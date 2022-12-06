Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget CrisisNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Man Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker in Pet Theft Sentenced to 21 YearsNews TenderLos Angeles, CA
Related
`Abbott Elementary' Tops TV Nominees for Critics Choice Awards
ABC's hit series "Abbott Elementary" collected a leading six nominations Tuesday in the television categories for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, including nods for best comedy series and a lead actress nomination for series creator Quinta Brunson.
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
What Happened to Jonathan Taylor Thomas? See Where the ‘Home Improvement’ Alum Is Today
As Randy Taylor on Home Improvement, Jonathan Taylor Thomas’ fame soared to new heights. He was just 10 years old when he made his debut on the Tim Allen-led sitcom. After he left the series to go to college in 1998, Jonathan rarely made any more television appearances. Find out where the former teen icon is today.
Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor
John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
Henry Winkler Reveals He Turned Down Iconic Film Role, Calls Himself a ‘Damn Fool’
When it comes to roles in his career, Henry Winkler hasn’t always been perfect in his selection and he’s talking about one of those roles. Winkler had a chance, at one time, to play Danny Zuko in the movie Grease. Of course, people know that Danny was played by John Travolta in the movie opposite Olivia Newton-John.
John Malkovich’s Affair With ‘Dangerous Liasons’ Co-Star Michelle Pfeiffer Led to His Divorce
John Malkovich is normally fairly private, but he has spoken about his relationship with 'Dangerous Liasons' co-star Michelle Pfeiffer.
Love Actually: Richard Curtis says Alan Rickman was driven ‘insane’ by one particular scene
Richard Curtis has revealed which Love Actually scene drove Alan Rickman “insane”.In a 20th anniversary special for the 2003 film, Diane Sawyer interviews Curtis, as well as cast members, including Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Laura Linney, and Bill Nighy.During the special, Curtis revisited the memorable scene in which Rickman’s character Harry sneaks away from his wife (Thompson) on a shopping trip in order to purchase a necklace for his younger colleague Mia (Heike Makatsch). When he attempts to pay for the jewellery, however, Harry is served by Rowan Atikinson’s eccentric shopping clerk Rufus.Rufus promises to have Harry’s gift wrapped...
TV Fanatic
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Trailer: Alexandra Daddario Headlines Supernatural Drama
AMC released a new trailer for its forthcoming series Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. As previously reported, the new drama series will premiere Sunday, January 8, on AMC+ and AMC. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra...
Kirkus Reviews
Gyllenhaal May Star in ‘Presumed Innocent’ Series
Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to star in Presumed Innocent, the limited series adaptation of Scott Turow’s bestselling thriller, Deadline reports. Turow’s novel, published in 1987 by Farrar, Straus and Giroux, tells the story of “Rusty” Sabich, a prosecutor charged in the beating death of one of his colleagues. The book was a massive hit for Turow, at one point appearing on two New York Times bestseller lists at once.
‘George & Tammy’: Jessica Chastain ‘Stopped Eating’ Until She ‘Looked Sick’ to Star in the Paramount Miniseries
For Jessica Chastain, 'George & Tammy' provided a specific challenge as she physically transformed herself into Tammy Wynette.
In Brief: Jake Gyllenhaal comes to Apple TV+ with 'Presumed Innocent', and more
Showtime's breakout drama series Yellowjackets will return for its second season March 26, 2023, the cabler revealed with a cryptic teaser on Wednesday. The series centers on a girls' high school soccer team forced to survive on their own in the wilderness after a plane crash. It also catches up with the survivors 25 years later. Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress among the adult cast, with Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell joining as series regulars in season 2. Elijah Wood also boards the cast for a season-long guest arc. The younger cast includes Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton and Liv Hewson...
British Independent Film Awards: ‘Aftersun’ Sweeps With 7 Wins Including Best Film
Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells’s acclaimed debut feature Aftersun swept the board, snagging seven wins at the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) in London this evening. The film won Best British Independent Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and The Douglas Hickox Award for Best Debut Director. This evening’s four wins were added to the film’s previously announced haul in the craft categories with three wins including Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Music Supervision. Georgia Oakley’s 1980s Section 28 era set Blue Jean, which trailed only Aftersun for the most nominations, picked up three awards on the night: Best Lead Performance for Rosy...
Why ‘Monarch’ cast and crew won’t return to Hall for a second season
The cast and crew of Fox Entertainment’s “Monarch,” which filmed at an estate in South Hall County last year, won’t be returning to the area for a subsequent season. The 11-episode country music drama was canceled owing to poor ratings, Deadline reported Wednesday, bringing the fictitious Roman family’s dynasty — upheld by stars Trace Adkins, Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel — to an end.
Harrison Ford Says Reuniting with Mosquito Coast Costar Helen Mirren for 1923 Was a 'Pleasure'
The pair, who appeared together in the 1986 film directed by Peter Weir, opened up about working with one another again at the 1923 premiere in Los Angeles on Friday After first appearing on-screen together 36 years ago, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are back at it for the Yellowstone franchise's latest offering, 1923. The Yellowstone prequel series sees the actors reunite decades after Peter Weir's 1986 film The Mosquito Coast. As Ford, 80, explained at the Hollywood Legion Theater Post 43 series premiere on Friday evening, his respect...
ukenreport.com
Viola Davis to Receive PSIFF Chairman’s Award
PALM SPRINGS – Viola Davis is the recipient of the Chairman’s Award recognizing her work as an actress and producer for The Woman King, the Palm Springs International Film Awards announced Thursday, Dec. 8. The Film Awards will take place in-person on Jan. 5, 2023, at the Palm...
A.V. Club
Robert De Niro to star in new Netflix TV series Zero Day
It’s been a grip since Robert De Niro last hopped over into the world of TV; outside of the occasional cameo (usually as himself), De Niro’s only major expedition on the small screen came in 2017, with HBO’s The Wizard Of Lies, where he played professional Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff for his old pal Barry Levinson.
Christine Baranski (‘The Good Fight’) extends her Critics Choice TV Awards record as most nominated performer
As they do every year, the Critics Choice TV Awards once again shined a light on acclaimed drama “The Good Fight,” nominating the final season of the series for four awards. But this year, their appreciation for star Christine Baranski reached new heights and set a record. Her final nomination for playing lawyer Diane Lockhart marks her 10th Critics Choice TV bid overall, making her the first and only performer to break double digits in the 13-year history of the awards. SEE 2023 Critics Choice TV Awards nominations: ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Better Call Saul’ lead Baranski earned her first Critics Choice bid in...
Vince Vaughn’s Audiorama Sets ‘A Cinematic Christmas Journey’ Podcast With Peter Billingsley & Nick Schenk
EXCLUSIVE: It’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas. So much so that Peter Billingsley, star of A Christmas Story, is to host a new podcast celebrating the nostalgia of classic holiday films. A Cinematic Christmas Journey was co-created by Vince Vaughn, whose podcast network Audiorama, which he launched with former NFL Pro Bowlers Greg Olsen and Ryan Kalil earlier this year, is producing with his Wild West Picture Show Productions. Billingsley will host with Nick Schenk. Billingsley is best known for starring as Ralphie Parker in the 1983 and is set to reprise his role in the sequel film A...
Nominated for an International Emmy Can ‘Missing 8’ Get an Oscar Nom Too?
In an unusual move, the Philippines’ Oscar entry “On the Job: TheMissing 8” was a nominee for the Intl. Emmys this year. It’s a sequel to Erik Matti’s 2013 “On the Job,” which took place in Manila and was reformatted into an eponymous miniseries that combines scenes from both films and is streaming on HBO Max. Nominated for television movie/miniseries, “Missing 8” was conceived as a film but due to the pandemic the filmmakers pivoted to the small screen. The six-part miniseries didn’t win at the I-Emmys but has garnered other prizes since its premiere as a film at Venice. “On the...
Pressed for time? The wild moment comedian Ronny Chieng accepts his AACTA Award for best standup special while ironing his shirt
Ronny Chieng won the AACTA Award for Best Stand-Up Special on Wednesday night, but the comedian had more pressing matters to attend to. The Malaysian-born actor, 37, was unable to show up to the prestigious awards ceremony because he had laundry to finish instead. Nevertheless, New York-based Chieng didn't want...
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0