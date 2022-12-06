ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fourfourtwo.com

fourfourtwo.com

fourfourtwo.com

fourfourtwo.com

CBS Sports

2022 World Cup quarterfinals: What Argentina, Brazil, France, England, Portugal and others need to improve on

With eight remaining in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, each team is just two wins away from a spot in the final. Brazil will face Croatia on Friday at 10 a.m. ET before Argentina take on the Netherlands at 2 p.m. ET. Then it is Cinderella Morocco against Portugal on Saturday in the early slot before the biggest quarterfinal of them all, France vs. England, in the late slot. Click here for our comprehensive schedule and updated bracket. Also, make sure to check out our dive into the most exciting players to watch in this round and our Power Rankings.
The Associated Press

Ruthless England adds pace of Wood for 2nd test

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — England brought in fast bowler Mark Wood and shrugged off Pakistan’s attempt to make the Multan pitch friendlier for spin in the second test from Friday. Wood was the only change England made after its landmark, 74-run win in the first test at Rawalpindi...
SB Nation

Ibrahima Konaté Reveals Trent Text Messages Ahead of England vs. France

France will play England on Saturday in a World Cup quarter-final, and when they do, Liverpool FC teammates Ibrahima Konaté, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold will be on opposing sides as the European giants vie for a place in the semi-final against either Portugal or Morocco. Speaking at a press...
AOL Corp

Netherlands' Noppert on Messi in World Cup: 'He's a human'

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Andries Noppert is ready to face Lionel Messi if the Argentina star takes a penalty kick in Friday's World Cup quarterfinal match. “He’s the same like us. He’s a human,” the Netherlands goalkeeper said Wednesday. Messi has scored 21 goals in 26...

