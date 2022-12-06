ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 1

 

citybureau.org

The Joy and Struggles of Building a Housing Co-op

Cardboard boxes of food stacked across the kitchen might appear scattered to outsiders, but make sense to staff working in a building on East 71st Street, in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood. The warehouse feel and gleam of stainless steel appliances fades from the kitchen when stepping through a doorway into...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Soule, the Soul Food Smash Hit, Will Soon Open a Second Location

The second location of Soulé, the hip soul food restaurant that’s been a celebrity magnet for musicians and athletes in West Town, has an opening date. After nearly a year of hot anticipation, Soulé 2 will open on New Year’s Day at 3615 W. Roosevelt Road in chef and co-owner Bridgette Flagg’s childhood neighborhood of North Lawndale. The restaurant is in its hiring phase.
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Lakefront aldermanic races are Far Left galore

“It’s despicable,” fumed Alderman Nick Sposato (38th) over the campaign run by Cynthia Santos, one of his 5 opponents next year. Despicable is defined as deserving to be despised, to be viewed with scorn, contempt and disdain. “Her workers lied about me and lied about my health,” said...
CHICAGO, IL
Black Enterprise

These Three Black Entrepreneurs Own 38 Grocery Stores And Just Received $13.5M To Buy Six More

Most recently, Chicago’s City Council’s Finance Committee has granted them a $13.5 million subsidy to buy and transform six more grocery stores. Having only started just a year ago in 2021, their company has become very successful very quickly with more than 400 store employees and grocery stores located across the Cleveland, Chicago, Milwaukee, Jacksonville, and Dallas metropolitan areas. Even more impressive is their core mission which is to deliver essential nutrition to working families in underserved communities at affordable prices. All of their stores are independent Save A Lot franchises, and Yellow Banana is proud to be Save A Lot’s third-largest retail partner across the country. The majority of their stores are located in food deserts, that is, in census tracts with limited access to affordable, quality food.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

A Young Father Survived A Deadly Journey To Provide For His Family. The Danger Didn’t End Once He Arrived In Chicago

In After the Buses, Block Club Chicago and Borderless Magazine followed 10 of the thousands of Venezuelan migrants sent to Chicago as part of Texas Gov. Abbott’s political stunt this year. Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit newsroom focused on Chicago’s neighborhoods; sign up for its daily newsletter. Borderless Magazine is a multilingual nonprofit newsroom reporting on and with Chicago immigrants; sign up for its weekly newsletter.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

There’s Still Time For 3rd Ward Residents To Weigh In On The Red Line Extension

BRONZEVILLE — South Siders who wish to comment on the proposed extension of the Red Line can fill out an online questionnaire until Friday. Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) launched the survey last week. The CTA is exploring the possibility of extending the popular line from 95th Street and the Dan Ryan to 130th Street, but the plan depends on funding.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Pilsen Resident Wants To Give 200 Holiday Gift Bags To Seniors. Here’s How You Can Help

PILSEN — A Pilsen resident is continuing a tradition of making gift bags for older people in the neighborhood, bringing back the effort for a third consecutive year. Cristina Puzio and volunteers will give away bags of goodies to two low-income senior housing facilities in Pilsen and a senior center that work with people across the Southwest Side. They’re asking for gifts such as chocolates, tea, socks, puzzles, card games and more.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy