Yardbarker
Magic’s Jonathan Isaac Assigned to G League for Practice
As relayed by Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel, Isaac has been assigned to the G League’s Lakeland Magic to practice, solely for the purpose of rehab. Isaac is not expected to play any games for Lakeland, but it could mean he soon will for the parent club. Isaac...
Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox playing through pain from lingering foot injury
Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox tells The Sacramento Bee he has been playing through pain for more than a month.
NBC Sports
Watch Durant, Irving combine for 62 points to lift Nets past Hornets
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 33 points, Kevin Durant had 29 and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the Charlotte Hornets 122-116 on Wednesday night. Seth Curry added 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting to help the Nets won for the fifth time in six games. Terry Rozier scored 30 points...
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
NBA
Kia Rookie Ladder: Andrew Nembhard's big night, plus Paolo Banchero rises up
Two point guards battled all night long in Indiana’s game at Golden State Monday, producing these stats lines:. Guard 1: 31 points, 13 assists on 13-of-21 shooting and 5-of-7 from the arc, finishing a plus-16 in his team’s 112-104 victory. Guard 2: 12 points, 6 assists, 3-of-17 and...
NBA
Milwaukee Bucks Reveal Hat Designs By Vin Baker, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez For BMO Bucks Custom Cap Series
For the fourth consecutive season, the Milwaukee Bucks teamed up with BMO for the BMO Bucks Custom Cap Series. This season’s collection was created by former Bucks All-Star and current assistant coach Vin Baker, Bucks guard Jrue Holiday and Bucks center Brook Lopez and will be given away at three home games during the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Photos of each hat are available for download here.
NBA
Gabe York Named NBA G League Player Of The Week
DECEMBER 6, 2022 – Fort Wayne Mad Ant Gabe York is the NBA G League Player of the Week for games between November 28 and December 4. This marks York’s second Player of the Week Award from the league this season; the league has given out the honor a total of four times during this season. The only other Mad Ant to receive the award twice in one season was Tony Mitchell during the 2012-2013 campaign. York is now tied for second in most Player of the Week awards in his Mad Ants career with two, trailing only Walker Russell with three.
CBS Sports
Celtics roll over Suns in Chris Paul's return, which leads Pelicans to fly into first place in the West
It was billed as a match-up of conference-leading clubs, yet by halftime it was evident that once the day's action was over it would be a meeting of 1 versus 2 in more ways than one. The visiting Boston Celtics jumped out to a 31-21 lead after the first quarter...
DeRozan, LaVine, Vučević Rescue Bulls in Fourth Quarter Vs. Wizards
10 observations: Bulls' stars come to rescue vs. Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was not pretty through three quarters. In fact, for much of the fourth, it wasn't much better. But in the end, the Chicago Bulls notched a home win it felt they needed on Wednesday...
NBA
Pool Report on the Flagrant Foul Penalty 2 called on Jordan Clarkson in the Fourth Quarter of the Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Sarah Todd (Deseret News) with Crew Chief Marc Davis following tonight’s Warriors at Jazz Game. QUESTION: What was the reason/reasons Clarkson was assessed a Flagrant 2?. DAVIS: Replay determined that Clarkson’s contact above the shoulder was deemed both unnecessary and excessive as...
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley out versus Raptors
On Tuesday night, Anthony Davis was suffering from flu-like symptoms. He was in the starting lineup versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he left the game in the first quarter and didn’t return. According to head coach Darvin Ham, Davis had a fever of over 101 degrees, yet he still...
NBA
Tickets on sale now for NBA All-Star 2023 fan events
SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 8, 2022 — The NBA today announced that tickets are on sale now for NBA All-Star 2023 fan events taking place Friday, Feb. 17 to Sunday, Feb.19 in Salt Lake City including: Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, NBA Rising Stars, NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T, NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T and the NBA G League Next Up Game. Tickets are available at NBAEvents.com and through the NBA Events App, which can be downloaded in the Apple Store or Google Play Store.
NBA
Pistons, Bogey get rolling in second half to put the Heat on ice
Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 116-96 win over the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. LATE CHARGE – Nobody would want to go into free agency coming off a season where you had to play 82 games against the Miami Heat. The Heat love to play grinding, physical defense that makes their opponent wind up attempting to create something in the final seconds of the shot clock on a preponderance of possessions. They play the same way at the other end. They’re 26th in the NBA in pace and that’s by design. It’s the opposite of they heyday of Lakers Showtime basketball. But it can be brutally effective. When Miami is on its home court and manages to dictate pace as it often does – as it did against the Pistons on Tuesday for more than 24 minutes – it usually bodes well for the Heat. So credit the Pistons for recovering after Miami took an early 17-6 lead in a game where 11 points feels like 25. Miami led by seven with eight minutes to go in the third quarter when the Pistons made their move, outscoring the Heat 24-12 to finish the quarter. Bogan Bogdanovic scored 28 of his 31 in the second half and hit a pair of dagger triples in the fourth quarter, one with six minutes left to put the Pistons up 10 and another less than two minutes later to stretch the lead to 15. Bogdanovic hit 7 of 9 from the 3-point line. The Pistons are now 3-1 in their last four games with wins at Denver, Utah and Miami.
Tatum has 31, Celtics beat Raptors 116-110 for 7th win in 8
Jayson Tatum had 31 points and 12 rebounds, Jaylen Brown scored 22 points and the Boston Celtics won for the seventh time in eight games, beating the Toronto Raptors 116-110
NBA
Stats Leaders: Who are top clutch scorers so far this season?
Each Tuesday throughout the season, we’ll break down the leaders in a specific statistical category — digging into player tracking, play-type and shot-type data to go beyond the box score to highlight some of the game’s top performers. This week we’ll focus on the league’s top scorers...
NBA
How Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's bond with Chris Paul helped fuel breakout season
Their time together in Oklahoma City was brief, only a season, which was interrupted and squeezed by the COVID-19 pandemic. But a season of being teammates with Chris Paul in your ear and by your side doesn’t really end. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says they haven’t been apart since. “We...
Yardbarker
James Harden Returns to Sixers' Lineup - Knicks & NBA Tracker
The Knicks' Atlantic Division rivals from Philadelphia welcomed back James Harden to their lineup on Monday night as the 76ers fell by a 132-123 final to the Houston Rockets in double overtime. Harden, perhaps appropriately, made his return at the site of his breakout as a premier talent, having repped the Rockets for nine seasons before spending most of the past two seasons with Brooklyn.
FOX Sports
Adebayo, Butler lift Heat past Kawhi-less Clippers 115-110
MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Jimmy Butler added 26 points and the Miami Heat held off the Los Angeles Clippers 115-110 on Thursday night. Tyler Herro scored 19 and Caleb Martin finished with 17 for the Heat. Butler scored Miami’s final eight points.
NBA
Pelicans practice report: New Orleans appreciative to be in first, but recognizes it's still December
There will not be a parade, or even a party. There will not be a banner, or even some balloons. Yet the New Orleans Pelicans were OK with acknowledging their status Thursday afternoon as the Western Conference’s first-place team through 7 1/2 weeks of the regular season, representing a complete 180 from a 3-16 start last season.
NBA
NBA unveils redesigned trophies for end-of-season awards
Whether they were the tiny plastic figurines everyone got just for participating, or the gaudy, “how-will-we-get-that-big-thing-home?” ones reserved for individual and team excellence, trophies have always been used to gauge athletic success. Today, the NBA unveiled its newest designs for its end-of-season trophies. The trophies are designed in...
