PRYOR, Oklahoma - Tonight is a great night to bring the family out to The District. For those who want to skate, Google sponsors a FREE night of skating from 5 pm to 9 pm. Those who are worried about falling down and not being able to get back up, well, you can enjoy a craft brew from the Fat Toad while sitting on their patio and watching the rest of the family skate. After playing on the ice, the Wild Hare should be your next stop. Grab a warm cup of coffee and a doughnut before heading home. You can also catch up on Christmas shopping at HG Meat Company and The Cellar. The skating will not be free tomorrow night, but you will get the opportunity to see one of Canoo's all-electric vehicles.

PRYOR, OK ・ 5 HOURS AGO