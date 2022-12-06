Read full article on original website
"Florida Woman Gone Wild" stories you might not believe
I can just say one thing about what you're about to read, it's that if I didn't scan the page with my own eyes and see the news articles for myself, there's a high probability I'd think you were bluffing if you told me about them. But no. And that's saying something, because there are some pretty shocking news headlines coming out of Florida. And honestly, I thought I'd seen all the most shocking ones, but here's a few you might not have heard of that might just have you questioning if it's all being made up in some weird, elaborate, national news scheme.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ems1.com
Fla. nonprofit sends double-strength naloxone to downtown Orlando as overdoses rise
ORLANDO — As powerful synthetic opioids like fentanyl continue to drive overdose deaths in Central Florida, traditional overdose-reversal methods aren’t working anymore. Naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, has been used for years to temporarily reduce the effects of opioid overdoses, restoring breathing and consciousness to an unconscious person within minutes. It can be injected or used as a nasal spray.
TODAY.com
13 strangers go viral for renting van, driving 10+ hours together after flight cancellation
It sounds like the beginning of a movie: After a flight cancellation left passengers stranded in Orlando, a ragtag group of 13 came together to drive a rented van more than 10 hours north to their final destination. Along the way, they found viral fame and, hopefully, lifelong friendship. This...
State archaeologists returning to site of mysterious debris on Florida beach
State archaeologists are set to investigate a large piece of debris that was partially unearthed at a Florida beach after back-to-back hurricanes destroyed seawalls, dunes, and swept away layers of sand.
WESH
Flu activity increasing in most central Florida counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — The latest flu report from the Florida Department of Health shows that the flu positivity rate across the state is dropping. According to the health department, overall emergency room visits for the flu are going down too. State data shows that in central Florida flu activity...
fox13news.com
Black bear enjoying nightly buffet of fruits, garbage in Davenport community
DAVENPORT, Fla. - One large, hairy guest has turned a Davenport community into his own nightly buffet. Residents say a Florida black bear has shown in the Thousand Oaks community almost every night for the last month. One resident captured video as he gulped down avocados from her backyard tree.
WESH
Man warns of puppy scams after paying nearly $2,000 for dog that never showed
ORLANDO, Fla. — With the holidays fast approaching, many of us are on the hunt for the perfect gift. And maybe you are thinking that now is finally the time to get the puppy you have always wanted. But the Better Business Bureau of Central Florida warns that puppy...
Girl Drowns Day Before 18th Birthday While on Trip with Her Mom: 'It Was Supposed to Be the Best Weekend'
The 17-year-old was swimming in Cocoa Beach on Saturday when she was swept away by the current, according to the city's police department A New York teenager died just before her 18th birthday on what was supposed to be a fun trip south with her mom and friend. Danielle Marceline was vacationing in Florida over the weekend when she drowned while swimming in the ocean, according to the Lansingburgh Central School District, which she previously attended. The 17-year-old was in Cocoa Beach on Saturday when she was swept away...
scottjosephorlando.com
Newsy Nuggets: Goff's gone, Linger no more, a Pop down and more
Goff’s Drive In, the South Orange Blossom Trail ice cream shop that opened in 1948, has apparently closed permanently. A post on its Facebook page Tuesday said: “Goff’s has always been more than just a cinder block ice cream shop and we refer to our customers as Orlando’s Finest for a reason. No matter the weather or temperature, you showed up. When there was a pandemic, you showed up. When there was adversity, you showed up. When we asked for your help, you showed up, big.”
Volusia County farm loses half its crop to hurricane flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County farmer said back-to-back hurricanes brought floodwaters up to his chest in his field, causing him to lose nearly half of his crop. John Joshlin and his wife run Common Ground Farm, an organic farm off East Taylor Road in DeLand. While he said it has flooded before, he has never seen it flood to the extent that it did after hurricanes Ian and Nicole in the 15 years they’ve owned the property.
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: December 8 - 11, 2022
What are you doing this weekend? If you're looking for a Christmas or holiday activity, or if you're just looking to get out and have a nice time, there are plenty of choices. Check out what's happening this weekend in Lake County, Florida below.
click orlando
👨❤️👩‘I was right this one day:’ Husband of 51 years detects wife’s stroke
ORLANDO, Fla. – A unique photo making its rounds in a Central Florida hospital is giving perspective and bringing awareness to stroke symptoms. “My right arm flew across the table, knocked over my water... My arm would not work. I could not hold anything,” 86-year-old Ginny Lukasik said.
It's a homecoming of sorts when Grand Buffet return to Orlando this week
Anyone who was part of the buzzing and fertile Orlando indie and hip-hop scenes in the 2000s can attest to the left-field genius of alt-rap heroes Grand Buffet. Although they were actually from Pittsburgh, they were one of the flagship acts on Fighting Records — one of the leading Orlando indie labels of that era — and had ties so deep here that they were treated like local royalty. But it’s not that Grand Buffet simply moved on once Fighting folded in the late 2000s; they themselves essentially went dark.
wmfe.org
'Tripledemic' threatens Central Florida as COVID, Flu & RSV cases increase
Respiratory illness cases are rising in Central Florida with reports of COVID-19, Flu, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV, increasing, worrying experts that the area is at risk for a 'tripledemic." Florida’s COVID-19 numbers are quickly climbing, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. Orange County's case positivity rate...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando youth program employee arrested, accused of molesting teenage girl, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man who worked with the City of Orlando's youth development program has been arrested and accused of inappropriately touching a 17-year-old girl, according to official court records. DeMarcus Womack, 31, was arrested Tuesday by Orlando police and booked into jail on charges of indecent, lewd, or...
Class 2S state championship football preview: Florida High vs. Cocoa
Class 2S Championship Game Florida High (14-0) vs. Cocoa (10-3) When, where: 7 p.m., Friday, Gene Cox Stadium (Tallahassee) Florida High ...
itinyhouses.com
Lakefront Tiny House in Orlando is Packed with Appliances
If you have been hunting for a tiny space to move into full time, this lakefront tiny house in Orlando could be perfect! The price tag might be slightly on the higher side, but this is one of those tiny spaces where you’ll truly be able to experience the joys of tiny living.
Central Florida's Strawberry Festival completes 2023 music lineup with Ludacris, Walker Hayes and more
And what a berry sweet lineup it is.
fox35orlando.com
Porch pirate targets man in Altamonte Springs
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FLA - 'Tis the season for porch pirates. According to Security.org, one out of four people has had a package stolen in the past three months. It recently happened in Altamonte Springs. Home surveillance video shows a woman wearing a face mask who looks like she’s dropping something off, but instead, she picked something up, which was Corey Staffeld’s package.
