MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Monica Timmerman was arrested Thursday for DUI after she crashed into a utility pole, court records show. Timmerman, who was sworn into her position November 15 by District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, crashed into the utility pole on Poplar Avenue and East Parkway North, and was unsure of where she was at the time officers arrived to the scene, according to her arrest affidavit.

SHELBY COUNTY, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO