Vinita, OK

pryorinfopub.com

CASA Spotlight Volunteer of the Month - Nancy Remington

PRYOR, Okla. - CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Northeast Oklahoma is a local nonprofit organization that trains volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the court system in northeast Oklahoma. Each month CASA recognizes a volunteer as a Spotlight Volunteer of the Month for their work in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Bartlesville approves nearly $2 million police radio upgrade

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Bartlesville City Council approved a $2 million Motorola radio upgrade for the police department Monday. The City says, for several years the Bartlesville Police Department has been having communication issues with officers’ handheld radios in the field because of a low frequency range. They also say, their dispatch facility, built in 2012, has end of life equipment from the same 10-year-old timeframe. The city says their analog system also can’t connect to other statewide agencies.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

Power outage scheduled in Broken Arrow Wednesday

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A power outage is scheduled in Broken Arrow for Wednesday and will only impact 14 customers, according to Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO). The City of Broken Arrow said the scheduled outage may affect a few homes and businesses in the Broken Arrow area from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. while system upgrades are being completed.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

City of Bartlesville holding free yard debris removal week

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Public Works Director Keith Henry announced the City of Bartlesville is holding its next free residential yard debris collection this week of Dec. 5-9. This event is held usually twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall, to help Bartlesville solid waste.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Dalton Death Sidewalk in Coffeyville Kansas

The Dalton Gang's Failed Bank Robbery In Coffeyville. The gang members were disguised with false beards and wigs. However, the townspeople soon recognized the men as members of the Dalton Gang, and the townspeople armed themselves. The story of the Dalton shooting has been told in many different versions of...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
pryorinfopub.com

Google Night at The District on Ice

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Tonight is a great night to bring the family out to The District. For those who want to skate, Google sponsors a FREE night of skating from 5 pm to 9 pm. Those who are worried about falling down and not being able to get back up, well, you can enjoy a craft brew from the Fat Toad while sitting on their patio and watching the rest of the family skate. After playing on the ice, the Wild Hare should be your next stop. Grab a warm cup of coffee and a doughnut before heading home. You can also catch up on Christmas shopping at HG Meat Company and The Cellar. The skating will not be free tomorrow night, but you will get the opportunity to see one of Canoo's all-electric vehicles.
PRYOR, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Tax Dollars Designated to Pryor Main Street Organization

PRYOR, Okla. - The Pryor Economic Development Trust Authority secured $55,000 from the downtown tax passed in 2019 at Tuesday’s city council meeting. The requested $55,000 will be distributed to the Pryor Main Street organization in January with an initial deposit of $25,000 and $5000 each month through June 2023.
PRYOR, OK
KRMG

Cause of fire at Tulsa apartments under investigation

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is working to determine the cause of an apartment fire near 61st and Peoria in south Tulsa. FOX23 was told by TFD the building was vacant, but crews at the scene saw EMSA treating people outside the apartment complex. This is a...
TULSA, OK
CJ Coombs

The Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment was raided in 1933, listed on the National Register in 2009, and rentable today

Garage apartment in south Joplin, MO where Bonnie and Clyde stayed for 2 weeks.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On April 13, 1933, the Joplin Police Department raided the apartment above a garage after questionable behavior was reported by neighbors. This was the hideout for the Barrow Gang and has been named the Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment. On May 22, 2009, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Christmas Parade 2022; Christmas in Candy-Land, full live video

JOPLIN, Mo. – Freeman Health System organized the parade and volunteers from Freeman help to execute the Joplin Christmas Parade 2022! The theme this year: ‘Christmas in Candy-Land’. Freeman Hospital theme for 2022 Christmas Parade It’s one of Joplin’s biggest holiday traditions. Funds generated by the 2022 Joplin Christmas Parade will go to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, an organization that makes...
JOPLIN, MO

