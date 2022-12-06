ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Lineups, TV, radio, game info

OffenseDefenseSpecial TeamsGoaltendingHOW TO WATCH/LISTEN – Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa BayWrap Up. The Detroit Red Wings head into a matchup on Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Lighting. The Red Wings have not made any changes to their lines from Sunday when they beat the Columbus Blue Jackets by a score of 4-2. The Red Wings got a goal from each of their four lines, getting goals from Austin Czarnik, Dominik Kubalik, Lucas Raymond, and Andrew Copp.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

McDonagh returns to Tampa for the first time since trade to Preds

Over the past several years, Lightning fans have heard a lot about the standard that has been set for players that put on a Tampa Bay uniform. Following the Game 7 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in last year's Stanley Cup Playoffs, Steven Stamkos said, "We fell back on the standard that's set for this group and that's to just do whatever it takes to win. It doesn't matter who does it, when, why. It's just win. It's certainly a contagious feeling and attitude."
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
The Hockey Writers

Steve Yzerman’s Fingerprints Are All Over Red Wings & Lightning

Although it’s common for teams to swap players, it’s a little less common to swap coaches and even rarer to move general managers from one team back to their original team. Steve Yzerman, who has served as the general manager (GM) for both the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Detroit Red Wings, has made these transactions possible – affecting the futures of both teams.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Projected Lineup: Dec. 8 vs. Winnipeg

Blues Head Coach Craig Berube is expected to keep his lineup the same for the second consecutive game as his club gets set to host the Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets to begin a three-game homestand on Thursday night at Enterprise Center (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). That means Pavel Buchnevich...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Tampa Bay Times

Ex-Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh welcomed back in return to Tampa

TAMPA — This probably wasn’t the way Ryan McDonagh wanted Lightning fans to see him in his return to Tampa. He did a lot of dirty work in his five seasons with the Lightning. McDonagh was the team’s top shot blocker, a rock on the penalty kill and a calming presence in the back end. As coach Jon Cooper often said, McDonagh was the definition of a “gamer.”
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Sabres' chemistry at forward fueling NHL-leading offense

The Sabres got back to work Thursday at KeyBank Center after a historic night, which saw Tage Thompson complete the second five-goal game in franchise history in a 9-4 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. With the win, Buffalo improved to 5-2-1 in its last eight games and now leads...
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

NHL Goalie Report: Maple Leafs, Islanders, Blues, Kings, More

Given the neverending supply of netminder-centric narratives flooding every arena so far in 2022-23, it felt fitting to revise this column’s initially static approach. Rather than needlessly delaying an NHL Goalie Report, and waiting weeks for additional storylines to compile, you can now expect the latest and most important headlines to be presented in a much more fluid fashion the rest of the way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy