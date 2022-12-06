ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

3 teen sisters missing, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help after three teen sisters went missing. Calvaree Burnett-Miller, 17; Kamaya Love-Miller, 15; and Nariah Miller, 14, all left from the 2100 block of Clifton Avenue. They have been missing since Dec. 5, according to MPD. The sisters...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of chasing, shooting at ex-girlfriend’s new man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested and charged after police say he shot at his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, but he went free on bond in court Thursday. The boyfriend told police that before the shot was fired, Cedric Dotson went on the attack using a stick. Detectives say the attack happened in November […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shelby County assistant district attorney arrested for DUI, court records show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Monica Timmerman was arrested Thursday for DUI after she crashed into a utility pole, court records show. Timmerman, who was sworn into her position November 15 by District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, crashed into the utility pole on Poplar Avenue and East Parkway North, and was unsure of where she was at the time officers arrived to the scene, according to her arrest affidavit.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Ambulance stolen from Memphis hospital, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An ambulance was stolen from a local hospital Monday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The ambulance was stolen from Regional One just before midnight. MPD said the ambulance is owned by a private company out of Mississippi. The vehicle was later found on...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman found dead in abandoned car, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a woman was found dead inside of an abandoned car in the Berclair neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The grisly discovery was made just before 1 a.m. after officers got a call about an abandoned vehicle, Memphis Police said. Police found that car in...
MEMPHIS, TN

