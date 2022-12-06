Read full article on original website
Related
Demolition plans underway for Tulsa VA hospital
2 News first reported in 2020 that $130 million of federal funding was approved for the hospital near 7th and Houston.
FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools
The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
pryorinfopub.com
CASA Spotlight Volunteer of the Month - Nancy Remington
PRYOR, Okla. - CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Northeast Oklahoma is a local nonprofit organization that trains volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the court system in northeast Oklahoma. Each month CASA recognizes a volunteer as a Spotlight Volunteer of the Month for their work in...
Bogus school shooter threats made in several Oklahoma cities
Emergency crews got several false 911 calls in several Oklahoma cities this morning. The hoax calls claim there's an active shooter at schools.
Claremore plans for regional fire and police training center
The City of Claremore and Claremore Police Department are planning to create a Tri-County Fire and Police Training Center in Claremore.
Tulsa organization offers safe place to LGBTQ+ community following warning from DHS
TULSA, Okla. — The Department of Homeland Security is warning LGBTQ+, Jewish, and immigrant communities of domestic terror threats, just weeks after the deadly mass shooting at a club in Colorado Springs. Here in Tulsa, vandals have marked Pride signs at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center. Shots were...
KOKI FOX 23
Bartlesville approves nearly $2 million police radio upgrade
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Bartlesville City Council approved a $2 million Motorola radio upgrade for the police department Monday. The City says, for several years the Bartlesville Police Department has been having communication issues with officers’ handheld radios in the field because of a low frequency range. They also say, their dispatch facility, built in 2012, has end of life equipment from the same 10-year-old timeframe. The city says their analog system also can’t connect to other statewide agencies.
Power outage scheduled in Broken Arrow Wednesday
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A power outage is scheduled in Broken Arrow for Wednesday and will only impact 14 customers, according to Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO). The City of Broken Arrow said the scheduled outage may affect a few homes and businesses in the Broken Arrow area from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. while system upgrades are being completed.
City of Bartlesville holding free yard debris removal week
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Public Works Director Keith Henry announced the City of Bartlesville is holding its next free residential yard debris collection this week of Dec. 5-9. This event is held usually twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall, to help Bartlesville solid waste.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Dalton Death Sidewalk in Coffeyville Kansas
The Dalton Gang's Failed Bank Robbery In Coffeyville. The gang members were disguised with false beards and wigs. However, the townspeople soon recognized the men as members of the Dalton Gang, and the townspeople armed themselves. The story of the Dalton shooting has been told in many different versions of...
Cherokee Nation begins construction on $4M housing project in Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation began construction Friday on a $4 million project to build new duplexes for low-income Cherokee families that will replace ones built in 1969. Leaders gathered to celebrate the new Birdtail Addition on Ross Street in Tahlequah which will include 16 rental units when...
pryorinfopub.com
Google Night at The District on Ice
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Tonight is a great night to bring the family out to The District. For those who want to skate, Google sponsors a FREE night of skating from 5 pm to 9 pm. Those who are worried about falling down and not being able to get back up, well, you can enjoy a craft brew from the Fat Toad while sitting on their patio and watching the rest of the family skate. After playing on the ice, the Wild Hare should be your next stop. Grab a warm cup of coffee and a doughnut before heading home. You can also catch up on Christmas shopping at HG Meat Company and The Cellar. The skating will not be free tomorrow night, but you will get the opportunity to see one of Canoo's all-electric vehicles.
Skiatook Public Schools close campuses to parents and visitors
SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Centers for Disease Control listed Osage County at the high risk level based on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s (OSDH) reporting of its latest COVID-19 cases – just 41 across Osage County, the largest county in the state by land mass. A...
pryorinfopub.com
Tax Dollars Designated to Pryor Main Street Organization
PRYOR, Okla. - The Pryor Economic Development Trust Authority secured $55,000 from the downtown tax passed in 2019 at Tuesday’s city council meeting. The requested $55,000 will be distributed to the Pryor Main Street organization in January with an initial deposit of $25,000 and $5000 each month through June 2023.
Cause of fire at Tulsa apartments under investigation
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is working to determine the cause of an apartment fire near 61st and Peoria in south Tulsa. FOX23 was told by TFD the building was vacant, but crews at the scene saw EMSA treating people outside the apartment complex. This is a...
Around 200 sick in an SEK school district; cleaning scheduled
A 4-State school district closes for the rest of the week starting tomorrow due to hundreds being out sick.
Bentonville man found guilty following hiker’s death
A federal magistrate judge convicted a Bentonville man yesterday on one count of engaging in or soliciting business inside a national park without a permit and one count of soliciting money inside a national park without a permit.
The Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment was raided in 1933, listed on the National Register in 2009, and rentable today
Garage apartment in south Joplin, MO where Bonnie and Clyde stayed for 2 weeks.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On April 13, 1933, the Joplin Police Department raided the apartment above a garage after questionable behavior was reported by neighbors. This was the hideout for the Barrow Gang and has been named the Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment. On May 22, 2009, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Joplin Christmas Parade 2022; Christmas in Candy-Land, full live video
JOPLIN, Mo. – Freeman Health System organized the parade and volunteers from Freeman help to execute the Joplin Christmas Parade 2022! The theme this year: ‘Christmas in Candy-Land’. Freeman Hospital theme for 2022 Christmas Parade It’s one of Joplin’s biggest holiday traditions. Funds generated by the 2022 Joplin Christmas Parade will go to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, an organization that makes...
EPA works to cover thousands of tons of radioactive materials found in Broken Arrow with clay
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is working to cover thousands of tons of radioactive material found in Broken Arrow. The site sits off Kenosha Street east of the Tractor Supply. Passersby can see a barbed wire fence has been put up around the area to...
Comments / 0