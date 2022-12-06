Read full article on original website
Arkansas elects the youngest African American in U.S historyCristoval VictorialEarle, AR
18-year old Jaylen Smith becomes the youngest Black mayor in America after winning hometown election in ArkansasJalyn SmootEarle, AR
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped objectRoger MarshMemphis, TN
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In MemphisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
Related
5 people arrested after weed, loaded magazine found in car at Memphis condos, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people were arrested after weed and a loaded gun magazine were found inside of a car at a Memphis condominium, police said. On Dec. 7, detectives were on surveillance, part of Operation Sleigh Ride, near Knight Arnold and Mendenhall, court records show. Those officers said...
Man killed after shootout with Memphis Police officer identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances that led to a deadly officer-involved shooting in Memphis. The shooting unfolded Monday night around 9:15 p.m. near Winchester Road and Lamar Avenue in the Oakhaven neighborhood. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) received a call about a...
4 teens charged after car burglary leads police to stolen handgun, other weapons
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were arrested after a car burglary led police to multiple weapons inside the suspects’ car. On Dec. 2, a man reported to Memphis Police that his Glock 9mm had been stolen. Less than a week later, a woman reported her Infiniti Q60 had...
1 in hospital after accidental shooting near FedEx training facility, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An early-morning shooting near the FedEx Operations Training Center left one person in the hospital. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. near the facility, located at 3855 Airways Blvd. According to the Memphis Fire Department, one person was taken to Regional One. Memphis Police later confirmed...
3 teen sisters missing, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help after three teen sisters went missing. Calvaree Burnett-Miller, 17; Kamaya Love-Miller, 15; and Nariah Miller, 14, all left from the 2100 block of Clifton Avenue. They have been missing since Dec. 5, according to MPD. The sisters...
Woman shot boyfriend in groin with stolen gun, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after allegedly shooting her boyfriend during an argument. Memphis Police responded Dec. 6 to a shooting in the 1000 block of Kney Street, where a man had been shot. The victim told police he had been arguing with his girlfriend, Alexius...
Man accused of chasing, shooting at ex-girlfriend’s new man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested and charged after police say he shot at his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, but he went free on bond in court Thursday. The boyfriend told police that before the shot was fired, Cedric Dotson went on the attack using a stick. Detectives say the attack happened in November […]
Shelby County assistant district attorney arrested for DUI, court records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Monica Timmerman was arrested Thursday for DUI after she crashed into a utility pole, court records show. Timmerman, who was sworn into her position November 15 by District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, crashed into the utility pole on Poplar Avenue and East Parkway North, and was unsure of where she was at the time officers arrived to the scene, according to her arrest affidavit.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Fayette County (Fayette County, TN)
The Police department reports a motor vehicle crash in Memphis on Wednesday early morning. The accident happened on Interstate 40 in Fayette County. The collision involves only one vehicle. According to the police.
Neighbor shot by car thief, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital Friday night after he questioned two people who were trying to steal a vehicle in Whitehaven, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said it was around midnight on December 2 when a gold Chevrolet Tahoe parked in...
Ambulance stolen from Memphis hospital, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An ambulance was stolen from a local hospital Monday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The ambulance was stolen from Regional One just before midnight. MPD said the ambulance is owned by a private company out of Mississippi. The vehicle was later found on...
Man shot and killed on Memphis interstate, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting on a Memphis interstate. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at I-240 and Jackson Avenue early Tuesday morning. The victim was found lying next to a vehicle. MPD said he was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect information...
124 children arrested for auto thefts in November, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A growing trend has more people’s cars being stolen and more teenagers behind bars because of it, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said, in November alone, 124 16-year-olds were arrested for auto thefts. “A child should not be out in the middle...
Man wanted in deadly shooting in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after a deadly shooting in South Memphis earlier this week, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened just after 12:30 p.m. Monday on Gaston Avenue near East McLemore Avenue. Officers responded and found a man with a gunshot wound.
Victims identified in crash that left two dead on I-40 in Fayette County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed and one person was injured in an early morning crash in Fayette County on Wednesday. Police blocked off eastbound lanes on I-40 in Fayette County near mile marker 34 for several hours. Crash reports say the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the car to flip over […]
Man charged with murder after body found on the side of the road, SCSO says
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn., — Two days after a body was found on the side of the road in north Shelby County, a man has been charged with murder. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said that the body of Jesus Cazares, 49, was found on the side of the road in the 4300 block of Bolen Huse Road on December 5.
18 arrested, tipsters awarded $25,000 in string of Memphis liquor store burglaries
MEMPHIS, Tenn — CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County says so far, 18 people have been arrested, with more arrests to come, and two tipsters have gotten rewards in a string of liquor store burglaries. The organization said Memphis Police have arrested 18 people so far believed to be...
Memphis heroin dealer sentenced to 15 years, DOJ says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis heroin dealer will spend 15 years behind bars, according to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ). The DOJ said that 35-year-old Tony Jackson was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison. Jackson was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute one kilogram...
Video shows Family Dollar workers holding thief in chokehold after stealing from store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A video that has gone viral on Facebook shows a wild sequence of events unfolding inside of a Memphis Family Dollar store. It started when five people tried to steal merchandise from a Family Dollar on Jackson Avenue. Video, captured by a customer, shows the group...
Woman found dead in abandoned car, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a woman was found dead inside of an abandoned car in the Berclair neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The grisly discovery was made just before 1 a.m. after officers got a call about an abandoned vehicle, Memphis Police said. Police found that car in...
