Related
Why Brazil won’t recognise Neymar equalling Pele goal record
Why Brazil believe Pele scored more international goals than FIFA's official records show - as Neymar equals record.
Thiago Silva concedes Brazil 'messed up' in World Cup exit
Thiago Silva admits Brazil messed up as they fell to World Cup defeat against Croatia.
Croatia 1-1 Brazil (4-2 on pens): Player ratings as Selecao crash out on penalties
Match report & player ratings from Croatia 1-1 Brazil in the World Cup quarter-final.
Tenacity and penalties, keys to Croatia's deep World Cup run
The magnitude of Croatia's win against Brazil was not lost on its coach Zlatko Dalić
Cristiano Ronaldo responds to reports he wants to leave World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo speaks out about claims that he wants to leave Portugal squad & quit the World Cup after being benched by Fernando Santos.
Morocco vs Portugal - World Cup quarter-final: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Morocco's World Cup quarter-final against Portugal, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Pele sends message to Neymar after tying Brazil scoring record
Brazil legend Pele has sent a message of support to Neymar following the Selecao's shock elimination from the World Cup.
Twitter reacts as Croatia dump Brazil out of the World Cup
Twitter reaction from Brazil's World Cup elimination against Croatia.
Netherlands vs Argentina - World Cup quarter-final: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of the Netherlands' World Cup quarter-final against Argentina, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Louis van Gaal steps down as Netherlands manager
Louis van Gaal has confirmed that he will be stepping down as the manager of the Netherlands national team following their dramatic World Cup quarter-final loss to Argentina.
Neymar unsure over Brazil future after World Cup elimination
Neymar refuses to guarantee he will continue with Brazil after their World Cup exit.
Inter Miami teenager earns maiden Argentina Under-20s call-up
Inter Miami homegrown Benjamin Cremaschi has been called up by the Argentina Under-20 national team for a training camp in Buenos Aires. Cremaschi is the only player outside of Argentina called into the camp, which begins on December 12 and will be overseen by legendary Barcelona and Liverpool midfielder Javier Mascherano. The team is preparing for the 2023 South American Under-20 Championship, which acts as Conmebol's qualifying tournament for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.
Tite steps down as Brazil manager after World Cup exit
Tite has confirmed he will leave his post as Brazil manager following their World Cup elimination.
Nasser Al-Khelaifi offers update on Lionel Messi's future
Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has lifted the lid on Lionel Messi's future, confirming they will discuss his contract situation in January. Messi made the move to PSG in the summer of 2021 after Barcelona were unable to find a way to sign him to a new contract amid their financial crisis, and after a slow first season in the French capital, the Argentine has found form again.
Kerstin Casparij on her first Manchester derby & settling into life at Man City
Kerstin Casparij spoke to 90min ahead of the Manchester derby.
Things you may have missed during Argentina's enthralling World Cup win against Netherlands
Events that went under the radar during Argentina's World Cup penalty shootout win against the Netherlands.
Tite explains why Neymar did not take penalty against Croatia
Tite has explained why Neymar did not take a penalty in Brazil's World Cup defeat to Croatia.
Cadiz 4-2 Manchester United: Player ratings as Red Devils lose goal fest friendly
Match report and player ratings from Man Utd's friendly defeat against La Liga side Cadiz.
Ronald Araujo reflects on 'tension' between Barcelona & Uruguay at World Cup
Ronald Araujo opens up on the tension between Barcelona & Uruguay over his World Cup involvement.
Have England ever beaten France at the World Cup?
England's previous record against France at the World Cup.
