NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Trade John Wall, Lakers Will Make Available Two Of Their Players
The Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers could be very busy with trades soon according to NBA insiders.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors left stunned in loss to Jazz
When the Warriors boarded their flight to Utah on Tuesday, Stephen Curry stayed in the Bay Area. So did Draymond Green. And Andrew Wiggins. Those absences Wednesday night clearly diminished Golden State’s fan appeal, as well as its chances of beating the surprising Jazz on their own court. These...
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves On Monday
The Golden State Warriors recalled two players from the G League on Monday.
NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news
The Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers, featuring one of the strangest exits of a game in recent memory from Lakers star Anthony Davis. Davis started the game for the Lakers but abruptly left in the first quarter after being fouled on a rebound attempt by Cavs forward Kevin Love. Anthony Davis Read more... The post NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
“I think we can pay you a little bit more than that” — When Gregg Popovich saved Devin Brown from an overnight stocker job
Thanks to Gregg Popovich's training camp invite, Devin Brown was able to live his NBA dream.
BREAKING: Timberwolves Reportedly Signing Former Lakers Player
According to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the Minnesota Timberwolves are signing former Los Angeles Lakers player Matt Ryan.
NBC Sports
Draymond reacts to rookie Mathurin yanking Steph's leg
Draymond Green has been notorious for his very outspoken, competitive nature over the course of his 11-year NBA career with the Warriors. His reputation hasn’t necessarily allowed him to have his way with NBA officials, who are not shy to blow the whistle when Green is on the floor.
Warriors dealt rough Andrew Wiggins blow ahead of Finals rematch with Jayson Tatum, Celtics
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are likely to play in their team’s highly anticipated tilt with the league-leading Boston Celtics. Don’t take too much from Saturday’s rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals, though. The Golden State Warriors will be missing another indispensable piece of their championship puzzle.
NBC Sports
JK, Clarkson explain dust-up late in Warriors' loss to Jazz
Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Clarkson were involved in a spat in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 124-123 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. The Jazz trailed by two points with 28 seconds remaining when Clarkson, closely guarded by Kuminga, tried to drive to the basket. Kuminga stayed with him and swatted a mid-range shot.
Legendary NBA Fan Reportedly Died Over The Weekend
The Lakers lost one of their most famous fans over the weekend. Norm Pattiz, the founder of the original Westwood One and PodcastOne, passed away at 79. Pattiz owned courtside seats to the Lakers for over three decades. He had the chance to watch a plethora of superstars, like Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.
The NBA Players Who Scored The Most Points Before Turning 20 Years Old
LeBron James and Kobe Bryant are the highest scoring teenagers in NBA history; Kevin Knox is shockingly Top 10.
Anthony Davis And LeBron James' Status For Lakers-Raptors Game
Anthony Davis and LeBron James have both been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors.
Lakers News: Three Lakers Make Draymond Green’s All-Time NBA Top Five
Golden State Warriors veteran has three Lakers in his top-five list
Nia Long Reportedly Makes Decision On Ime Udoka Relationship
Nia Long and Ime Udoka are now longer together after a 13-year relationship. The couple have called it quits due to Udoka's well-documented affair with a Boston Celtics employee, per TMZ. Long called the public scandal "devastating" and it appears Udoka's infidelity was too much to overcome. Despite their public...
Yardbarker
The Lakers Will Be Short-Handed Against The Raptors
The Lakers announced that both Anthony Davis and LeBron James will be sitting out against the Raptors due to a non-COVID illness and left ankle soreness respectively. Meanwhile, Patrick Beverley is doubtful for the game, although that obviously isn’t going to be nearly as consequential. What are the chances...
NBC Sports
Report: Knicks active in trade talks involving Quickley, Fournier, Reddish, Rose
Their big summer acquisition Jalen Brunson has been everything the Knicks could have asked for this season. Yet New York sits at 11-13, ninth in the East, with a middle-of-the-pack offense and a bottom-10 defense. They need an infusion of talent but also to open up space on a crowded...
LeBron James Debuts Affordable New Shoes
Los Angeles Lakers forward debuted his affordable new Nike basketball shoe during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
