OSKALOOSA POLICE CHIEF GRADUATES FROM SCHOOL OF POLICE STAFF AND COMMAND
OSKALOOSA — The city of Oskaloosa and Oskaloosa Police Department announced the recent graduation of Chief Benjamin Boeke from the School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC) at Northwestern University. Chief Boeke has successfully completed the 22 week Staff and Command program held in Evanston, Illinois from May 2...
LOCAL HOUSING TRUST FUNDS RECEIVE GRANTS FROM IFA
DES MOINES — The Iowa Finance Authority announced the award of a total of more than $11 million in grants to 26 Local Housing Trust Funds to support local housing initiatives, including initiatives that serve Mahaska and surrounding counties. The AHEAD Regional Housing Trust Fund, which serves Mahaska, Davis,...
LITTLE RED WAGON GIVEAWAY
KBOE/KMZN is giving away loads of Little Red Wagons this holiday season, chock full of great prizes from area sponsors! Stop into the following locations to register for your chance to win:. IN OSKALOOSA:. American Family Insurance Agent Kristi Tarr. Baileys Office Outfitters. Betsey’s Boutique Shop. Browns Shoe Fit.
