Seattle, WA

The Center Square

Seattle-Tacoma is the second worst U.S. metro area for package theft, according to report

(The Center Square) – A new report by SafeWise reveals that the Seattle-Tacoma region was the second worst metro area for package thefts in the country. According to the report, about 260 million packages were taken from porches across the country over the last 12 months. SafeWise surveyed 1,000 Americans and found this year’s number of stolen packages to be an increase of 50 million more than last year's results.
SEATTLE, WA
thetacomaledger.com

Loss of vital businesses on Pacific Avenue may explain enrollment numbers

Stopping at Granola’s for frozen yogurt, grabbing a pair of oddly-shaped ‘70s sunglasses at UXC, getting a haircut at London’s On The Ave, buying a Tacoma beanie at Bleach, seeing a show at The Swiss – watching bustling groups of students laughing and running to catch the Link – this is a vision of Downtown Tacoma that is long gone. All of these businesses are now closed.
TACOMA, WA
nwnewsradio.com

End of an era at Boeing: Final 747 to roll out in Everett

For over 50 years, she’s been the Queen of the Skies. Now Boeing says the last-ever 747 will roll off the Everett assembly line Tuesday night. It’s a cargo version bound for New York-based Atlas Air. Korean Air claimed the last passenger 747 in 2017. (PHOTO: Boeing)
EVERETT, WA
seattlebikeblog.com

Packer: The public won’t build a new surface parking lot near Pike Place Market after all

Ryan Packer has some wonderful news: Seattle City Light will not build its planned surface parking lot at Western Ave and Blanchard Street after all. Word of the proposed parking lot, located within the Western Ave business strip that extends north from Pike Place Market, was a huge disappointment after a public process revealed a clear desire for a park or other public space on the parcel that was formerly home for a Viaduct off-ramp.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemag.com

First Paris Baguette in Washington set to open in 2023

This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. Washington state’s first Paris Baguette quick-service restaurant is set to open in early 2023, courtesy of a local businessman and restaurateur hoping to recapture some of his past. Paul Liu, who immigrated to the Seattle area with...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

A Kirkland inventor is in the business of helping your dog do theirs

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Get ready for a pet potty revolution. "I love to solve a problem," said Kirkland realtor Anastasia Miles, who's selling a different kind of luxury structure these days. It's her indoor doggie doo-doo solution, the City Loo. "It just slides together," Miles said. "It has four...
KIRKLAND, WA
scenicstates.com

10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington

If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
WASHINGTON STATE
nwnewsradio.com

Why your neighborhood Cannabis store may be back to “cash only”

(SEATTLE) A creative work-around that allowed Washington cannabis stores to accept debit cards may be about to end. It’s called a “work around” because cannabis retailers were never allowed to accept debit or credit cards like other retailers, out of fear there would be federal retaliation against the banks issuing those cards.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Final Boeing 747 leaves Everett factory

EVERETT, Wash. — The last Boeing 747 jet left the company’s Everett factory Tuesday ahead of its delivery to Atlas Air early next year. The company said its 747 has played a key role in Boeing’s aerospace history. “For more than half a century, tens of thousands...
EVERETT, WA
roadtirement.com

The Old Spaghetti Factory in Lynnwood Washington

The Old Spaghetti Factory is often referred to as a “family-friendly chain eatery featuring traditional Italian entrees amid turn-of-the-century decor.” The one in Alderwood Mall in Lynwood, Washington remains true to that description. We dined there with our daughter, son-in-law and grandson tonight. The decor is immediately impressive...
LYNNWOOD, WA

