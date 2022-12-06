ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Sports

What we learned as Warriors left stunned in loss to Jazz

When the Warriors boarded their flight to Utah on Tuesday, Stephen Curry stayed in the Bay Area. So did Draymond Green. And Andrew Wiggins. Those absences Wednesday night clearly diminished Golden State’s fan appeal, as well as its chances of beating the surprising Jazz on their own court. These...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news

The Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers, featuring one of the strangest exits of a game in recent memory from Lakers star Anthony Davis. Davis started the game for the Lakers but abruptly left in the first quarter after being fouled on a rebound attempt by Cavs forward Kevin Love. Anthony Davis Read more... The post NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
NBC Sports

Draymond reacts to rookie Mathurin yanking Steph's leg

Draymond Green has been notorious for his very outspoken, competitive nature over the course of his 11-year NBA career with the Warriors. His reputation hasn’t necessarily allowed him to have his way with NBA officials, who are not shy to blow the whistle when Green is on the floor.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

JK, Clarkson explain dust-up late in Warriors' loss to Jazz

Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Clarkson were involved in a spat in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 124-123 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. The Jazz trailed by two points with 28 seconds remaining when Clarkson, closely guarded by Kuminga, tried to drive to the basket. Kuminga stayed with him and swatted a mid-range shot.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Spun

Legendary NBA Fan Reportedly Died Over The Weekend

The Lakers lost one of their most famous fans over the weekend. Norm Pattiz, the founder of the original Westwood One and PodcastOne, passed away at 79. Pattiz owned courtside seats to the Lakers for over three decades. He had the chance to watch a plethora of superstars, like Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Nia Long Reportedly Makes Decision On Ime Udoka Relationship

Nia Long and Ime Udoka are now longer together after a 13-year relationship. The couple have called it quits due to Udoka's well-documented affair with a Boston Celtics employee, per TMZ. Long called the public scandal "devastating" and it appears Udoka's infidelity was too much to overcome. Despite their public...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Lakers Will Be Short-Handed Against The Raptors

The Lakers announced that both Anthony Davis and LeBron James will be sitting out against the Raptors due to a non-COVID illness and left ankle soreness respectively. Meanwhile, Patrick Beverley is doubtful for the game, although that obviously isn’t going to be nearly as consequential. What are the chances...
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

