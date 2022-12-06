ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, IL

kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Ham & Egg Croissant

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Anna’s on the Lake, 5159 6th Ave., is a brand new neighborhood cafe located in the iconic...
KENOSHA, WI
The Record North Shore

Hanukkah takeover at Glencoe home is a must-see

Gary Hazan doesn’t get it. Hanukkah is the Festival of Lights, but where are the lights? For the past four years, Hazan and his family have provided that answer and then some in the 700 block of Valley Road in Glencoe. “Ironically it’s the festival of lights but we don’t decorate,” he said of Hanukkah […] The post Hanukkah takeover at Glencoe home is a must-see appeared first on The Record.
GLENCOE, IL
hotelnewsresource.com

SpringHill Suites by Marriott Chicago Waukegan/Gurnee Sold

NexGen Hotels, a hotel development and management company based in Itasca, Illinois, today announced the acquisition of the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Chicago Waukegan/Gurnee. Located at 4101 Fountain Square Place, the 120-suite hotel offers guests convenient access to Naval Station Great Lakes, Six Flags Great America & Hurricane Harbor, Gurnee Mills Mall, Waukegan Municipal Beach and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment options.
WAUKEGAN, IL
Brewbound.com

Alpine Beer Village Launches at Buffalo Creek Brewing in Illinois

LONG GROVE, Illinois – Buffalo Creek Brewing in historic downtown Long Grove (35 miles NW of Chicago) has transformed its two acres of picturesque grounds into a winter biergarten retreat – an authentic German concept that owner Mike Marr proudly emulates at his authentic German brewery. This year,...
LONG GROVE, IL
kenosha.com

Remembering Carl: Kenosha’s unofficial mascot brought joy to many

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. A wild turkey that not only survived Thanksgiving but became an inspirational folk hero ultimately met his fate one...
KENOSHA, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Record North Shore

Under new ordinance, first chickens move in to Glencoe

Meet Glencoe’s newest residents: Tina, Rosie, Dolly and Rainbow. The feathered friends have settled into a custom-built, two-story coop that includes plenty of yard space and a personal cleaning service. The four hens are the first chickens to reside in Glencoe under the town’s new ordinance passed in March and belong to the Martin family […] The post Under new ordinance, first chickens move in to Glencoe appeared first on The Record.
GLENCOE, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha parade memorial; Generac, Meijer donate thousands

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The city of Waukesha received two corporate donations Tuesday morning, Dec. 6 for its permanent parade memorial. Generac donated $15,000 while Meijer wrote a check for $5,000. A city spokesman said Meijer employees voted for the memorial as the project they wanted to support this year. Fundraising...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Oconomowoc business owner reinvents herself after pandemic

OCONOMOWOC — A business owner in Oconomowoc found herself losing her longtime business due to the pandemic. After taking some time to reflect she reemerged with a new business. Molly Johnson has owned Canine Comfort, which provided a therapy dog program development paired with comprehensive volunteer and staff training for health care organizations across the country. She launched the business in 2007 and closed it in 2022.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
CBS 58

Watching for wet snow on Friday

All eyes are on Friday as a storm system moves in from the southwest. Our computer models we use are starting to line up with a track; however, that hasn't fully been established. A storm track is important to nail down snowfall totals. Here's what we know right now. Rain...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Record North Shore

Loyola football coach John Holecek steps down in wake of third state championship

A Loyola Academy legend is going out on top. John Holecek announced his resignation as head coach of Ramblers football during a banquet on Monday, Dec. 5, celebrating the Ramblers fourth state championship captured nine days earlier. According to a news release from the school Holecek tentatively will leave Loyola, where he also serves as […] The post Loyola football coach John Holecek steps down in wake of third state championship appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
tmpresale.com

Il Divos concert in Waukegan, IL Mar 24th, 2023 – pre-sale code

WiseGuys has the most recent Il Divo presale password:. With this Il Divo pre-sale password everyone who has the passcode will have the opportunity to order presale tickets earlier than anyone else. You won’t want to miss Il Divo’s concert in Waukegan do you? Tickets should sell fast when they...
WAUKEGAN, IL
WGN News

Skokie shopping mall announces expansive redevelopment plan

SKOKIE, Ill. — A shopping mall in Skokie announced plans to launch a major redevelopment Tuesday morning. Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Mall said renovations and additions to the center will include “best-in-class retail, modern residences, chef-led dining, entertainment, gourmet markets upscale health and wellness amenities, and a public park.” According to a spokesperson with the […]
SKOKIE, IL

