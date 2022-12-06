Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Just Announced: Plymouth's Beloved Frosty the Snowman Has Been StolenDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Carver Police Advise 8 Tips to Keep Your Holiday Packages SafeDianna CarneyCarver, MA
Related
Wareham Remembrance Trees Seem Targeted By No-Good Grinch
Someone whose heart may be three times too small apparently stole a pre-decorated tree from Wareham's this week, one that was meant to be dedicated to a loved one's memory. Clearly, there was no holiday spirit inside the person who took it upon themselves to pull a decorated Christmas tree from the ground and make off with it in the night. Yet that is exactly what happened to one of the dozens of Remembrance Trees at Besse Park in Wareham.
theweektoday.com
Sippican Festival Band opens up AHA festivities in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD — The Sippican School Festival Band took on the big city. The fifth and sixth grade band opened up holiday festivities at New Bedford’s AHA night with a concert of holiday classics outside the New Bedford Whaling Museum on Thursday, Dec. 8. AHA night, which stands...
WCVB
Prisco’s Market gives away Christmas trees to those in need in memory of owner’s mother
BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — In 2006, Steve Prisco started Prisco’s Market and Deli with a small concept and big dreams. Sixteen years and many expansions later, it is much more than just a deli. This holiday season, while grieving the recent loss of his mother, Steve and the entire...
theweektoday.com
Gwendolen Breault, 84
HINGHAM – Gwendolen Breault, 84, of Hingham, formerly of Marion died Monday, December 5, 2022 at Bridges by EPOCH in Hingham. Born in New Bedford, she was the daughter of the late Reuben E. and Sarah L. (Smith) Chase. She worked for the U. S. Postal Service as both a postal clerk and a postmistress in Hopkinton, RI.
Fairhaven Man Invents a Snow Brush for Short People
With winter just around the corner and Christmas in just a couple of weeks, I found the perfect gift for that short person in your life. Shawn Davis of Fairhaven, creator of the Stack-O-Lantern, is back at it again with another genius invention. It's billed as the "ultimate four-in-one car...
Wareham’s Lindsey’s Restaurant Announces Gift Card Reimbursement Process
When the legendary Lindsey’s Family Restaurant on Wareham’s Cranberry Highway permanently closed on November 28, there was a mixture of sadness, outrage and disappointment heard across the SouthCoast. Then, the inevitable question came: what do you do if you have a Lindsey’s gift card?. Last weekend, Lindsey’s...
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Weekend events: Old Time Holiday, NB stroll date change
Get into the spirit of the holidays and find an array of holiday gifts, food, music, and old-fashioned good cheer by visiting Fairhaven this Saturday, 12/10, for the annual Old-Time Holiday in the historical town center. One of Fairhaven’s favorite events, activities will be going on at six venues within a short walk of each other.
Acushnet’s Rescue Cafe Moving From Trailer to Permanent Fairhaven Location
An Acushnet cafe that sells "coffee with a purpose" is moving out of a food truck and into a brick-and-mortar Fairhaven space to continue helping a local animal shelter. Joni Rhoads, owner of The Rescue Cafe, began working out of a trailer in November 2021. The relocation comes after Rhoads felt her operation had outgrown its home on wheels.
theweektoday.com
Anne Higgins, 80
Anne H. Higgins, of Yarmouth Port, died at age 80 at Care One nursing facility in New Bedford on. Anne was born in Wareham to the late Lorrimer and Elizabeth Higgins. She attended Wareham schools. and sang in the choir at First Congregational Church of Wareham. She graduated from Wareham...
New Bedford Family Devastated By the Shocking Loss of Husband & Father [HOLIDAY WISH]
It's been an emotional week on Fun 107 for the eighth year of Holiday Wish, as Michael and Maddie and the United Way of Greater New Bedford continue to help local families in need. For the final family of the week, we share the heartbreaking story of the DiGregorio family...
theweektoday.com
Gregory Contois, 57
WAREHAM – Gregory M. Contois, 57, of Wareham, passed away at home on December 7, 2022. He was the son of Kathleen (Gunning) Contois and the late Louis J. Contois, III. He was born in Weymouth and lived in Wareham for most of his life. He graduated from Wareham High School, class of 1983. He served in the U.S. Navy.
New Bedford Woman Tearfully Gets the Gift of Mobility Thanks to Dartmouth Family
Paul and Bernice Flanagan are no strangers to Fun 107's Holiday Wish Week. They have been enthusiastic donors to Holiday Wish families since Fun 107 first launched the program with the United Way of Greater New Bedford in 2015. "I try to listen to you guys as much as I...
New Bedford Family Loses Everything After Devastating Apartment Fire [HOLIDAY WISH]
Holiday Wish 2022 has been filled with incredibly touching moments as Michael and Maddie and United Way of Greater New Bedford continue to help local families that have had a rough year. The community has rallied around these families, providing hope to people who need it most. For our fourth...
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Massachusetts
Where Are The Best All-you-can-eat Buffet Restaurants In Massachusetts?. If you're a fan of Brazilian cuisine, then you'll want to check out the Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough, MA. Located in the French Hill neighborhood, this restaurant is known for its warm customer service. Pruller's Restaurant offers authentic Brazilian fare. With plenty of fresh seafood, this restaurant is the perfect spot for seafood lovers. You can also choose from a wide variety of other cuisines. You can even order a pizza made fresh daily. Whether on a budget or craving various foods, you will find a delicious selection at the Pruller Restaurant.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Taunton, MA
Thanks to the settlers from England, Taunton was incorporated as a simple town in 1639. It’s often called the “Silver City” because of its massive contribution to the silver industry starting from the 19th century. Besides that industry, the city also succeeded in manufacturing ventures such as...
country1025.com
Snow Forecasted For Boston Area – When? How Much? Here’s What We Know
It was inevitable, huh? To be fair some areas of Mass have already seen a little snow – BUT – the Boston area’s first snowfall looks to be coming together as we speak. Before you freak out and start swallowing bread and milk, it’s going to be ok.
Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’
The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
theweektoday.com
Tree falls on house in Rochester crash
ROCHESTER — A tree fell onto an occupied Rochester home on Tuesday, Dec. 6 after the tree was toppled by a vehicle. An Asplundh tree trimming truck crashed into a tree on County Road at approximately 7:30 a.m., causing the tree to fall onto the home. Representatives from Asplundh,...
newbedfordguide.com
After woman loses her wallet, young New Bedford man restores her faith in humanity
“Yesterday my wife lost her wallet at Stop and Shop with all the credit cards documentation and a good amount of money. After going there and talking to a few people and making a few posts we kind of accepted that the wallet was lost, money and everything in it. An one hour ago my wife got a phone call from somebody in is 20s saying that since yesterday he was trying to reach her because he has her wallet! Her license had the old address so today he insisted on going there and he got her phone number that our old landlord.
