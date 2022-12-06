ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Panhandle Post

Judge orders slaughterhouse cleaners not to hire minors

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge ordered a Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses nationwide to ensure it is complying with child labor laws after investigators identified at least 50 minors scrubbing and sanitizing dangerous equipment on overnight shifts at five different meatpacking plants in three states.
NEBRASKA STATE
rejournals.com

Western Specialty Contractors replaces wall panels at Omaha Air Force base

The Western Specialty Contractors – Sheet Metal Division in Kansas City, Missouri, recently replaced leaking, improperly installed wall panels and flashings covering the control tower at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska. Historic Offutt AFB is the headquarters for the U.S. Strategic Command, 557th Weather Wing and 55th...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Neb. foundation gets $6M in ARPA funds for crime prevention

OMAHA — The nonprofit Simple Foundation of Omaha has been awarded a $6 million American Rescue Plan Act grant for crime prevention and related internships, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development announced Wednesday. The funds come from the $335 million Economic Recovery Act passed earlier this year by the...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

MUD Board approves rate hikes for both gas and water

OMAHA, Neb. — Your gas and water bills are going up. The Metropolitan Utilities District Board voted on Wednesday to approve a budget that increases fees for both gas and water service and warned that plans for a downtown streetcar could drive rates even higher. Under the new budget...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska Governor's Mansion will remain unoccupied for another 4 years

Jim Pillen will mark the third gubernatorial term in a row that the Nebraska Governor's Mansion in Lincoln will lack a full-time resident. Nebraska's governor-elect recently announced that Columbus would remain his primary residence for his first term, which begins in January. He cited family as the main reason — his youngest son Izic is still in high school, and Pillen has several grandchildren who live nearby.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Target of loan fraud investigation was building multimillion-dollar residential complex

Editor’s note: this story was updated with new information learned Monday. LINCOLN – The target of a state banking investigation into alleged fraudulent loans was in the process of building a multimillion-dollar residential complex on the eastern edge of the Capital City. Aaron Marshbanks, who was found dead a month ago in a downtown Lincoln […] The post Target of loan fraud investigation was building multimillion-dollar residential complex appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Pillen Seeks Applications For High Level Positions

LINCOLN, NE (December 5, 2022) – Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen is now seeking qualified applicants to fill the upcoming vacancies for the U.S. Senate and Legislative District 21. U.S. Senate Vacancy. Senator Sasse’s resignation as U.S. Senator will be effective January 8, 2023. To have an expeditious process to...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Council Bluffs CenturyLink customers concerned over service outage

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - At least three CenturyLink customers in Council Bluffs haven’t had internet service since Friday. Three customers contacted 6 News with concerns over the lengthy internet outage. Monday, CenturyLink told 6 News the outage was caused when a digging crew struck a line. “A third-party...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Nebraska Examiner

Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa

Editor’s note: This article was updated to include a second court filing from Iowa. LINCOLN — Three more financial institutions, including two from Iowa, have now joined the more than 20 Nebraska banks, savings and loans and credit unions seeking repayment of loans from a Lincoln businessman found deceased a month ago. In a court […] The post Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
kiowacountypress.net

Study points to poultry litter as source of Nebraska water pollution

(Nebraska News Connection) A new study is focused on concerns for Nebraska waterways. The three-year, independently funded research identifies rising levels of phosphorus and poultry-related bacteria in streams. The streams are near fields fertilized by litter laced with chicken manure from the Costco-Lincoln Premium Poultry operation outside Fremont. Matt Sutton,...
FREMONT, NE
WOWT

$400,000 grant moves Omaha business park development plan forward

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has awarded $400,000 in economic recovery funds for use in planning Omaha’s airport business park. The Economic Development Awards funds, part of Nebraska’s allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act, were granted to the Omaha Development foundation to help create a master plan for an area within two miles of Eppley Airfield. State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha told 6 News earlier this year that the city was eyeing land south of the Storz Parkway for such development and already had some commitments from a handful of companies.
OMAHA, NE
kiwaradio.com

UPDATE: Omaha Man Transported By Helicopter After Sheldon Accident

Sheldon, Iowa — An Omaha, Nebraska man was life-flighted to a Sioux Falls hospital after an accident near Sheldon on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 1:20 p.m., 48-year-old Brian Williams of Omaha, Nebraska was driving a 2018 Hyundai southbound on Nettle Avenue, two miles southeast of Sheldon. They tell us that 22-year-old Devon Stetson of Hull was northbound on Nettle in a 2017 Peterbilt semi.
SHELDON, IA
KETV.com

Nebraska announces winners of state's 'Name a Snowplow' contest

LINCOLN, Neb. — Meet Plowabunga, Velociplower, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Snow Big Deal. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday those four names as the winners of the "Name a Snowplow" contest. The prizes were delivered on Dec. 1 to the winning students at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School — with...
NEBRASKA STATE
