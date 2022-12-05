Local Landscaper Returns to His Roots

Editor’s Note: This is the first of hopefully a series of features on local entrepreneurs who have businesses in the Athens area.

Handymen can make a profitable living in the spring, summer and fall months, but often fall on difficult times in the winter season

That does not go unnoticed by local landscaper Dallas Lazear, who hopes that changes for him this upcoming winter.

Lazear, owner of Lazear Landscapes, has kept busy the past several months providing various services to local residents, including trimming hedges, raking leaves, or performing any kind of handyman-oriented chores around the house.

Last spring, Lazear started his namesake business because he thought it was time for him to have something of his own. He elaborated that, “I’ve done small scale contract jobs for years- doing everything from general yard work to fixing fences.”

He went onto say, “I knew there was a market for the kinds of services I had to offer. So, I decided it was time to stop working for other people and start working for myself.”

Primarily, Lazear Landscapes specializes in performing general lawn work. Some of the many other services this business offers includes, weeding gardens and seeding yards, hedge trimming, plant pruning and making sure customers yards and gardens prosper during the spring and summer months.

Lazear specified that, for landscapers, the busiest times of the year are in May and June. He noted, “This is when I get the most calls. Because during the spring and summer most people work, or go on vacation, and they just don’t have the time to keep their yards up.”

Then, when autumn arrives Lazear’s emphasis switches to leaf removal. He stated, “Once again, so many people are just too busy to rake their yards every week. Since this is an ongoing job, that’s where my company comes in to help those people out.”

During the winter, most contractors focus on snow removal — a service that Lazear is looking into offering in the future.

He added that probably 60% of his customers are seniors, or people with disabilities who aren’t always capable of keeping their yards up on a regular basis

Lazear explained that, “When I’m working for someone I try to help them out any way I can. Sometimes that involves doing things like changing their light bulbs, and other chores that many people who are older just can’t do for themselves anymore.”

Currently, Lazear is learning how to work with concrete — a skill that all landscapers find handy-especially when they’re working on retaining walls.

A native of Athens, Lazear graduated from Athens High School in 2014. Afterwards, he studied landscaping at Hocking College.

After spending several years traveling and working in states like Colorado and Massachusetts, Lazear returned to Athens to help take care of his mother who had broken her hip.

Lazear Landscapes is located at 13191 Scatter Ridge Road, Athens. For more information on the services this business offers call owner, Dallas Lazear at 740-590-8783.

