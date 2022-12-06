ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

KJCT8

Quiet weekend ahead of our next snow maker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Earlier in the week, we received more snowfall, and now the weather will take a break as conditions will remain dry throughout the day and continue throughout the weekend. We will see a mix of sun and clouds leading across the Western Slope towards the afternoon. High temperatures will remain in the lower 40s for Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
agjournalonline.com

Montrose couple nominated for Angus herdsman of the year

Jeff and Kathi Creamer, owner-operators of Lazy JB Angus at Montrose, Colorado, are candidates for the American Angus Association’s prestigious herdsman of the year award. Voting starts December 15 and continues through noon on January 5. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year),...
MONTROSE, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

How John Otto Made the Colorado National Monument a National Park

Without John Otto, there is no telling what would have happened to the amazing rock formations and canyons just south of Fruita/ Grand Junction, Colorado. Known to many as the Father of the Colorado National Monument, Otto's efforts to preserve the area as a national park began with his arrival in Western Colorado, followed by 5 years of non-stop campaigning before President Taft created the Monument in 1911.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Welcome This Brand-New Ranch-Style Home to Montrose Colorado

There are very few things that are universally beloved in America, these days. One of them, believe it or not, is our shared love of that "new car" smell. Admit it: anytime you make a new vehicle purchase, you spend a not-insignificant amount of that drive home breathing in the aroma. While that smell is purposely designed to do that to you, that doesn't mean that isn't intoxicating.
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

Caregiver sentenced in death of woman at Grand Junction assisted living home

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Letticia Martinez pleaded guilty to negligence that lead to the death of an 86 year old woman at Cappella Assisted Living and Memory Care in June of 2021. That’s according to a press release from the Colorado Attorney General. Martinez was sentenced to three years probation, 100 hours of community service and 30 days behind bars.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Own a Piece of History in Downtown Montrose Colorado

Montrose, Colorado has plenty of history to be proud of, and so much of it comes from downtown. That's why we say "Historic Downtown Montrose." It isn't just a tagline, but a true point of pride for the community. If you happen to have a spare million or two, a piece of that history could soon be yours.
MONTROSE, CO
westernslopenow.com

Tuesday crash on Patterson

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Westbound traffic on Patterson Rd. had to take a slight detour on Tuesday evening following a traffic crash in Grand Junction. KREX arrived on scene to find a gray Jeep being towed, after sustaining damage in front of the “Regenesis Plastic Surgery, Dermatology & Spa” in the 2500 block of Patterson Rd.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

GJPD responds to overnight altercation, multiple wounded

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was an eventful evening yesterday as over a dozen police cars, several ambulances and a fire truck responded to reports of gunfire in Grand Junction. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of gunfire...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Woman dies in house fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A woman died in a house fire early Thursday morning in Grand Junction. It happened at about 2 a.m. on Debra Street near 30 Road. Fire crews found the house on fire when they arrived, and were able to rescue a dog from the blaze.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

