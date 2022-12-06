Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Bellevue Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyBellevue, WA
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
Related
Seattle-Tacoma is the second worst U.S. metro area for package theft, according to report
(The Center Square) – A new report by SafeWise reveals that the Seattle-Tacoma region was the second worst metro area for package thefts in the country. According to the report, about 260 million packages were taken from porches across the country over the last 12 months. SafeWise surveyed 1,000 Americans and found this year’s number of stolen packages to be an increase of 50 million more than last year's results.
realchangenews.org
Andy knows ‘we’re just people down on our luck, that’s all’
On Nov. 29, Andy and her partner gathered in the large tent that abuts their sleeping tent with a few friends, all trying to warm up. Her partner got a fire going with pallet slats, pieces of a broken Ikea futon and whatever paper happened to be lying around. Their...
Seattle Man Makes It Easy to Ditch Blinds With This Window Privacy Hack
And it looks pretty great too!
Where are the best local quick breakfast places in Tacoma?
Been in Tacoma for a long time, looking for good breakfast sandwiches, burritos, pastries, etc. that can be picked up at a drive-through or counter. What are your favorite local breakfast spots when on the move?
People are scavenging for high-end coolers that are washing up on shores from Seattle to Alaska after a freighter lost shipping containers last fall: 'The Yetis are still out there'
After a freight ship lost some of its cargo in rough waters last year, its haul of Yeti brand coolers has been circling the globe.
thetacomaledger.com
Loss of vital businesses on Pacific Avenue may explain enrollment numbers
Stopping at Granola’s for frozen yogurt, grabbing a pair of oddly-shaped ‘70s sunglasses at UXC, getting a haircut at London’s On The Ave, buying a Tacoma beanie at Bleach, seeing a show at The Swiss – watching bustling groups of students laughing and running to catch the Link – this is a vision of Downtown Tacoma that is long gone. All of these businesses are now closed.
nwnewsradio.com
End of an era at Boeing: Final 747 to roll out in Everett
For over 50 years, she’s been the Queen of the Skies. Now Boeing says the last-ever 747 will roll off the Everett assembly line Tuesday night. It’s a cargo version bound for New York-based Atlas Air. Korean Air claimed the last passenger 747 in 2017. (PHOTO: Boeing)
seattlebikeblog.com
Packer: The public won’t build a new surface parking lot near Pike Place Market after all
Ryan Packer has some wonderful news: Seattle City Light will not build its planned surface parking lot at Western Ave and Blanchard Street after all. Word of the proposed parking lot, located within the Western Ave business strip that extends north from Pike Place Market, was a huge disappointment after a public process revealed a clear desire for a park or other public space on the parcel that was formerly home for a Viaduct off-ramp.
seattlemag.com
First Paris Baguette in Washington set to open in 2023
This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. Washington state’s first Paris Baguette quick-service restaurant is set to open in early 2023, courtesy of a local businessman and restaurateur hoping to recapture some of his past. Paul Liu, who immigrated to the Seattle area with...
KING-5
An 80s movie completely changed the life of a man who grew up in Seattle
ASTORIA, Ore. — In 1987 when Richard Bates was a six year old with a face full of freckles, he first saw a movie that would have life-altering consequences. It's name is "Short Circuit." "Me and my sister must've watched it a thousand times," Bates said. "Short Circuit" is...
KING-5
A Kirkland inventor is in the business of helping your dog do theirs
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Get ready for a pet potty revolution. "I love to solve a problem," said Kirkland realtor Anastasia Miles, who's selling a different kind of luxury structure these days. It's her indoor doggie doo-doo solution, the City Loo. "It just slides together," Miles said. "It has four...
scenicstates.com
10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington
If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
nwnewsradio.com
Why your neighborhood Cannabis store may be back to “cash only”
(SEATTLE) A creative work-around that allowed Washington cannabis stores to accept debit cards may be about to end. It’s called a “work around” because cannabis retailers were never allowed to accept debit or credit cards like other retailers, out of fear there would be federal retaliation against the banks issuing those cards.
Final Boeing 747 leaves Everett factory
EVERETT, Wash. — The last Boeing 747 jet left the company’s Everett factory Tuesday ahead of its delivery to Atlas Air early next year. The company said its 747 has played a key role in Boeing’s aerospace history. “For more than half a century, tens of thousands...
Power grid attacks reported across nation, including Washington
SEATTLE — The recent power substation attacks in North Carolina put thousands of customers in the dark recently. Many are just now getting their power back on. Currently, law enforcement believes these attacks were intentional. “It’s not just an inconvenience for preventing me from streaming my favorite show, you...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Beloved Seattle restaurant suffers 18th break-in by thieves the Democrats enable
Thieves robbed the beloved Italian restaurant Serafina in Seattle’s Eastlake neighborhood. It’s the restaurant’s 18th break-in since the pandemic’s start and the introduction of light-on-crime laws and policies. The pair broke into the restaurant and ransacked its wine locker Dec. 1. According to video surveillance exclusively...
Can anyone recommend some nice affordable senior housing complexes in good parts of Tacoma?
I'm looking for affordable senior housing for my mom and wondering if anyone has any leads/suggestions! Thanks in advance!
Forget something? Driver busted with $553 ticket for driving with snow-covered windshield
Snowfall might be rare in western Washington, but after a few inches of snow fell around the Puget Sound region last week, common sense also seemed in short supply.
emeraldcityjournal.com
Seattle’s Department of Transportation Prepares Around Fifty Snow Plows in Preparation for the Impending Snow Storm
As the first blizzard of the season begins to pound the City of Seattle, the Seattle Department of Transportation has begun to set up plans to account for a shortage of resources. The majority of the city is only forecast to receive around an inch of snow from the storm,...
roadtirement.com
The Old Spaghetti Factory in Lynnwood Washington
The Old Spaghetti Factory is often referred to as a “family-friendly chain eatery featuring traditional Italian entrees amid turn-of-the-century decor.” The one in Alderwood Mall in Lynwood, Washington remains true to that description. We dined there with our daughter, son-in-law and grandson tonight. The decor is immediately impressive...
Comments / 2