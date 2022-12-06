With eight remaining in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, each team is just two wins away from a spot in the final. Brazil will face Croatia on Friday at 10 a.m. ET before Argentina take on the Netherlands at 2 p.m. ET. Then it is Cinderella Morocco against Portugal on Saturday in the early slot before the biggest quarterfinal of them all, France vs. England, in the late slot. Click here for our comprehensive schedule and updated bracket. Also, make sure to check out our dive into the most exciting players to watch in this round and our Power Rankings.

3 HOURS AGO