Portland, OR

Morning snow slows Gorge traffic on I-84

Cool, 30-degree temperatures in the Columbia River Gorge have brought Thursday morning snowfall to I-84 east of Multnomah Falls. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation “Trip Check” webpage, 20-minute traffic delays are possible along the highway.
Oregon dry Wednesday; Winter advisories for Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday morning may have patchy fog and be another chilly start with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. By the afternoon mostly cloudy skies may thin out just enough to allow a little bit of sun through. Daytime highs reach the mid 40s for Portland.
How to hike to the smallest lighthouse in Oregon: Peak Northwest podcast

Looking for good views, nice trails, quiet beaches and a quaint lighthouse? No need to head to the coast – just drive out to Sauvie Island. The Warrior Rock Lighthouse, officially the smallest lighthouse in Oregon, is found at the northern tip of Sauvie Island near Portland, serving as a beacon for ships on the Columbia River and a landmark for anyone who hikes out to see it.
Was Sunday’s brief snowfall a sign of a cold, snowy winter? Tips to keep your home warm this season

Sunday’s sprinkling of snow in the Portland area may have had weather watchers wondering if this is a sign of a cold and snowy winter season ahead. It also may have had you freezing in your sneakers and sweatshirt. The quick onset of colder than average late November temperatures following October’s record-setting heat gave residents very little time to adapt themselves to the temperature swing.
ODOT crews install boulders to prevent encampments under Portland overpass

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation is working to keep encampments away from Interstate 5 by adding large boulders. FOX 12 found crews placing boulders under the Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Marine Drive overpass. ODOT says it’s a well known campsite. ODOT...
Environmental groups troubled over Portland’s push to replace petroleum diesel with renewable fuels

Portland leaders heralded an environmental milestone Wednesday when the city became the first in the nation to pledge to phase out the sale of petroleum diesel. But the measure — which will take effect in 2024 and require that petroleum diesel for sale in Portland be blended with renewable fuels at increasingly higher increments, until 99% of it is phased out in 2030 — has drawn unlikely critics.
Pasture is Portland’s best new sandwich shop

Editor’s note: This week and next, we’re counting down our favorite new Portland restaurants of 2022. At No. 7: Pasture, an Alberta Arts butcher shop and deli with a passion for sustainable agriculture. “Have you tried Pasture yet?” a sandwich-obsessed friend texted me in July. “I think I...
