Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome More
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over Creighton
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billions
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE
Judge orders slaughterhouse cleaners not to hire minors
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge ordered a Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses nationwide to ensure it is complying with child labor laws after investigators identified at least 50 minors scrubbing and sanitizing dangerous equipment on overnight shifts at five different meatpacking plants in three states.
rejournals.com
Western Specialty Contractors replaces wall panels at Omaha Air Force base
The Western Specialty Contractors – Sheet Metal Division in Kansas City, Missouri, recently replaced leaking, improperly installed wall panels and flashings covering the control tower at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska. Historic Offutt AFB is the headquarters for the U.S. Strategic Command, 557th Weather Wing and 55th...
Neb. foundation gets $6M in ARPA funds for crime prevention
OMAHA — The nonprofit Simple Foundation of Omaha has been awarded a $6 million American Rescue Plan Act grant for crime prevention and related internships, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development announced Wednesday. The funds come from the $335 million Economic Recovery Act passed earlier this year by the...
WOWT
Defunct Omaha area contractor promises refunds after not starting work
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - Customers of a metro area contractor are angry that their home improvement projects won’t be done by the holidays. It’s also not the time of year for spending thousands of dollars more to hire someone else. The Levins like to entertain outdoors, but after...
KETV.com
MUD Board approves rate hikes for both gas and water
OMAHA, Neb. — Your gas and water bills are going up. The Metropolitan Utilities District Board voted on Wednesday to approve a budget that increases fees for both gas and water service and warned that plans for a downtown streetcar could drive rates even higher. Under the new budget...
Asylum-seeking migrants arrive in Neb. from southern border
OMAHA — A charter bus carrying 39 asylum seekers from seven countries arrived Tuesday in Omaha, where local volunteers temporarily will host the group that was part of an overflow at the U.S. border. The Omaha team had been preparing for weeks for the men, women and children sent...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Governor's Mansion will remain unoccupied for another 4 years
Jim Pillen will mark the third gubernatorial term in a row that the Nebraska Governor's Mansion in Lincoln will lack a full-time resident. Nebraska's governor-elect recently announced that Columbus would remain his primary residence for his first term, which begins in January. He cited family as the main reason — his youngest son Izic is still in high school, and Pillen has several grandchildren who live nearby.
Target of loan fraud investigation was building multimillion-dollar residential complex
Editor’s note: this story was updated with new information learned Monday. LINCOLN – The target of a state banking investigation into alleged fraudulent loans was in the process of building a multimillion-dollar residential complex on the eastern edge of the Capital City. Aaron Marshbanks, who was found dead a month ago in a downtown Lincoln […] The post Target of loan fraud investigation was building multimillion-dollar residential complex appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
kfornow.com
Pillen Seeks Applications For High Level Positions
LINCOLN, NE (December 5, 2022) – Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen is now seeking qualified applicants to fill the upcoming vacancies for the U.S. Senate and Legislative District 21. U.S. Senate Vacancy. Senator Sasse’s resignation as U.S. Senator will be effective January 8, 2023. To have an expeditious process to...
Why Omaha is getting more dense and how neighbors fight back
City leaders believe as the city grows the solution is to build up on the land the city does have, but neighbors don't always want new development.
WOWT
Council Bluffs CenturyLink customers concerned over service outage
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - At least three CenturyLink customers in Council Bluffs haven’t had internet service since Friday. Three customers contacted 6 News with concerns over the lengthy internet outage. Monday, CenturyLink told 6 News the outage was caused when a digging crew struck a line. “A third-party...
WOWT
Omaha nonprofit continues work after turning hotel into homeless shelter
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nonprofits on the front line fighting against homelessness, food insecurity, and other needs for the underserved are concerned about what the new year will bring. The concern is about funding and if there will be enough to help the growing number of people in need. What...
Omaha residents continue to say 'not in my backyard' to new developments
As the city grows, so do complaints, with many Omaha residents telling the city they don’t want a new apartment building in their backyard.
Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa
Editor’s note: This article was updated to include a second court filing from Iowa. LINCOLN — Three more financial institutions, including two from Iowa, have now joined the more than 20 Nebraska banks, savings and loans and credit unions seeking repayment of loans from a Lincoln businessman found deceased a month ago. In a court […] The post Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
kiowacountypress.net
Study points to poultry litter as source of Nebraska water pollution
(Nebraska News Connection) A new study is focused on concerns for Nebraska waterways. The three-year, independently funded research identifies rising levels of phosphorus and poultry-related bacteria in streams. The streams are near fields fertilized by litter laced with chicken manure from the Costco-Lincoln Premium Poultry operation outside Fremont. Matt Sutton,...
WOWT
$400,000 grant moves Omaha business park development plan forward
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has awarded $400,000 in economic recovery funds for use in planning Omaha’s airport business park. The Economic Development Awards funds, part of Nebraska’s allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act, were granted to the Omaha Development foundation to help create a master plan for an area within two miles of Eppley Airfield. State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha told 6 News earlier this year that the city was eyeing land south of the Storz Parkway for such development and already had some commitments from a handful of companies.
KETV.com
'We wish it was more': Sarpy County deputies, commissioners approve new contract
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Sarpy County commissioners pass a new contract for the sheriff's office, but it's not quite the middle ground either side hoped they'd find. The contract had already expired, putting a rush on commissioners and the union to put a new one in place. Sarpy County...
kiwaradio.com
UPDATE: Omaha Man Transported By Helicopter After Sheldon Accident
Sheldon, Iowa — An Omaha, Nebraska man was life-flighted to a Sioux Falls hospital after an accident near Sheldon on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 1:20 p.m., 48-year-old Brian Williams of Omaha, Nebraska was driving a 2018 Hyundai southbound on Nettle Avenue, two miles southeast of Sheldon. They tell us that 22-year-old Devon Stetson of Hull was northbound on Nettle in a 2017 Peterbilt semi.
KETV.com
Nebraska announces winners of state's 'Name a Snowplow' contest
LINCOLN, Neb. — Meet Plowabunga, Velociplower, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Snow Big Deal. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday those four names as the winners of the "Name a Snowplow" contest. The prizes were delivered on Dec. 1 to the winning students at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School — with...
bhsorator.com
Ortega to leave at end of school year, accepts superintendent position in South Sioux City
After four years as a Bear, principal Dr. Rony Ortega will be stepping down at the end of this school year to become the next superintendent of the South Sioux City Community School District. The decision was made following a public interview of the four finalists, which can be watched...
