Lakeland, TN

lakelandcurrents.com

Lakeland Municipal Judge Receives Educational Achievement Certificate

According to Lakeland City Hall, Lakeland Municipal Judge, Kim Koratsky, was a recent recipient of a Tennessee Certificate for Judicial Development. The award was presented at at the recent Tennessee Municipal Judges Conference held in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The Tennessee Certificate of Judicial Development program began in 2018 as the result...
LAKELAND, TN
actionnews5.com

30 cars broken into, downtown on Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say 30 cars were broken into Saturday evening in Downtown Memphis. The 30 vehicles were parked in the 300 block of Wagner Place. An Action News 5 viewer says the victims were attending an office Christmas party nearby. At least two of the cars belonged to visitors from out of state.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis non-profit gives families in need a holiday shopping spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local non-profit organization spread some holiday cheer by giving away $20,000 to families in need during its annual holiday shopping spree event on Tuesday. A prayer circle kicked off the holiday shopping spree at the East Memphis Target. Constance Givens is thankful for help purchasing Christmas presents for her three grandsons. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

$400M mixed-use development in Cordova one of largest in decades

MEMPHIS Tenn. — Leaders say a new development coming to Cordova is one of the largest developments in the city in decades.  Instead of the usual shovel dig in the dirt, rain forced developers and Memphis and Shelby County leaders to improvise when it came to breaking ground on The Legacy at Countrywood mixed-use development […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four women sought for Nordstrom theft: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after they said four women took a large amount of clothes before leaving the Nordstrom on Poplar. MPD said that four women entered the store on December 10 and passed all points of sale on their way out. Police said they are believed to be responsible […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Friends remember MLGW worker killed in the line of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about the MLGW employee who tragically died on December 9. MLGW officials identified him as Michael Stewart, a longtime employee with the company. He was on assignment in southeast Memphis. Stewart spent more than 20 years working with MLGW. Friends and family say his legacy far exceeds his resume. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Gus’s Fried Chicken ranked as best fried chicken chain in the country

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gus’s World-Famous Fried Chicken has been treasured by Memphis locals for decades and it is now becoming the favorite of chicken lovers nationally. The Daily Meal recently ranked some of America’s top fried chicken chains and placed the Memphis-based restaurant at the top of that list. The first Gus’s location opened in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Trezevant High student dies after being struck by vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is mourning after a high school student was one of three pedestrians hit and killed in Memphis Tuesday night. Family members have identified the victim as 18-year-old Aaliyah Dalton. A crash report identified Aaliyah as the pedestrian who was hit by a car while walking in the turning lane on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

3 teen sisters missing, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help after three teen sisters went missing. Calvaree Burnett-Miller, 17; Kamaya Love-Miller, 15; and Nariah Miller, 14, all left from the 2100 block of Clifton Avenue. They have been missing since Dec. 5, according to MPD. The sisters...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead and one injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a woman injured after a shooting Saturday night in Frayser. Police responded around 7 p.m. and found a man dead on the scene at the 1800 block of Dessa Drive. A woman was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. MPD said the suspect and victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Victim identified in deadly crash on Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies responded to a crash Thursday evening that left one person dead. It happened near the intersection of Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross around 4 p.m. Deputies say the driver was driving eastbound on Shelby Drive when he left the roadway and struck a car parked at Dollar Tree. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Wanted man may be in Dyer, Obion, Lake County area

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man may by in the Dyer, Obion or Lake County area. The sheriff’s office says that Tommy Griffin is wanted by US Marshals for violation of probation. They say he may be driving a faded red 1980s Ford F-150.
DYER COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 Memphis business owners indicted in PPP loan scheme

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pair of Memphis business owners each face up to 60 years in jail and $2 million in fines after being indicted Friday for a pandemic relief fraud. The case involves a shipping company that, according to the US Attorney’s Office, partnered with a tax company to get a bigger Paycheck Protection Program loan.
MEMPHIS, TN

