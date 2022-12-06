Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Opens their First Store in PortlandBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Portland homicide rate nearly double that of other west coast citiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: ODOT installing boulders along freeways to deter homeless campers and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Body found in shipping container after fire ruled homicide and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Overnight freezing temperatures cause icy Monday morning commuteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Portland sees steady morning rain Thursday, tapering to showers by afternoon
Portland moves into a wet weather period, beginning Thursday with morning rain and afternoon showers, that should last through the weekend. Morning temperatures were near 45 degrees, and that may be the warmest we get all day. Temperatures will lower during the afternoon to about 42 degrees. The National Weather...
Morning snow slows Gorge traffic on I-84
Cool, 30-degree temperatures in the Columbia River Gorge have brought Thursday morning snowfall to I-84 east of Multnomah Falls. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation “Trip Check” webpage, 20-minute traffic delays are possible along the highway.
Channel 6000
Oregon dry Wednesday; Winter advisories for Thursday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday morning may have patchy fog and be another chilly start with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. By the afternoon mostly cloudy skies may thin out just enough to allow a little bit of sun through. Daytime highs reach the mid 40s for Portland.
Incoming: Valley rain and mountain snow headed for the PNW
Storm clouds will move into the Pacific Northwest tonight, bringing a wave of rain and mountain snow that will wash the Willamette Valley and frost the Cascades into next week.
KATU.com
Winter weather making a strong return to Columbia River Gorge, Cascades
PORTLAND, Ore. — An active weather pattern is knocking on the Northwest’s door as we head toward the weekend. Rain will head into the Willamette Valley late Wednesday night. Snow levels in the Oregon Cascades will come down to around 2000 feet. Thursday stays really wet as the...
How to hike to the smallest lighthouse in Oregon: Peak Northwest podcast
Looking for good views, nice trails, quiet beaches and a quaint lighthouse? No need to head to the coast – just drive out to Sauvie Island. The Warrior Rock Lighthouse, officially the smallest lighthouse in Oregon, is found at the northern tip of Sauvie Island near Portland, serving as a beacon for ships on the Columbia River and a landmark for anyone who hikes out to see it.
kptv.com
Snow arrives as expected today, but morning commute should be okay for most of us
It’s hard to believe, but Portland broke a snowfall record today with 0.1″ officially at the National Weather Service forecast office just east of the airport (122nd & Sandy area). Wait for it...the big total... Yes, just 0.1″ officially fell and that is a record for the date....
Was Sunday’s brief snowfall a sign of a cold, snowy winter? Tips to keep your home warm this season
Sunday’s sprinkling of snow in the Portland area may have had weather watchers wondering if this is a sign of a cold and snowy winter season ahead. It also may have had you freezing in your sneakers and sweatshirt. The quick onset of colder than average late November temperatures following October’s record-setting heat gave residents very little time to adapt themselves to the temperature swing.
You can see the Cold Moon and more from Portland on Dec. 7
According to Jim Todd, OMSI’s Director of Space Science Education, the Cold Moon will rise on the northeastern horizon at 3:59 p.m. before the sun sets at 4:27 p.m.
Wednesday in Portland: ODOT installing boulders along freeways to deter homeless campers and more
Photo by(John Moore/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Dec. 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Sale pending on Bishop’s Close Garden at Elk Rock; can you still visit?
Fans of the Bishop’s Close Garden at Elk Rock have two questions: Who will buy the famous estate overlooking the Willamette River in Portland’s pricey Dunthorpe suburb, and will the new owner of one of the oldest, private landscapes in the Pacific Northwest open it to the public as it has been for more than six decades?
BPA, PGE substations in Clackamas attacked over Thanksgiving holiday: officials
Bonneville Power Administration and Portland General Electric said they had substations that were attacked around Thanksgiving.
kptv.com
ODOT crews install boulders to prevent encampments under Portland overpass
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation is working to keep encampments away from Interstate 5 by adding large boulders. FOX 12 found crews placing boulders under the Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Marine Drive overpass. ODOT says it’s a well known campsite. ODOT...
Portland bartending stars Jeffrey Morgenthaler and Benjamin Amberg are expanding to Salem
Pacific Standard, the new restaurant and bar from former Clyde Common bartenders Jeffrey Morgenthaler and Benjamin “Banjo” Amberg, will open a second location in Salem, according to a press release. Pacific Standard opened its first location in the lobby of Portland’s Icelandic hotel KEX in June, adding a...
Environmental groups troubled over Portland’s push to replace petroleum diesel with renewable fuels
Portland leaders heralded an environmental milestone Wednesday when the city became the first in the nation to pledge to phase out the sale of petroleum diesel. But the measure — which will take effect in 2024 and require that petroleum diesel for sale in Portland be blended with renewable fuels at increasingly higher increments, until 99% of it is phased out in 2030 — has drawn unlikely critics.
Portland’s Santa Clones have arrived in even greater numbers
What is better than one Santa? How does 400 Santas sound? Or, if you are into optical illusions, what about 800 Santas all smiling back at you? That is what awaits you at this year’s Santa Clones art installation. This year, local designer Chris Willis increased the number of...
Portland’s homicide count nearly double other west coast cities
With 2023 still three weeks away, the number of homicides in Portland this year has matched the record-breaking total of 90 in 2021.
Pasture is Portland’s best new sandwich shop
Editor’s note: This week and next, we’re counting down our favorite new Portland restaurants of 2022. At No. 7: Pasture, an Alberta Arts butcher shop and deli with a passion for sustainable agriculture. “Have you tried Pasture yet?” a sandwich-obsessed friend texted me in July. “I think I...
Watch the raid at Portland’s Shroom House, store selling psilocybin
Portland police on Thursday morning raided a West Burnside storefront that has been openly selling what it advertised as psilocybin, psychedelic mushrooms that won’t be legal in Oregon until 2023 — and then only in licensed therapeutic settings. A passerby captured video of Portland Police Bureau officers as...
‘It’s a last resort’: ODOT aims to deter homeless camping by putting boulders along the freeways
PORTLAND, Ore. — The loud bang of boulders dumped out of construction trucks was muffled Tuesday morning by the constant hum of the freeway. Along I-5 near Delta Park, Oregon Department of Transportation crews dumped piles of rocks in place of homeless camps. “Basically, it’s an aggressive landscaping technique,”...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
88K+
Followers
52K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0