blockclubchicago.org
Intuit Outsider Art Museum Gets $5 Million City Grant To Expand, Upgrade West Town Campus
WEST TOWN — A West Town museum dedicated to showcasing outsider art from Chicago and across the country received a multimillion-dollar city grant to expand its exhibition spaces, modernize its facilities, build a dedicated education area and more. Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art, 756 N. Milwaukee...
citybureau.org
The Joy and Struggles of Building a Housing Co-op
Cardboard boxes of food stacked across the kitchen might appear scattered to outsiders, but make sense to staff working in a building on East 71st Street, in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood. The warehouse feel and gleam of stainless steel appliances fades from the kitchen when stepping through a doorway into...
blockclubchicago.org
South And West Siders Are Most Affected By HIV/AIDS. More Funding, Services Are Needed, Expert Says
CHICAGO — Black Chicagoans continue to make up the highest proportion of new HIV and AIDS cases even as overall infection rates decline, and health providers need more help tackling the barriers preventing people from seeking care, a local expert said. HIV/AIDS awareness month has been commemorated in December...
blockclubchicago.org
Bally’s Casino Plan Cuts Unpopular Outdoor Music Venue, Adds Riverfront Park Instead
RIVER WEST — An updated proposal for Chicago’s first casino has cut plans for a 1,000 seat outdoor music venue, replacing it with a riverfront park after residents spent months advocating against it. Casino proposal updates were revealed at a two-and-a-half hour community meeting Monday night, held at...
blockclubchicago.org
Lilla Barn Clothing Opens In Andersonville Where Colorful Pieces Are Handmade On-Site
ANDERSONVILLE — Bergen Anderson has run her clothing company, production and all, from her Chicago home for over 10 years. After outgrowing her home studio, Anderson’s Lilla Barn Clothing has opened a store and production studio on Clark Street in Andersonville, where the clothes are made within feet of where they’re sold.
fox32chicago.com
'We’re not machines': Workers at United Center allege labor abuse, demand Levy Restaurants follow the law
CHICAGO - Food service and sanitation workers at the United Center filed dozens of labor complaints against the venue’s concessionaire Tuesday, alleging the company violated labor law by working some employees 35 days straight. About a dozen workers — employed by Levy Restaurants, a subsidiary of Compass Group —...
Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge to close in early January
The iconic Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge is set to close in early January.
Eater
Soule, the Soul Food Smash Hit, Will Soon Open a Second Location
The second location of Soulé, the hip soul food restaurant that’s been a celebrity magnet for musicians and athletes in West Town, has an opening date. After nearly a year of hot anticipation, Soulé 2 will open on New Year’s Day at 3615 W. Roosevelt Road in chef and co-owner Bridgette Flagg’s childhood neighborhood of North Lawndale. The restaurant is in its hiring phase.
nadignewspapers.com
Lakefront aldermanic races are Far Left galore
“It’s despicable,” fumed Alderman Nick Sposato (38th) over the campaign run by Cynthia Santos, one of his 5 opponents next year. Despicable is defined as deserving to be despised, to be viewed with scorn, contempt and disdain. “Her workers lied about me and lied about my health,” said...
These Three Black Entrepreneurs Own 38 Grocery Stores And Just Received $13.5M To Buy Six More
Most recently, Chicago’s City Council’s Finance Committee has granted them a $13.5 million subsidy to buy and transform six more grocery stores. Having only started just a year ago in 2021, their company has become very successful very quickly with more than 400 store employees and grocery stores located across the Cleveland, Chicago, Milwaukee, Jacksonville, and Dallas metropolitan areas. Even more impressive is their core mission which is to deliver essential nutrition to working families in underserved communities at affordable prices. All of their stores are independent Save A Lot franchises, and Yellow Banana is proud to be Save A Lot’s third-largest retail partner across the country. The majority of their stores are located in food deserts, that is, in census tracts with limited access to affordable, quality food.
blockclubchicago.org
Young Venezuelan Struggles To Build A Life And Pay Off Debt Of His Journey To America
HUMBOLDT PARK — Maikel Jose Tineo stepped off a plane at a Chicago airport in late September with a backpack, a phone and an address. A friend Tineo made during the 40-day journey from Colombia to the United States-Mexico border arrived in Chicago ahead of him and told Tineo about a temporary shelter welcoming asylum seekers.
blockclubchicago.org
Former Bears Player Part Of Team Bringing Hotel, Stores, Apartments To Motor Row Landmark Building
SOUTH LOOP — A historic Motor Row building owned by former Bears defensive end Israel Idonije is getting a tony makeover. The four-story, 38-unit complex in the storied Hudson Motor Building, 2222 S. Michigan Ave. received key city zoning approval in mid-November. It now awaits a full City Council vote before moving forward.
blockclubchicago.org
Avondale’s New CheSa’s Bistro & Bar Serves Up Gluten-Free Cajun And Creole Fare
AVONDALE — Most chefs making a roux for a Louisiana-style gumbo use white flour as a thickening agent — but not Chesaree Rollins. Rollins, the owner of new Avondale restaurant CheSa’s Bistro & Bar, uses rice and corn flour to make a gumbo that’s just as tasty, she said.
This 24-Hour Spa In Chicago Is So Extravagant & Offers A Sauna Inside A Pure Gold Pyramid
If you're a midwesterner looking for a relaxing escape from the real world for a bit, there's a massive spa right outside of the Chicago area that might be able to help you find some respite. King Spa & Sauna in Niles, IL is a relaxing oasis with so many...
blockclubchicago.org
A Young Father Survived A Deadly Journey To Provide For His Family. The Danger Didn’t End Once He Arrived In Chicago
In After the Buses, Block Club Chicago and Borderless Magazine followed 10 of the thousands of Venezuelan migrants sent to Chicago as part of Texas Gov. Abbott’s political stunt this year. Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit newsroom focused on Chicago’s neighborhoods; sign up for its daily newsletter. Borderless Magazine is a multilingual nonprofit newsroom reporting on and with Chicago immigrants; sign up for its weekly newsletter.
947wls.com
A Tree older than the City of Chicago will be removed from the Lincoln Park Zoo
A 300-year-old bur oak tree is set to be removed from Lincoln Park Zoo. Chicago is only 185 years old, so this tree is way older!. Officials say that the old tree is nearing the end of its long life. They will carefully remove the tree in spring 2023. Source:...
Chicago Poll Hall Used in a Movie Was Spot for a Family Fight, Sends 7 to Hospital
A family fight at a famous Chicago pool hall used in the movie, "The Color of Money," sent seven family members to the hospital! ChicagoSuntimes. Family fights, usually are nothing more than harsh words, opinions, and colorful language. This family fight at Chris’s Billiards on Chicago sent this entire family to the hospital. Yikes!
blockclubchicago.org
There’s Still Time For 3rd Ward Residents To Weigh In On The Red Line Extension
BRONZEVILLE — South Siders who wish to comment on the proposed extension of the Red Line can fill out an online questionnaire until Friday. Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) launched the survey last week. The CTA is exploring the possibility of extending the popular line from 95th Street and the Dan Ryan to 130th Street, but the plan depends on funding.
blockclubchicago.org
Pilsen Resident Wants To Give 200 Holiday Gift Bags To Seniors. Here’s How You Can Help
PILSEN — A Pilsen resident is continuing a tradition of making gift bags for older people in the neighborhood, bringing back the effort for a third consecutive year. Cristina Puzio and volunteers will give away bags of goodies to two low-income senior housing facilities in Pilsen and a senior center that work with people across the Southwest Side. They’re asking for gifts such as chocolates, tea, socks, puzzles, card games and more.
blockclubchicago.org
Wicker Park Chef Who Was Brutally Attacked, Pushed Onto CTA Tracks Is Recovering — But Needs Some Help
WICKER PARK — A Wicker Park chef was seriously injured last week after being pushed onto the tracks at a CTA station, and his friends have launched a fundraiser to cover his extensive medical bills and recovery. Jose Duran, a chef at the restaurant Schwa in Wicker Park, was...
