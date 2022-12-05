ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Local Landscaper Returns to His Roots

By By Tracey A. Maine ANews Staff Writer
The Athens NEWS
The Athens NEWS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pY7Zn_0jZ5f4zD00

Editor’s Note: This is the first of hopefully a series of features on local entrepreneurs who have businesses in the Athens area.

Handymen can make a profitable living in the spring, summer and fall months, but often fall on difficult times in the winter season

That does not go unnoticed by local landscaper Dallas Lazear, who hopes that changes for him this upcoming winter.

Lazear, owner of Lazear Landscapes, has kept busy the past several months providing various services to local residents, including trimming hedges, raking leaves, or performing any kind of handyman-oriented chores around the house.

Last spring, Lazear started his namesake business because he thought it was time for him to have something of his own. He elaborated that, “I’ve done small scale contract jobs for years- doing everything from general yard work to fixing fences.”

He went onto say, “I knew there was a market for the kinds of services I had to offer. So, I decided it was time to stop working for other people and start working for myself.”

Primarily, Lazear Landscapes specializes in performing general lawn work. Some of the many other services this business offers includes, weeding gardens and seeding yards, hedge trimming, plant pruning and making sure customers yards and gardens prosper during the spring and summer months.

Lazear specified that, for landscapers, the busiest times of the year are in May and June. He noted, “This is when I get the most calls. Because during the spring and summer most people work, or go on vacation, and they just don’t have the time to keep their yards up.”

Then, when autumn arrives Lazear’s emphasis switches to leaf removal. He stated, “Once again, so many people are just too busy to rake their yards every week. Since this is an ongoing job, that’s where my company comes in to help those people out.”

During the winter, most contractors focus on snow removal — a service that Lazear is looking into offering in the future.

He added that probably 60% of his customers are seniors, or people with disabilities who aren’t always capable of keeping their yards up on a regular basis

Lazear explained that, “When I’m working for someone I try to help them out any way I can. Sometimes that involves doing things like changing their light bulbs, and other chores that many people who are older just can’t do for themselves anymore.”

Currently, Lazear is learning how to work with concrete — a skill that all landscapers find handy-especially when they’re working on retaining walls.

A native of Athens, Lazear graduated from Athens High School in 2014. Afterwards, he studied landscaping at Hocking College.

After spending several years traveling and working in states like Colorado and Massachusetts, Lazear returned to Athens to help take care of his mother who had broken her hip.

Lazear Landscapes is located at 13191 Scatter Ridge Road, Athens. For more information on the services this business offers call owner, Dallas Lazear at 740-590-8783.

If you’re an entrepreneur, The Athens NEWS would like to spotlight your business. Anyone interested in sharing their story can send an email to Tracey A. Maine at tmaine@athensnews.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Sportsman’s Warehouse hunts up a Parkersburg location

PARKERSBURG — A national outdoor retailer will be taking over the space once occupied by Office Depot. A sign was placed recently at the store, located at 4030 Murdoch Ave., Parkersburg, saying Sportsman’s Warehouse was coming soon. Lindsey Kerr Piersol, executive director for the Wood County Development Authority,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
256today.com

Gregory Strut to build $30M facility in Athens

ATHENS – Gregory Strut will break ground today on the first of three building phases for a $30 million manufacturing facility. The ceremony is 10 a.m. In early 2022, the steel products manufacturer purchased 72 acres of land from Limestone County and the City of Athens to build the 90,000-square-foot production and warehouse facility at 26054 Airport Road. Gregory Strut is a division of Ohio-based Gregory Industries.
ATHENS, OH
WHIZ

The Dobbins Family Light Display Returns

ZANESVILLE, oh – The Dobbins family Christmas tradition carries on with a huge Christmas light display. For the last 17 years, Michelle Dobbins has had no problem making spirits bright. With the help of her 82 year old father, Michelle Dobbins is blessing the community once again by sharing her Christmas lights, and the Light of Christ, in her own front yard. She calls this beautiful full acre of lights the Light in the Darkness.
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

New jobs coming to Jackson Co.

JACKSON, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today joined Bellisio Foods, Inc ., JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP), to announce that nearly 200 new jobs are coming to Jackson County. Bellisio Foods, the nation’s third-largest...
WTAP

Parkersburg ice skating rink is opening Friday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The ice skating rink at Parkersburg City Park is set to open Friday night. It will be open 7 to 10 PM on Fridays and 6 to 10 PM Saturdays. Andy Hartleben is wanting it to be a safe and fun place for everyone. Hartleben said,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
The Athens NEWS

Vintage Store Offers Timeless Holiday Treasures

Poised at the bottom of an obscure rabbit hole of a staircase, lies a virtual wonderland of merchandise from times gone by that would please everyone — from a finicky fashionistas to a consummate of memorabilia collector — this holiday season! Located at 90 N. Court Street, Athens Underground offers customers the chance to revisit the sights, sounds and fashions of different time periods in an environment that could be called, “a museum meets a time capsule boutique.” ...
ATHENS, OH
WOUB

Ohio University workers union delivers nearly 800 petitions to President Sherman

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – Union workers and supporters rallied on campus Wednesday afternoon before delivering a petition to Ohio University President Hugh Sherman requesting the university rescind pandemic-based staffing and wage cuts. Over the last two years members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Ohio...
ATHENS, OH
visitfairfieldcounty.org

Winter Fun in Fairfield County

Just because the temperature is dropping doesn’t mean there aren’t fun events still happening in our community! Grab your coat and bundle up for some winter fun in Fairfield County. Lancaster Holiday Spirit Trail | 12/01/2022 – 12/31/2022. Take a stroll or drive around Lancaster, Ohio this...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

House Fire on Lewis Drive

The Zanesville Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on Lewis Drive. The fire in the 1300 block was reported by vehicles passing by around 7am. When fire crews arrived they saw flames coming from one of the windows. We’ll bring you more on this developing story...
ZANESVILLE, OH
The Athens NEWS

Holiday Record Album

Classic holiday-themed vinyl record albums are just some of the vintage items customers can shop for at Athens Underground, located at 90 N. Court Street, Athens.
ATHENS, OH
sciotopost.com

Circleville – Grandma Christmas Cookies by the Pound? Yes Please!

CIRCLEVILLE – Ever want a box of Grandma’s cookies? Ever want dozens of different kids of Grandma’s cookies? Ummm yes, please! The Circleville Presbyterian Church will have its annual cookie walk this Saturday, December 10th at 9 am. The Presbyterian Church is located at 134 East Mound Street in Circleville.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
gotodestinations.com

The Best Pizza Restaurants in Lancaster, Ohio – (With Photos)

Pink Cricket is a family-owned and family-friendly pizza restaurant. It’s a casual neighborhood joint with an old-school vibe. The ambiance is set with its vintage decors and wooden booths, plus there’s a bar and huge TV where most people watch the football game. If you prefer some fresh...
LANCASTER, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Dils Center sold; closing planned by Dec. 16

PARKERSBURG — The Dils Center at 521 Market St in Parkersburg was sold at auction on Nov. 29. The sale of the former department store and event center was conducted by Riverview Credit Union under a deed of trust, with attorney Andrew Woofter III representing the trust, in an effort to recover money owed. Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction & Realty Service handled the auction and bidding was open to those onsite and online.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WHIZ

Dog of the Week: Meet Buck

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Dog of the week is someone who’s cuddly like a bear and is very active and full of energy. Meet Buck, he’s a Lab-Mix who is good with cats, kids and other dogs, rides well in the car and is very friendly. Canine...
ZANESVILLE, OH
lootpress.com

Hillbilly Hotdogs is a West Virginia favorite

LESAGE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – For years, the roadside restaurant, Hillbilly Hotdogs, in Cabell County has been serving up some of the best hotdogs around. The over-21-year-old business started by couple Sonny and Sharie Knight in 1999 is still serving up weenies today. The unique restaurant is located inside an...
LESAGE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Three local people among latest COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
The Athens NEWS

The Athens NEWS

Athens, OH
384
Followers
377
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens NEWS is a weekly newspaper serving Athens and Athens County, Ohio. Established in 1977, The Athens NEWS is owned by APG Media of Ohio.

 https://www.athensnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy