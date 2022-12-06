Read full article on original website
Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Lineups, TV, radio, game info
OffenseDefenseSpecial TeamsGoaltendingHOW TO WATCH/LISTEN – Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa BayWrap Up. The Detroit Red Wings head into a matchup on Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Lighting. The Red Wings have not made any changes to their lines from Sunday when they beat the Columbus Blue Jackets by a score of 4-2. The Red Wings got a goal from each of their four lines, getting goals from Austin Czarnik, Dominik Kubalik, Lucas Raymond, and Andrew Copp.
Golden Knights look to change home-ice luck against Flyers
The Vegas Golden Knights will try to end their uncharacteristic struggles on home ice when they host the Philadelphia Flyers
NHL
McDonagh returns to Tampa for the first time since trade to Preds
Over the past several years, Lightning fans have heard a lot about the standard that has been set for players that put on a Tampa Bay uniform. Following the Game 7 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in last year's Stanley Cup Playoffs, Steven Stamkos said, "We fell back on the standard that's set for this group and that's to just do whatever it takes to win. It doesn't matter who does it, when, why. It's just win. It's certainly a contagious feeling and attitude."
NHL Odds: Kings vs. Maple Leafs prediction, odds and pick – 12/8/2022
Thursday hockey has finally arrived! The Los Angeles Kings will head north of the border to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. It is time to take a look at our NHL odds series where our Kings-Maple Leafs prediction and pick will be made. After enduring a disheartening loss to...
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Avs look to stop losing streak against Rangers
The Colorado Avalanche have gone from Stanley Cup champs to a team fighting to stay in the playoff hunt just
The Hockey Writers
Steve Yzerman’s Fingerprints Are All Over Red Wings & Lightning
Although it’s common for teams to swap players, it’s a little less common to swap coaches and even rarer to move general managers from one team back to their original team. Steve Yzerman, who has served as the general manager (GM) for both the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Detroit Red Wings, has made these transactions possible – affecting the futures of both teams.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Dec. 8 vs. Winnipeg
Blues Head Coach Craig Berube is expected to keep his lineup the same for the second consecutive game as his club gets set to host the Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets to begin a three-game homestand on Thursday night at Enterprise Center (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). That means Pavel Buchnevich...
Ex-Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh welcomed back in return to Tampa
TAMPA — This probably wasn’t the way Ryan McDonagh wanted Lightning fans to see him in his return to Tampa. He did a lot of dirty work in his five seasons with the Lightning. McDonagh was the team’s top shot blocker, a rock on the penalty kill and a calming presence in the back end. As coach Jon Cooper often said, McDonagh was the definition of a “gamer.”
Blue Jackets aim to slow Sabres’ offensive surge
The offense-minded Buffalo Sabres hope to continue their scoring surge when they visit the retooling Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday.
NHL
Sabres' chemistry at forward fueling NHL-leading offense
The Sabres got back to work Thursday at KeyBank Center after a historic night, which saw Tage Thompson complete the second five-goal game in franchise history in a 9-4 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. With the win, Buffalo improved to 5-2-1 in its last eight games and now leads...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Goalie Report: Maple Leafs, Islanders, Blues, Kings, More
Given the neverending supply of netminder-centric narratives flooding every arena so far in 2022-23, it felt fitting to revise this column’s initially static approach. Rather than needlessly delaying an NHL Goalie Report, and waiting weeks for additional storylines to compile, you can now expect the latest and most important headlines to be presented in a much more fluid fashion the rest of the way.
Spurs surge past Rockets, snap 11-game skid
Keldon Johnson scored 32 points and Tre Jones added 26 points as the San Antonio Spurs beat the visiting Houston
