Ramblers fourth state championship captured nine days earlier. According to a news release from the school Holecek tentatively will leave Loyola, where he also serves as […] The post Loyola football coach John Holecek steps down in wake of third state championship appeared first on The Record.
KCCI.com
Family, friends ask people to send birthday cards to 4-year-old girl with terminal cancer
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Doctors diagnosed a Pewaukee, Wisconsin, 4-year-old with terminal brain cancer in October and her family was told she might only have about six weeks to live. "Your heart stops for a minute. The world stops. You can't breathe, you just try to process it. She's four,...
tmpresale.com
Il Divos concert in Waukegan, IL Mar 24th, 2023 – pre-sale code
WiseGuys has the most recent Il Divo presale password:. With this Il Divo pre-sale password everyone who has the passcode will have the opportunity to order presale tickets earlier than anyone else. You won’t want to miss Il Divo’s concert in Waukegan do you? Tickets should sell fast when they...
A ‘Rare Astronomical Event' to Be Visible Wednesday in Chicago, Astronomers Say
While Chicago is already twinkling with seasonal displays, the area will be hit with different sorts of celestial glows throughout December. In what Adler Planetarium dubs a "rare astronomical event," a “lunar occultation” will take place early in the evening on Wednesday. Then near Dec. 25, a total of five planets could be visible to the naked eye.
Thousands Of Chicagoans Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Illinoisans are moving.
Skokie shopping mall announces expansive redevelopment plan
SKOKIE, Ill. — A shopping mall in Skokie announced plans to launch a major redevelopment Tuesday morning. Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Mall said renovations and additions to the center will include “best-in-class retail, modern residences, chef-led dining, entertainment, gourmet markets upscale health and wellness amenities, and a public park.” According to a spokesperson with the […]
