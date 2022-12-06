Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Ohio should be put on your list of places to eat.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Lancaster, Ohio – (With Photos)
Pink Cricket is a family-owned and family-friendly pizza restaurant. It’s a casual neighborhood joint with an old-school vibe. The ambiance is set with its vintage decors and wooden booths, plus there’s a bar and huge TV where most people watch the football game. If you prefer some fresh...
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants: At No. 5, Wolf’s Ridge Brewing is a Quadruple Threat
Since its inception in 2013, Wolf’s Ridge Brewing has been a solid triple threat: an award-winning restaurant led by an accomplished culinary team; a taproom that’s constantly abuzz with live music, special beer releases and community fun; and a lauded brewery, led by head brewer Chris Davison, that nails style after style of brew. Roll all of this into a gorgeous Downtown location with polished wooden floors, exposed brick and a lush greenery wall, and it’s a destination that shows off what Columbus does best.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Columbus Food Trucks in Columbus
Whether you’re venturing out to a neighborhood festival or a brewery patio, you’re going to find a food truck slinging some amazing eats in Columbus. And while you can’t really go wrong with just about any type of food truck food, our readers definitely have a preference when we asked about their top picks for the best of the year.
614now.com
This popular Grandview-area restaurant is tripling in size
High Bank Distillery Co. opened its sizable Gahanna location earlier this year, and now it’s original home’s turn to grow. According to Founding Partner Adam Hines, the popular distillery and restaurant has leased the former warehouse space next door to its Grandview-area home, which is located at 1051 Goodale Blvd. Construction will begin shortly to connect the two buildings, which will High Bank a injection of much-needed elbow room.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in Columbus
A birthday. An anniversary. A fancy dinner date night. Regardless of the special occasion, you’ll want to go out somewhere nice to eat, and Columbus has a lot of great fine dining locations to pick from. Each year (although we skipped 2020, for obvious reasons) we ask our readers...
sciotopost.com
Update – Man Shocked at Circleville Kroger after Sticking Finger in Machine
Circleville – Emergency crews are on the scene of an incident that involved a man and electrical machinery. The call came in around 11 am on Friday of a man in one of the aisles of Kroger that was on the floor from a shock he received from a machine.
$20,000 worth of equipment, cash stolen from Brewery District bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A popular Brewery District bar and music venue was targeted by thieves who reportedly got away with about $20,000 worth of stolen property and cash. Double Happiness at 482 S. Front Street was vandalized between Saturday night and Tuesday morning, according to a GoFundMe page created two days ago.
NBC4 Columbus
Central Ohio Community Improvement Corp. and developer reach deal regarding delayed west Columbus project
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Central Ohio Community Improvement Corp. and a developer it had selected to develop a west Columbus site have reached a potential deal following a dispute regarding a lack of progress at the site. COCIC and developer First Global Investments had been at...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Jersey Mike’s coming to Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A popular international sandwich shop is slated to open in Chillicothe. Jersey Mike’s, a sandwich joint that specializes in submarines, has announced they will be opening a location along Bridge Street. The restaurant will take up roots at 1251 Bridge Street, inside the shopping center...
rejournals.com
Contegra Construction completes 1.1-million-square-foot distribution facility near Columbus
Contegra Construction Co. has completed a 1.1-million square-foot distribution facility at the Cubes at Etna 70 industrial development near Columbus, Ohio. The speculative facility known as Building E was built for developer CRG and its capital partner LXP Industrial Trust. The 289-acre master-planned development is located at 9800 Schuster Way at the SR 310 and Interstate 70, approximately 20 minutes from Downtown Columbus, 15 minutes from John Glenn International Airport and 20 minutes from Rickenbacker International Airport.
Police: Woman steals purse from shopping cart in east Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a woman they said stole a purse from a cart at an east Columbus department store. Police said the theft happened on Oct. 26 at approximately 2 p.m. at the Meijer store on the 8000 block of East Broad Street. According to police, the woman allegedly […]
614now.com
Restaurant chain closes its last remaining Columbus location
CoreLife, the National restaurant chain focused on health-conscious options, has closed its lone remaining Columbus location. The eatery announced the closure yesterday afternoon in a social media statement. “Thank you all for your continued support at CoreLife Lennox. Today we will be officially closing our doors,” the statement reads.
NBC4 Columbus
One critical after central Hilltop shooting
One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. Evening Forecast: December 10, 2022. Evening...
20 dogs, 1 cat rescued from 'unsanitary' conditions in New Albany home
NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Columbus Humane rescued 20 dogs and a cat from a New Albany residence on Tuesday. The agency went to a house in the 10000 block of Johnstown Road, found the 21 animals and removed them due to unsanitary living conditions, both inside and outside of the home.
Shooting on I-70 near Downtown Columbus leaves one in critical condition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year-old man is hospitalized and an eastbound swath of Interstate 70 was closed for hours Friday after a shooting near Downtown. Just after noon, Columbus police responded to reports of shots fired on I-70 eastbound near the exit ramps to Bexley and Main Street, according to police dispatchers. A detective […]
CONCERT UPDATE: Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe are coming to Columbus
Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe just announced they are hitting the road together again in 2023 and coming to Columbus. The bands will be joined by legendary rocker Alice Cooper at Ohio Stadium on Tuesday, August 8th. Concert Info. Date: Tuesday, August 8th. Time: 5:45 PM. Location: Ohio...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this week
A popular restaurant chain that rose to fame in recent years over its juicy chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and creamy shakes has just opened another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Loves/Hardys Truck Stop Opens on US-33
LANCASTER – If you have ever traveled 188 to Lancaster from Circleville there is a lot of farmland to see but not much of anything else, including gas stations if you needed it, now Loves is making a change to that. Love’s Travel Stops is the nation’s leading travel...
Two-car collision in South Hilltop turns fatal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a two-car collision in the South Hilltop area Thursday night. Columbus Police said that just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, a black Chevrolet Impala traveling east on West Mound Street collided with a grey Chrysler 200 while attempting to turn north on Edwin Street. Two people were […]
