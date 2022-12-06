Read full article on original website
Related
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
TechRadar
A fake Android app is turning victims' phones into SMS relays
Researchers recently discovered a malicious Android application that turns the devices into SMS relays used to verify various accounts on the internet. At press time, the app has more than 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store, and can still be downloaded. Oftentimes, when people create online accounts, they need...
Gmail creator predicts 'total disruption' for Google as new chatbot ChatGPT challenges tech giant's monopoly on internet searches: 'AI will eliminate the search engine result page'
The computer developer who created Gmail is predicting Google may have only a year or two left before 'total disruption' of its search engine occurs after the release of a sophisticated chatbot that uses artificial intelligence (AI). Last week ChatGPT was released by OpenAI, a company co-founded by Elon Musk...
Apple now lets developers charge as much as $10,000 for an app
If you were worried about how much money you could blow on apps before, buckle up.
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
Urgent scam warning from Google for all Gmail users – how to avoid becoming a victim
GMAIL users are being warned about the rise of scam emails being sent to accounts. Registered users are receiving a huge volume of fake emails as we head into the festive period – and are being told they need to take extra care. Google currently estimates that it has...
nftgators.com
Alchemy Launches Free Web3 App Store for Users and Developers
Alchemy’s Web3 app store aims to streamline access to decentralised apps. The app store is centralised, but is free to access. Alchemy wants to onboard more users to the Web3 space by providing an accessible dApp store. Blockchain API and infrastructure platform Alchemy is releasing a Web3 app store,...
TechCrunch
Lensa AI climbs the App Store charts as its ‘magic avatars’ go viral
Lensa AI works by inviting users to upload 10-20 photos of themselves. Using the open source Stable Diffusion model, the app processes your photos to generate avatars of you that look like they were created by a digital artist. When you download Lensa AI, you’re immediately greeted with a pop-up...
CoinDesk
DESK Upgrade on CoinDesk’s Website Offers Tokenized Reader Experience
Today marks the next phase of DESK as we integrate our social token into our broader user experience. Now, our readers have the opportunity to earn DESK by reading articles, watching videos and other interactions on CoinDesk.com. We built DESK, our evolving social token product, to be a mechanism for...
Elon Musk says Apple is Twitter’s largest ad client; has now ‘fully resumed’ advertising on the platform
During a Twitter Space this evening, Elon Musk confirmed that Apple has “fully resumed advertising” on Twitter. This comes less than a week after Musk publicly shamed Apple for having “mostly stopped advertising on Twitter” and questioned if the company hated “free speech in America.”
Microsoft plots superpowered Bing app to break the dominance of Apple and Google
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft unceremoniously flopped out of the mobile ecosystem wars in late 2019 with the death of Windows Mobile. The company has tried to make up for it by offering its services on the platforms it tried to compete against while also embracing a number of integrations with Android. Still, it seems the company has ambitions to give customers of Apple and Google another compelling choice for online search, shopping, payments, and a lot more. Microsoft could do so by turning to a strategy that's seen success in Asia.
CoinDesk
ConsenSys to Update MetaMask Crypto Wallet in Response to Privacy Backlash; Bitcoin Mining Outlook
ConsenSys, the company behind the MetaMask crypto wallet, will release a series of updates to the platform in response to user backlash regarding its data-collection practices. Plus, Gridless, a bitcoin mining company that helps generate new sources of energy in rural communities in East Africa, secures $2 million in a seed investment round led by bitcoin venture-capital firm Stillmark and payments company.
TechCrunch
Twitter will reportedly charge $11 on iOS for Blue subscription to offset App Store fees
The report noted that the subscription plan will cost $7 per month if you purchase from the web. But it will be costlier on iOS to offset Apple’s App Store fees. Notably, Apple charges 30% fees to the developers for the first year of subscription, but it drops to 15% from the second year.
CoinTelegraph
Telegram to allow no-sim accounts via anon-blockchain-numbers
Messaging app Telegram has rolled out a new update enabling users to create accounts using blockchain-based anonymous numbers, as opposed to cell phone numbers. Telegram already hides people’s private phone numbers from non-added users on the app. However, users will now be able to hide numbers from everyone, which is likely to please people who value privacy-focused features.
bitcoinist.com
ICOs to Watch Out for this 2023: Kryptview (KVT), WeSendIt (WSI), Toon Finance (TFT)
Wow, this team is incredible, said Elon Musk, as Toon Finance already manages to drop a swap platform on their ICO website so that users can swap their tokens right then and there for a small fraction that amounts to pennies. Elon Musk is a huge DOGE coin supporter and...
Microsoft gaming ambitions hobbled as U.S. seeks to block Activision deal
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday moved to block Microsoft's (MSFT.O) $69 billion bid to buy "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard , throwing a stumbling block in front of the tech giant's plans to rapidly expand its portfolio of popular games and catch up to bigger rivals.
TechRadar
Adobe is ready to accept your AI-generated stock art
AI-generated art is a controversial topic, to say the least, as some reject it while others embrace it. Adobe is now on the latter side as it will begin accepting “illustrations made using generative AI” on its Stock platform – with some stipulations. Looking through the announcement...
TechCrunch
Bosch shuts down its app store for AI-powered, internet-connected cameras
SAST successfully launched the app store in 2020, later rebranding it (and itself) to Azena and opening a headquarters in Pittsburgh’s Strip District. But after tens of millions of euros in investment from Bosch, SAST — now Azena — apparently never quite achieved the success that its parent company hoped it would.
Connectly App Recovers Abandoned Shopify Carts & Generates 5X Revenue
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- WhatsApp marketing platform Connectly has created an AI-powered app to help Shopify store owners recover and generate up to 5X revenue. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006032/en/ Connectly.ai in action (Graphic: Business Wire)
CoinDesk
3 of the Most Influential Technologies in the Digital Economy
Long gone are the days of keeping rolls of cash under our mattresses. In our modern, mostly cashless society, we survive with all-powerful credit and debit cards and protect them with RFID-blocking wallets. Contactless payments are only one facet of the digital economy – the corner of the global economy...
Comments / 0