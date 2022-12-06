ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Residents Can Currently Get a Delicious Treat For Less Than a Dollar

In an era where Massachusetts residents are facing food insecurities, housing insecurities, inflation, and job uncertainties, it seems like there is no relief in sight. Without question, Massachusetts folks are cutting back and trying to find ways to make ends meet. While the holiday season can be a joyous time, it can also be stressful for someone who has to decide between buying presents for family or paying that ever-so-expensive heating bill.
Massachusetts Receives A Dubious Ranking During the Holiday Season

Tis the season for celebrating the holidays, but there are others who simply want to leave some coal in your festivities. Beware of porch pirates and those grinches who have the flair to put a damper on your fellow Massachusetts residents as the spirit of giving is non-existent in their eyes. The Bay State has been ranked fifth when it comes to burglaries and these statistics show most of these crimes occur right before Santa is ready to embark on his sleigh. Shame on them!
Please Stop Doing This At Walmart In Massachusetts

So, over the weekend, I decided to take a trip around the Berkshires to get some holiday shopping ideas for the upcoming of Christmas. Lots of stores to choose from especially in Pittsfield. One of the biggest challenges at times is trying to find a decent parking spot. While looking...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Another Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes Multiple Locations in Massachusetts

As I mentioned in a previous article regarding the closure of a Ninety-Nine restaurant location in Massachusetts, I haven't been dining out in Berkshire County (or anywhere for that matter) as of late due to trying to save on money. In addition, when I do get dinner from an eatery I have been opting for delivery or takeout due to convenience and safety. It seems like everywhere you look lately many people are getting nailed with some kind of sickness.
Do You Live in Massachusetts’ Happiest City?

Massachusetts has a number of attractions that bring people to the area. Whether you are looking for art, music, festivals, holiday outings, skiing, swimming, hiking, exploring, friendly folks, etc. Massachusetts offers something for everyone. Plus, as we have mentioned in the past, Massachusetts is the number one state for raising a family. In addition, we have a stellar education system, particularly when it comes to choosing a college education.
Massachusetts AG: Walmart to pay half a million dollars for allegedly failing to follow certain drug pricing procedures

BOSTON — Retail pharmacy provider Walmart, Inc. has agreed to pay $500,000 after allegedly failing to follow prescription pricing procedures that are in place to keep costs down and prevent overcharges in the workers’ compensation insurance system, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. According to the AG’s office,...
Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect More Snowfall

Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
Massachusetts Will Distribute More MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!

The holidays are here and if you need some extra cash, we have some optimistic news as some money will be reaching Bay State residents pockets during this time of inflation and rising prices. The office of State Auditor recently completed a review of net tax revenue reports as a surplus of almost 3 million dollars is available and tax payers will reap the benefits from this amount of overage.
Woman Arrested for Theft After Failing to Deliver Packages

Nashua Police arrested a woman on Wednesday after she picked up packages and failed to deliver them. Police say 23-year-old Rebecca Daigle, from Fitchburg, Mass., who worked for Amazon as a driver, picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them to various destinations in Massachusetts. After an...
Here’s How to Be An Idiot Around Snow Plows in Massachusetts

It is only a matter of time before the snow will be falling in Massachusetts at pretty good levels as we approach the colder temperatures in the first official days of Winter ever so slowly but surely. But with the snow, also comes those awesome people who are out on the road, trying to make the roads safer for you, as they get the white stuff plowed. Unfortunately, some people want to make things more dangerous for themselves and everyone and here's exactly how they would do that!
No Joke – Maine’s Least Expensive House for Sale Is Listed for $1

It's true, a 4-bedroom house in Limestone is listed on realtor.com for $1, but there's more to the story. I was looking at the homes on realtor.com the other day, and I thought it would be fun to check for the least expensive home in Maine. Imagine my surprise when I saw this beautiful 4-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home in Limestone listed for a buck. Really? There has to be more to this. You can't buy a house this nice for a dollar, right?
