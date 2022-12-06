Read full article on original website
Related
20-year-old dead after head-on crash on Kansas highway
CHEROKEE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 3p.m. Monday in Cherokee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Pontiac G6 driven by 20-year-old Trey Cunningham of Grove, Oklahoma, was northbound on U69 Alternate one and one half miles north of U.S. 166 Highway. The car crossed...
Kan. woman found dead; boyfriend jailed in North Carolina
NEOSHO COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a woman was found dead at a rural residence in Chanute, Kansas. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, at approximately 5 p.m., deputies from the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a welfare...
Salina South alum among those selected for KSHSAA Hall of Fame
TOPEKA - Five individuals have been selected for induction into the Kansas State High School Activities Association Hall of Fame Class of 2023, including Salina South alum Bo Maynes. Awards will be presented during 2023 in conjunction with a KSHSAA-sponsored state function/championship, or locally at the inductee's request. The time...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0