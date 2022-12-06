ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Evie M.

"Florida Woman Gone Wild" stories you might not believe

I can just say one thing about what you're about to read, it's that if I didn't scan the page with my own eyes and see the news articles for myself, there's a high probability I'd think you were bluffing if you told me about them. But no. And that's saying something, because there are some pretty shocking news headlines coming out of Florida. And honestly, I thought I'd seen all the most shocking ones, but here's a few you might not have heard of that might just have you questioning if it's all being made up in some weird, elaborate, national news scheme.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
ems1.com

Fla. nonprofit sends double-strength naloxone to downtown Orlando as overdoses rise

ORLANDO — As powerful synthetic opioids like fentanyl continue to drive overdose deaths in Central Florida, traditional overdose-reversal methods aren’t working anymore. Naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, has been used for years to temporarily reduce the effects of opioid overdoses, restoring breathing and consciousness to an unconscious person within minutes. It can be injected or used as a nasal spray.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Flu activity increasing in most central Florida counties

ORLANDO, Fla. — The latest flu report from the Florida Department of Health shows that the flu positivity rate across the state is dropping. According to the health department, overall emergency room visits for the flu are going down too. State data shows that in central Florida flu activity...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
People

Girl Drowns Day Before 18th Birthday While on Trip with Her Mom: 'It Was Supposed to Be the Best Weekend'

The 17-year-old was swimming in Cocoa Beach on Saturday when she was swept away by the current, according to the city's police department A New York teenager died just before her 18th birthday on what was supposed to be a fun trip south with her mom and friend. Danielle Marceline was vacationing in Florida over the weekend when she drowned while swimming in the ocean, according to the Lansingburgh Central School District, which she previously attended.  The 17-year-old was in Cocoa Beach on Saturday when she was swept away...
COCOA BEACH, FL
scottjosephorlando.com

Newsy Nuggets: Goff's gone, Linger no more, a Pop down and more

Goff’s Drive In, the South Orange Blossom Trail ice cream shop that opened in 1948, has apparently closed permanently. A post on its Facebook page Tuesday said: “Goff’s has always been more than just a cinder block ice cream shop and we refer to our customers as Orlando’s Finest for a reason. No matter the weather or temperature, you showed up. When there was a pandemic, you showed up. When there was adversity, you showed up. When we asked for your help, you showed up, big.”
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Volusia County farm loses half its crop to hurricane flooding

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County farmer said back-to-back hurricanes brought floodwaters up to his chest in his field, causing him to lose nearly half of his crop. John Joshlin and his wife run Common Ground Farm, an organic farm off East Taylor Road in DeLand. While he said it has flooded before, he has never seen it flood to the extent that it did after hurricanes Ian and Nicole in the 15 years they’ve owned the property.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

It's a homecoming of sorts when Grand Buffet return to Orlando this week

Anyone who was part of the buzzing and fertile Orlando indie and hip-hop scenes in the 2000s can attest to the left-field genius of alt-rap heroes Grand Buffet. Although they were actually from Pittsburgh, they were one of the flagship acts on Fighting Records — one of the leading Orlando indie labels of that era — and had ties so deep here that they were treated like local royalty. But it’s not that Grand Buffet simply moved on once Fighting folded in the late 2000s; they themselves essentially went dark.
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

'Tripledemic' threatens Central Florida as COVID, Flu & RSV cases increase

Respiratory illness cases are rising in Central Florida with reports of COVID-19, Flu, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV, increasing, worrying experts that the area is at risk for a 'tripledemic." Florida’s COVID-19 numbers are quickly climbing, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. Orange County's case positivity rate...
FLORIDA STATE
itinyhouses.com

Lakefront Tiny House in Orlando is Packed with Appliances

If you have been hunting for a tiny space to move into full time, this lakefront tiny house in Orlando could be perfect! The price tag might be slightly on the higher side, but this is one of those tiny spaces where you’ll truly be able to experience the joys of tiny living.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Porch pirate targets man in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FLA - 'Tis the season for porch pirates. According to Security.org, one out of four people has had a package stolen in the past three months. It recently happened in Altamonte Springs. Home surveillance video shows a woman wearing a face mask who looks like she’s dropping something off, but instead, she picked something up, which was Corey Staffeld’s package.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL

