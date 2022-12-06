ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

gotodestinations.com

The Best Pizza Restaurants in Lancaster, Ohio – (With Photos)

Pink Cricket is a family-owned and family-friendly pizza restaurant. It’s a casual neighborhood joint with an old-school vibe. The ambiance is set with its vintage decors and wooden booths, plus there’s a bar and huge TV where most people watch the football game. If you prefer some fresh...
LANCASTER, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants: At No. 5, Wolf’s Ridge Brewing is a Quadruple Threat

Since its inception in 2013, Wolf’s Ridge Brewing has been a solid triple threat: an award-winning restaurant led by an accomplished culinary team; a taproom that’s constantly abuzz with live music, special beer releases and community fun; and a lauded brewery, led by head brewer Chris Davison, that nails style after style of brew. Roll all of this into a gorgeous Downtown location with polished wooden floors, exposed brick and a lush greenery wall, and it’s a destination that shows off what Columbus does best.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Columbus Food Trucks in Columbus

Whether you’re venturing out to a neighborhood festival or a brewery patio, you’re going to find a food truck slinging some amazing eats in Columbus. And while you can’t really go wrong with just about any type of food truck food, our readers definitely have a preference when we asked about their top picks for the best of the year.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

This popular Grandview-area restaurant is tripling in size

High Bank Distillery Co. opened its sizable Gahanna location earlier this year, and now it’s original home’s turn to grow. According to Founding Partner Adam Hines, the popular distillery and restaurant has leased the former warehouse space next door to its Grandview-area home, which is located at 1051 Goodale Blvd. Construction will begin shortly to connect the two buildings, which will High Bank a injection of much-needed elbow room.
GAHANNA, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in Columbus

A birthday. An anniversary. A fancy dinner date night. Regardless of the special occasion, you’ll want to go out somewhere nice to eat, and Columbus has a lot of great fine dining locations to pick from. Each year (although we skipped 2020, for obvious reasons) we ask our readers...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

$20,000 worth of equipment, cash stolen from Brewery District bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A popular Brewery District bar and music venue was targeted by thieves who reportedly got away with about $20,000 worth of stolen property and cash. Double Happiness at 482 S. Front Street was vandalized between Saturday night and Tuesday morning, according to a GoFundMe page created two days ago.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Jersey Mike’s coming to Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A popular international sandwich shop is slated to open in Chillicothe. Jersey Mike’s, a sandwich joint that specializes in submarines, has announced they will be opening a location along Bridge Street. The restaurant will take up roots at 1251 Bridge Street, inside the shopping center...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
rejournals.com

Contegra Construction completes 1.1-million-square-foot distribution facility near Columbus

Contegra Construction Co. has completed a 1.1-million square-foot distribution facility at the Cubes at Etna 70 industrial development near Columbus, Ohio. The speculative facility known as Building E was built for developer CRG and its capital partner LXP Industrial Trust. The 289-acre master-planned development is located at 9800 Schuster Way at the SR 310 and Interstate 70, approximately 20 minutes from Downtown Columbus, 15 minutes from John Glenn International Airport and 20 minutes from Rickenbacker International Airport.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Restaurant chain closes its last remaining Columbus location

CoreLife, the National restaurant chain focused on health-conscious options, has closed its lone remaining Columbus location. The eatery announced the closure yesterday afternoon in a social media statement. “Thank you all for your continued support at CoreLife Lennox. Today we will be officially closing our doors,” the statement reads.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after central Hilltop shooting

One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. Evening Forecast: December 10, 2022. Evening...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Loves/Hardys Truck Stop Opens on US-33

LANCASTER – If you have ever traveled 188 to Lancaster from Circleville there is a lot of farmland to see but not much of anything else, including gas stations if you needed it, now Loves is making a change to that. Love’s Travel Stops is the nation’s leading travel...
LANCASTER, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two-car collision in South Hilltop turns fatal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a two-car collision in the South Hilltop area Thursday night. Columbus Police said that just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, a black Chevrolet Impala traveling east on West Mound Street collided with a grey Chrysler 200 while attempting to turn north on Edwin Street. Two people were […]
COLUMBUS, OH

