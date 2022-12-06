Read full article on original website
KBOE Radio
PELLA COUNCIL TABLES REPAIRS FOR BOS LANDEN CONFERENCE CENTER
The Pella City Council met this week to discuss proposed repairs to the Bos Landen Conference Center. A public hearing was held on the repairs, which became necessary after a frozen water pipe exploded in the center in 2020. 3 bids were received on the repairs, but while the engineer’s estimate of costs was roughly $750,000, all 3 bids came in at over $1.2 million. With such a high disparity, staff recommended to the council that they table approval of the repairs until the next meeting so they can discuss funding sources for it, and the council followed that recommendation.
KBOE Radio
LOCAL HOUSING TRUST FUNDS RECEIVE GRANTS FROM IFA
DES MOINES — The Iowa Finance Authority announced the award of a total of more than $11 million in grants to 26 Local Housing Trust Funds to support local housing initiatives, including initiatives that serve Mahaska and surrounding counties. The AHEAD Regional Housing Trust Fund, which serves Mahaska, Davis,...
tamatoledonews.com
Iowa DOT plans project to transform US 63 into a Super 2 Corridor
Iowa DOT will be transforming US Highway 63 following the Federal Highway Administration Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process. The Super 2 corridor spans from Poweshiek through Tama and ends in Black Hawk County. The first phase of the project starts at Highway 6 in Poweshiek into Tama County to the south city limits of Tama. The Poweshiek County project is estimated to cost $7 million, and the Tama County project is estimated at $10 million.
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in Iowa
A major supermarket chain recently announced that it plans to build another new store location in Iowa. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week, the major grocery store chain Fareway announced that it plans to build another new supermarket in Norwalk, Iowa, at the corner of Highway 28 and Chatham Drive.
Iowa store that sold gas to an arsonist may be liable, judge rules
Is a store that sells gasoline to an arsonist liable for damages that result from the sale? That’s one of the central questions raised in a case that pits an insurance company against a Des Moines QuikTrip store and its parent corporation. State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Co., which is the insurance company for […] The post Iowa store that sold gas to an arsonist may be liable, judge rules appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ktvo.com
Semi drivers OK following T-bone collision near Ottumwa
NEAR OTTUMWA, Iowa — Two semi drivers escaped with only minor injuries following a late-night T-bone accident near Ottumwa. The collision between two semis was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday along Highway 63 near the Chillicothe turnoff. The impact caused one of the trailers to split open. One of...
progressivegrocer.com
Fareway Finalizes Plans for New Build in Iowa Mixed-Use Development
Fareway Stores Inc. has finalized plans to construct an approximately 24,000-square-foot store at the northeast corner of Highway 28 and Chatham Drive in Norwalk, Iowa. Construction is planned to begin in spring 2023, with a tentative opening in early 2024. The existing Norwalk Fareway store located at 1711 Sunset Drive will close upon new store opening.
KBOE Radio
OSKALOOSA POLICE CHIEF GRADUATES FROM SCHOOL OF POLICE STAFF AND COMMAND
OSKALOOSA — The city of Oskaloosa and Oskaloosa Police Department announced the recent graduation of Chief Benjamin Boeke from the School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC) at Northwestern University. Chief Boeke has successfully completed the 22 week Staff and Command program held in Evanston, Illinois from May 2...
KBOE Radio
Iowa State Fair Bars Four Food Vendors
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
Iowa sheriff injured in bathroom fall gets $40k settlement
Polk County Sheriff Kevin Schneider received a $40,000 workers' compensation settlement approved by supervisors last month.He was permanently injured after he fell in a bathroom while on a business trip, according to documents obtained last week by Axios.Details: Schneider injured his right leg and ankle in October 2019, according to documents he filed with the Iowa Workers' Compensation Commission.Of note: Schneider also received workers' comp benefits for an arm injury in 1995, according to state records.He declined to comment when contacted last week by Axios.
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Outrage in Ottumwa, weather aware
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Slurs, harassment and repeat incidents of racism. "[The school district needs] to take action right away. And get some education to the kids so they understand it’s not proper to bully people no matter what their skin color is," a resident told KCCI. At 6...
Des Moines resident narrowly avoids online scam
DES MOINES, Iowa — With the holiday season in full swing, a usual Scrooge is back —holiday scammers. Des Moines resident, Judi Coppock decided to sell her late father's mobility scooter. She posted an ad online, using Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. After originally having no luck, someone finally reached out, But the would-be buyer set off some red flags, Coppock said.
Polk County supervisors hire attorney in extortion case
Polk County will pay $365 an hour to defend against extortion, libel and wrongful termination allegations made against four supervisors, documents obtained last week by Axios show.The lawsuit was filed last year by former HR director Jim Nahas.Catch up fast: Nahas was fired in 2021 over his handling of a sexual harassment allegation against Matt McCoy, the only supervisor not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.An investigation into the matter was politically motivated, Nahas alleges.Driving the news: McCoy's pending legal request to join the lawsuit has resulted in the Polk County attorney's office deciding it is in the best interest to hire outside counsel should the case proceed to trial.Supervisors agreed last week to hire attorney Michele Brott of the Dentons Davis Brown law firm for the job.Meanwhile, in November, supervisors hired another attorney at $340 an hour to defend the county in a separate lawsuit linked with the sexual harassment allegations against McCoy.An attorney for McCoy also asked a judge to order the county to provide him with legal representation in the case — costs McCoy is currently covering himself.
Multiple Injuries After Explosion, Fire At Iowa Soybean Crushing Plant
(Iowa County, IA) — An explosion and fire in Marengo has sent multiple people to the hospital. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at a soybean crushing facility this (Thursday) morning. The Sheriff’s Office has evacuated some homes. Some residents are being told to remain indoors. Marengo is southwest of Cedar Rapids.
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
WOWT
Pilot dies in southwest Iowa plane crash
DES MOINES, Neb. (WOWT) - A pilot was killed after his plane hit a power line while taking off from an Iowa airport on Monday. The Iowa Department of Public Safety told 6 News that the Ercoupe aircraft took off at 12:38 p.m. from Corning Municipal Airport in Adams County — about halfway between Des Moines and Omaha.
Update: Wintry Weather System Forecast for Iowa on Thursday
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines is forecasting a slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before noon, on Thursday, and then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow between noon and 3pm, then rain likely after 3:00 p.m. The forecast high temperature on Thursday is 40-degrees,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa social workers accused of improper relationships with clients
A social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges are pending. (Photo by the Iowa Capital Dispatch) An Iowa social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges against...
DCI Investigating Officer Involved Shooting
(Blakesburg, Iowa) The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called to an officer-involved shooting near rural Blakesburg. The incident occurred after a pursuit of an armed robbery suspect. The suspect is being treated for an apparent gunshot wound(s) at an area hospital. No further information is being released at this...
